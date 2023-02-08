Read full article on original website
A Little Sunday Snow For The Southeast
Good Saturday, everyone. It’s a rather typical mid-February weather day across the Commonwealth with a mix of sun and clouds. From here, all eyes continue to be on the potential for some snow to impact parts of southeastern Kentucky later tonight into Sunday. The whole setup with this storm...
Kentucky weather today: Trending drier and cooler, a snow chance possible
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – After an extremely windy day yesterday, your Friday will be much calmer and much cooler. Partly to mostly cloudy skies prevail with highs around 50 degrees. The weekend kicks off cold as chilly highs in the 40s prevail for both Saturday and Sunday. A...
Kentucky weekend weather: Less wind, cooler temps and a shot at some rain, snow
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Mayhem across Kentucky. Extreme winds led to multiple power outages across the state. Wind speeds topped out over 65, even 70 mph in places across the Bluegrass. Those winds will slow down overnight, but it won’t be until Friday morning that we really feel...
Watching A Sunday System For The Southeast
Good Friday, folks. We’ve made it to the end of the week and we have the weekend ready to kick off with cooler weather. The focus continues to be on Saturday night and Sunday as a big storm rolls out of the south toward the Carolinas. This may bring some snow into southeastern Kentucky.
60-mph winds overnight; many trees down on roadways
The National Weather Service in Paducah continues with a wind advisory for the entire area until 3 p.m. today. Expect southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts over 40 miles per hour. Early morning gusts today were clocked at 62 mph at Carbondale, 55 mph at Mt. Vernon and...
Gusty Winds Ahead of A Potent System
Good Wednesday to one and all. A big storm system is set to bring a little rain and a lot of wind to the region over the next few days. This will be followed up by a cutoff system that may impact our weather over the weekend. Temps today are...
‘Very windy conditions’ expected for NKY area Thursday
Batten down the hatches, because windy conditions are rolling into the Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky area Thursday. Per the National Weather Service, a low-pressure system is moving into the area bringing “very windy conditions” with gusts up to 50 to 60 mph. Gusts are expected to start around 10 a.m. and end around 6 p.m.
Big Winds Blowing Across The Bluegrass State
Good Thursday, folks. We continue to track a major wind maker rolling across the region today. Once this blows through, we turn our attention to a storm system for the weekend that can deliver a glancing blow of snow to southeastern Kentucky by Sunday. Winds today may peak near 50mph...
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for a majority of the Green Hills Region in north Missouri
The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a Winter Weather Advisory until Noon on Thursday, February 9, 2023. The latest forecast from the National Weather Service calls for rain and snow to continue in north Missouri until noon today. A total of 1 to 3 inches of snow is forecast to fall. Snow will transition to rain as the day progresses as the predicted high is 41 degrees.
Strong winds cause damage, power outages across Kentucky
Strong winds caused damage and power outages across Kentucky. What did you see?
Blizzard likely for some, high-impact storm likely for all
School and road closures are likely next Wednesday with a major winter storm set to bring dangerous travel to the region.
Heavy bands of snow predicted in Summit County through Thursday evening as snowstorm potential grows for next week
Wind gusts up to 55 mph and bands of heavy snow could make driving difficult until Thursday evening, according to National Weather Service of Boulder reports. An incoming storm is expected to bring hazards mostly to the High Country, including Summit County, as a cold front moves across the state and mountains from late Wednesday until Thursday evening.
Highways shut down due to flooding
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – With heavy rainfall happening in Northeast Arkansas, several highways have been closed. According to IDrive Arkansas, seven highways have been closed due to flooding. Here are the following areas that are being impacted:. Highway 115 (Lawrence County) as of 6:24 p.m. Highway 117 (Lawrence...
Wind gusts in Paducah cause 50-year-old tree to fall
PADUCAH — The 50 to 60 mph winds Wednesday night caused minor damage in our area, but a Paducah homeowner lost a large pine tree. Local 6 only found minimal damage in the area, but Julie Griggs lost a 50-year-old tree she has watched continue to grow since she built her home 25 years ago.
Dangerous Winds, Power Outages Likely For Parts of New York State
The weather this week has been much different than the end of January, as we went from bitterly cold temperatures to warmer than normal temperatures for this time of year. For instance, it was single digits last week and then to 50 degrees on Monday. Wednesday is mid-30's for a high temperature but tomorrow will reach the mid-50's.
Parts of north Georgia could see winter weather this weekend. Here’s what we know
You may think spring is here to stay, but think again.
Counties in Kentucky with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the fastest rising temperatures in Kentucky using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information.
First Warning Forecast: A taste of springtime in February ahead
Our recovery from the early weekend chill began this Sunday, but a more dramatic rebound in temperatures will take hold by midweek as the jetstream pattern will favor several days of well above-normal warmth in the week ahead. Some showery skies over southeastern VA and eastern NC Sunday evening will...
Magnitude 3.8 Earthquake Rattle Buffalo While Severe Thunderstorms Form Over Texas, Power Outage Continues
Locals in Buffalo were alarmed by a magnitude 3.8 earthquake, and severe thunderstorms are forecast for Texas, making the continuing power outage more challenging. Only a few days after the state was pummeled by a brutal ice storm that froze roadways and cost the lives of at least seven people, parts of the Rockies and the West will likely receive snow, and possibly severe thunderstorms will start to form in Texas.
