CNET

iOS 16 Cheat Sheet: What to Know About the iPhone Update

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2023, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple released iOS 16 less than a week after its September "Far Out" event, when the company announced the next line of iPhones, Apple Watches -- including the Apple Watch Ultra -- and the AirPods Pro. We put together this cheat sheet to help you learn about iOS 16 and how to use the new features it brings to your iPhone.
CNET

Google Drive or Gmail Almost Full? Here's How to Clean Them Out

Google has some of the most popular digital services in Google Drive and Gmail. According to Axios, Google Drive had 2 billion active users as of 2020, and CNBC reported Gmail had 1.5 billion active users in 2019. Google gives you a combined 15GB of storage space for free for...
Android Authority

How to install Android 14 on your phone right now

This software shouldn't be used as a daily driver, but if you want to give it a shot anyway, here's how. On February 8, 2023, Google officially launched the first developer preview of Android 14. Over the next few months, Google will allow developers and the general public to test this software as it gears up for the formal launch. If you want to give it a shot, you might be wondering how to install Android 14 on your smartphone. This guide can give you all the info you need!
Digital Trends

How Android 14 is Google’s secret weapon to make Android tablets great

Over the years, Google has earned itself a bad rep for abandoning the cause of Android tablets. At its most generous, Google’s interest in redeeming Android on tablets can be described as an on-off romance. Apple, on the other hand, poured some serious energy into building up iPadOS as it continued to diversify its iPad portfolio — most recently with the iPad Pro (2022) and iPad 10th Gen.
Vice

Scientists Made a Mind-Bending Discovery About How AI Actually Works

Researchers are starting to unravel one of the biggest mysteries behind the AI language models that power text and image generation tools like DALL-E and ChatGPT. For a while now, machine learning experts and scientists have noticed something strange about large language models (LLMs) like OpenAI’s GPT-3 and Google’s LaMDA: they are inexplicably good at carrying out tasks that they haven’t been specifically trained to perform. It’s a perplexing question, and just one example of how it can be difficult, if not impossible in most cases, to explain how an AI model arrives at its outputs in fine-grained detail.
TODAY.com

Real Simple reveals 6 game-changers to make your life easier, starting at $10

Between maintaining a busy schedule and juggling everyday tasks, you might find yourself looking for ways to make life easier. Thankfully, there are plenty of products out there that can help improve every area of your life, from your at-home experience to on-the-go struggles. To resolve your day-to-day qualms, Real...
CNET

Apple's 10th-Gen iPad Returns to Record Low Price With $50 Off at These Retailers

Apple makes some of the best tablets on the market, but they aren't the cheapest options around so it's usually well worth hopping on an iPad deal if you see one. One such deal applies to Apple's latest entry-level iPad right now with a variety of retailers taking $50 off its regular price. The 10th-gen iPad is down to just $399 for the 64GB model at Amazon, Best Buy and Target. Other configurations, including higher-capacity models and cellular-equipped variants, are also seeing the huge savings.
Interesting Engineering

8 ultra-cool gadgets that will leave you lost for words

The best thing about having cool gadgets at your fingertips is how they help us enjoy our lives to the fullest. They also instantly attract attention and bring us praise for our tech-savvy choices. Honestly, it'd be no surprise if you're thanking the Lord Almighty for being born into the...
CNET

The Secret Power Hiding in Your Computer Mouse's Scroll Wheel

I've been using a desktop computer for decades, and I'm still discovering new productivity tricks and hidden features. There are so many ways to save a keystroke here and a mouse click there. Those few milliseconds can actually add up to big time savings (or at least less annoyance) over the course of a week, especially if your job is primarily done online.
CNET

Twitter Gets Scolded by EU Over Its Disinformation Report

The European Commission singled out Twitter in a statement Thursday, saying the social media company fell short on providing sufficient information about its efforts to fight disinformation on the platform. The EU's 2022 Code of Practice on Disinformation had been signed by 34 major platforms as of June, including Twitter,...
Engadget

The Morning After: Netflix’s password-sharing crackdown begins

Netflix is rolling out changes to account sharing in Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain after trialing the change in Latin America. If you live in one of these countries, you must set a primary location for where you use it. Then, if you have friends or family who want to share your account, you'll have to subscribe to either the Standard or Premium tier and pay a fee ($8 in Canada and New Zealand, €4 in Portugal and €6 in Spain) for up to two extra users outside of your home.
ComicBook

Facebook, Twitter, and Other Social Platforms Go Offline

Everything is down. Wednesday afternoon, widespread outages began to affect many of the internet's most popular services, both social networks and otherwise. As of this writing, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pokemon Go, and the McDonald's mobile application a just a handful of the many services suffering from log-in difficulties. According to DownDetector, there's no regional basis ...
CNET

The Magic of Ctrl+Shift+T: Why This Will Always Be My Favorite Keyboard Shortcut

Have you ever clicked the little "X" on a Chrome browser tab when you didn't mean to? Of course you have! I do it on a daily basis. Maybe even an hourly basis. Could it be that I'm a little too click-happy in this multitasking world? Maybe. But if I'm not particularly prudent about my cursor positioning, it's because I have a secret weapon up my sleeve: I know that my favorite keyboard shortcut, Ctrl+Shift+T (or Cmd+Shift+T for Mac users), has my back.
CNET

How to Extend Your Wi-Fi Outdoors to Watch the Big Game This Sunday

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. It's great to seamlessly connect your Wi-Fi to devices throughout your home, but frustration often starts the moment you try to connect your Wi-Fi network to a device outside -- especially annoying if you're trying to connect a laptop and projector or a big-screen TV for the Big Game on Sunday. You can move your router as close to your yard or front porch as your Ethernet cable will take you, but that won't always solve the problem.
CNET

Disney Plus Lost Subscribers for the First Time

Disney Plus lost 2.4 million subscribers in the three months ended Dec. 31, Disney said Wednesday, as the subscriber base of its flagship streaming service fell for the first time since the company launched it in 2019. Disney's deepest streaming-subscriber losses were at its Disney Plus Hotstar service, which is...
CNET

Phyrexia: All Will Be One Cheat Sheet

The newest set from Magic: The Gathering is here in all its glistening, oily perfection. Titled Phyrexia: All Will Be One, the set is themed around Elesh Norn preparing to bring her Phyrexian invasion across the multiverse. Meanwhile, planeswalkers attempt to thwart her scheme, even as their numbers dwindle. The...

