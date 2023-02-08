ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

kyweathercenter.com

A Little Sunday Snow For The Southeast

Good Saturday, everyone. It’s a rather typical mid-February weather day across the Commonwealth with a mix of sun and clouds. From here, all eyes continue to be on the potential for some snow to impact parts of southeastern Kentucky later tonight into Sunday. The whole setup with this storm...
KENTUCKY STATE
kyweathercenter.com

Watching A Sunday System For The Southeast

Good Friday, folks. We’ve made it to the end of the week and we have the weekend ready to kick off with cooler weather. The focus continues to be on Saturday night and Sunday as a big storm rolls out of the south toward the Carolinas. This may bring some snow into southeastern Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
westkentuckystar.com

60-mph winds overnight; many trees down on roadways

The National Weather Service in Paducah continues with a wind advisory for the entire area until 3 p.m. today. Expect southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts over 40 miles per hour. Early morning gusts today were clocked at 62 mph at Carbondale, 55 mph at Mt. Vernon and...
PADUCAH, KY
kyweathercenter.com

Gusty Winds Ahead of A Potent System

Good Wednesday to one and all. A big storm system is set to bring a little rain and a lot of wind to the region over the next few days. This will be followed up by a cutoff system that may impact our weather over the weekend. Temps today are...
KENTUCKY STATE
linknky.com

‘Very windy conditions’ expected for NKY area Thursday

Batten down the hatches, because windy conditions are rolling into the Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky area Thursday. Per the National Weather Service, a low-pressure system is moving into the area bringing “very windy conditions” with gusts up to 50 to 60 mph. Gusts are expected to start around 10 a.m. and end around 6 p.m.
CINCINNATI, OH
kyweathercenter.com

Big Winds Blowing Across The Bluegrass State

Good Thursday, folks. We continue to track a major wind maker rolling across the region today. Once this blows through, we turn our attention to a storm system for the weekend that can deliver a glancing blow of snow to southeastern Kentucky by Sunday. Winds today may peak near 50mph...
KENTUCKY STATE
kttn.com

Winter Weather Advisory Issued for a majority of the Green Hills Region in north Missouri

The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a Winter Weather Advisory until Noon on Thursday, February 9, 2023. The latest forecast from the National Weather Service calls for rain and snow to continue in north Missouri until noon today. A total of 1 to 3 inches of snow is forecast to fall. Snow will transition to rain as the day progresses as the predicted high is 41 degrees.
MISSOURI STATE
Summit Daily News

Heavy bands of snow predicted in Summit County through Thursday evening as snowstorm potential grows for next week

Wind gusts up to 55 mph and bands of heavy snow could make driving difficult until Thursday evening, according to National Weather Service of Boulder reports. An incoming storm is expected to bring hazards mostly to the High Country, including Summit County, as a cold front moves across the state and mountains from late Wednesday until Thursday evening.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Kait 8

Highways shut down due to flooding

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – With heavy rainfall happening in Northeast Arkansas, several highways have been closed. According to IDrive Arkansas, seven highways have been closed due to flooding. Here are the following areas that are being impacted:. Highway 115 (Lawrence County) as of 6:24 p.m. Highway 117 (Lawrence...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AR
wpsdlocal6.com

Wind gusts in Paducah cause 50-year-old tree to fall

PADUCAH — The 50 to 60 mph winds Wednesday night caused minor damage in our area, but a Paducah homeowner lost a large pine tree. Local 6 only found minimal damage in the area, but Julie Griggs lost a 50-year-old tree she has watched continue to grow since she built her home 25 years ago.
PADUCAH, KY
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: A taste of springtime in February ahead

Our recovery from the early weekend chill began this Sunday, but a more dramatic rebound in temperatures will take hold by midweek as the jetstream pattern will favor several days of well above-normal warmth in the week ahead. Some showery skies over southeastern VA and eastern NC Sunday evening will...
VIRGINIA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Magnitude 3.8 Earthquake Rattle Buffalo While Severe Thunderstorms Form Over Texas, Power Outage Continues

Locals in Buffalo were alarmed by a magnitude 3.8 earthquake, and severe thunderstorms are forecast for Texas, making the continuing power outage more challenging. Only a few days after the state was pummeled by a brutal ice storm that froze roadways and cost the lives of at least seven people, parts of the Rockies and the West will likely receive snow, and possibly severe thunderstorms will start to form in Texas.
TEXAS STATE

