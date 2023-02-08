Read full article on original website
Related
The way we search for information online is about to change
An entire generation of internet users has approached search engines the same way for decades: enter a few words into a search box and wait for a page of relevant results to emerge. But that could change soon.
Scientists Made a Mind-Bending Discovery About How AI Actually Works
Researchers are starting to unravel one of the biggest mysteries behind the AI language models that power text and image generation tools like DALL-E and ChatGPT. For a while now, machine learning experts and scientists have noticed something strange about large language models (LLMs) like OpenAI’s GPT-3 and Google’s LaMDA: they are inexplicably good at carrying out tasks that they haven’t been specifically trained to perform. It’s a perplexing question, and just one example of how it can be difficult, if not impossible in most cases, to explain how an AI model arrives at its outputs in fine-grained detail.
The Verge
WhatsApp adds new status features, hoping you’ll use them
Meta is adding several new features to WhatsApp status, which lets you post disappearing pictures and other media. Once the features roll out over the coming weeks, you’ll be able to react to people’s posts with an emoji, limit who can see your status, and post voice messages.
TechCrunch
Uber is integrating its driver app with Apple CarPlay
The integration has been rolling out to drivers across the U.S., and all drivers should have access to it by the end of the month. CarPlay is an Apple product that is used by most major car manufacturers to allow the head unit to be a display and controller for an iOS device. Integrating the Uber driver app into CarPlay means drivers won’t have to switch between their phone and the screen, or between apps, to be able to view and accept trips, navigate and add rides to their queue.
CNET
Google Drive or Gmail Almost Full? Here's How to Clean Them Out
Google has some of the most popular digital services in Google Drive and Gmail. According to Axios, Google Drive had 2 billion active users as of 2020, and CNBC reported Gmail had 1.5 billion active users in 2019. Google gives you a combined 15GB of storage space for free for...
Google's CEO Under Fire From Employees After 'Botched' AI Product Demo
Google employees are reportedly not holding back their feelings as they blast CEO Sundar Pichai over the Bard launch and company's recent layoffs.
TechCrunch
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review
For one thing, there was little daylight left between the Galaxy S and Note lines. From a design standpoint, the two had become increasingly difficult to distinguish. The idea of a big phone is more normal than novel these days, and the addition of S Pen functionality to the former was the last straw. There’s also the simple fact that people just aren’t buying phones like they used to, so combining two similar premium lines was a logical move.
TechCrunch
Google’s AI-powered ‘multisearch,’ which combines text and images in a single query, goes global
As Google previously explained, multisearch is powered by A.I. technology called Multitask Unified Model, or MUM, which can understand information across a variety of formats, including text, photos, and videos, and then draw insights and connections between topics, concepts, and ideas. Google put MUM to work within its Google Lens visual search features, where it would allow users to add text to a visual search query.
CNET
Apple's 10th-Gen iPad Returns to Record Low Price With $50 Off at These Retailers
Apple makes some of the best tablets on the market, but they aren't the cheapest options around so it's usually well worth hopping on an iPad deal if you see one. One such deal applies to Apple's latest entry-level iPad right now with a variety of retailers taking $50 off its regular price. The 10th-gen iPad is down to just $399 for the 64GB model at Amazon, Best Buy and Target. Other configurations, including higher-capacity models and cellular-equipped variants, are also seeing the huge savings.
AI search engines can now chat with us, but glitches abound
REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — Nearly a quarter-century after Google’s search engine began to reshape how we use the internet, big tech companies are racing to revamp a familiar web tool into a gateway to a new form of artificial intelligence. If it seems like this week’s newly announced...
'Genuinely considering canceling my subscription': Netflix's password-sharing clampdown sparks angry response from some users
Last month, Netflix co-CEO Greg Peters said the company was expecting to see "a bit of a cancel reaction" to the policy.
ChatGPT's founder blasts Google as a 'lethargic search monopoly' as the tech giant's AI war with Microsoft heats up
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said he sees tremendous potential for his company's AI technology to change the way people find information online.
Google is in a weird place right now
Google's Bard feels like a knee-jerk reaction to Microsoft Bing's integration with ChatGPT. Plus, Twitter's massive outage.
The Verge
Google’s AI chatbot Bard makes factual error in first demo
On Monday, Google announced its AI chatbot Bard — a rival to OpenAI’s ChatGPT that’s due to become “more widely available to the public in the coming weeks.” But the bot isn’t off to a great start, with experts noting that Bard made a factual error in its very first demo.
CNET
Multitask With Ease: This Adjustable Stand for Your Device Is Just $7
Free up your hands so you can watch content, charge your device or multitask and stay connected with this universal adjustable stand from Nulaxy. Amazon has slashed the price on this item by 52%, meaning you'll pay $7 if you buy now. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.
The internet is about to change forever – and Google might lose
Artificial intelligence might be about to change the way the internet works forever, according to its proponents.The mainstream popularity of conversational AI system ChatGPT, and its integration into Microsoft’s Bing, are a peek at the kinds of changes that supporters of artificial intelligence have long suggested are coming.For now, the systems are focused primarily on helping people to find information, by quickly searching through a vast corpus of text and creating an answer. Both ChatGPT and the new Bing are about gathering information from the internet and presenting it to users in a sometimes new, sometimes old form.For years, however,...
WhatsApp spam is getting out of control in India
WhatsApp rolled out a business feature that made it easy for brands to contact customers, and it's now being used to send out a torrent of spam to users in India.
CNET
The Best Lego Kits: According to the CNET Staff Who Built Them
Lego has been enchanting people of all ages for over 90 years, though they started out as wood pieces not plastic. When I first got my taste of the brick-building craze in 1989, my dad bought a 2-by-2-by-2 foot box full of assorted Lego pieces. It wasn't a real set, but it included hundreds of random blocks that I sorted into tubs before building everything I could think of. I was nine years old, so all I could think of was Transformers. Still, it was amazing.
Digital Trends
How to get a Samsung Galaxy S23 for free
Samsung fans across the world are eagerly waiting to get their hands on the newest iteration of the Galaxy smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy 23, S23+ and S23 Ultra were announced at the Samsung Unpacked Event on February 1, after being heavily rumored for months. The devices are shipping from most retailers on February 17, and you can pre-order them right now. There are several ways to get the device for free. Your options will depend on the phone carrier you have, which model you want and if you currently have a phone worth trading in. Read on for a list of all your options.
Facebook, Twitter, and Other Social Platforms Go Offline
Everything is down. Wednesday afternoon, widespread outages began to affect many of the internet's most popular services, both social networks and otherwise. As of this writing, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pokemon Go, and the McDonald's mobile application a just a handful of the many services suffering from log-in difficulties. According to DownDetector, there's no regional basis ...
Comments / 0