Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
iOS 16 Cheat Sheet: What to Know About the iPhone Update
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2023, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple released iOS 16 less than a week after its September "Far Out" event, when the company announced the next line of iPhones, Apple Watches -- including the Apple Watch Ultra -- and the AirPods Pro. We put together this cheat sheet to help you learn about iOS 16 and how to use the new features it brings to your iPhone.
The way we search for information online is about to change
An entire generation of internet users has approached search engines the same way for decades: enter a few words into a search box and wait for a page of relevant results to emerge. But that could change soon.
CNET
Google Drive or Gmail Almost Full? Here's How to Clean Them Out
Google has some of the most popular digital services in Google Drive and Gmail. According to Axios, Google Drive had 2 billion active users as of 2020, and CNBC reported Gmail had 1.5 billion active users in 2019. Google gives you a combined 15GB of storage space for free for...
Android Authority
How to install Android 14 on your phone right now
This software shouldn't be used as a daily driver, but if you want to give it a shot anyway, here's how. On February 8, 2023, Google officially launched the first developer preview of Android 14. Over the next few months, Google will allow developers and the general public to test this software as it gears up for the formal launch. If you want to give it a shot, you might be wondering how to install Android 14 on your smartphone. This guide can give you all the info you need!
Digital Trends
How Android 14 is Google’s secret weapon to make Android tablets great
Over the years, Google has earned itself a bad rep for abandoning the cause of Android tablets. At its most generous, Google’s interest in redeeming Android on tablets can be described as an on-off romance. Apple, on the other hand, poured some serious energy into building up iPadOS as it continued to diversify its iPad portfolio — most recently with the iPad Pro (2022) and iPad 10th Gen.
Scientists Made a Mind-Bending Discovery About How AI Actually Works
Researchers are starting to unravel one of the biggest mysteries behind the AI language models that power text and image generation tools like DALL-E and ChatGPT. For a while now, machine learning experts and scientists have noticed something strange about large language models (LLMs) like OpenAI’s GPT-3 and Google’s LaMDA: they are inexplicably good at carrying out tasks that they haven’t been specifically trained to perform. It’s a perplexing question, and just one example of how it can be difficult, if not impossible in most cases, to explain how an AI model arrives at its outputs in fine-grained detail.
Google is in a weird place right now
Google's Bard feels like a knee-jerk reaction to Microsoft Bing's integration with ChatGPT. Plus, Twitter's massive outage.
TODAY.com
Real Simple reveals 6 game-changers to make your life easier, starting at $10
Between maintaining a busy schedule and juggling everyday tasks, you might find yourself looking for ways to make life easier. Thankfully, there are plenty of products out there that can help improve every area of your life, from your at-home experience to on-the-go struggles. To resolve your day-to-day qualms, Real...
CNET
Apple's 10th-Gen iPad Returns to Record Low Price With $50 Off at These Retailers
Apple makes some of the best tablets on the market, but they aren't the cheapest options around so it's usually well worth hopping on an iPad deal if you see one. One such deal applies to Apple's latest entry-level iPad right now with a variety of retailers taking $50 off its regular price. The 10th-gen iPad is down to just $399 for the 64GB model at Amazon, Best Buy and Target. Other configurations, including higher-capacity models and cellular-equipped variants, are also seeing the huge savings.
8 ultra-cool gadgets that will leave you lost for words
The best thing about having cool gadgets at your fingertips is how they help us enjoy our lives to the fullest. They also instantly attract attention and bring us praise for our tech-savvy choices. Honestly, it'd be no surprise if you're thanking the Lord Almighty for being born into the...
CNET
The Secret Power Hiding in Your Computer Mouse's Scroll Wheel
I've been using a desktop computer for decades, and I'm still discovering new productivity tricks and hidden features. There are so many ways to save a keystroke here and a mouse click there. Those few milliseconds can actually add up to big time savings (or at least less annoyance) over the course of a week, especially if your job is primarily done online.
CNET
Twitter Gets Scolded by EU Over Its Disinformation Report
The European Commission singled out Twitter in a statement Thursday, saying the social media company fell short on providing sufficient information about its efforts to fight disinformation on the platform. The EU's 2022 Code of Practice on Disinformation had been signed by 34 major platforms as of June, including Twitter,...
Engadget
The Morning After: Netflix’s password-sharing crackdown begins
Netflix is rolling out changes to account sharing in Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain after trialing the change in Latin America. If you live in one of these countries, you must set a primary location for where you use it. Then, if you have friends or family who want to share your account, you'll have to subscribe to either the Standard or Premium tier and pay a fee ($8 in Canada and New Zealand, €4 in Portugal and €6 in Spain) for up to two extra users outside of your home.
Found: Your Entire Valentine’s Day Outfit in This Under-the-Radar Amazon Section With Prices Starting at $7
You’ll find everything you need to get ready including clothes, accessories, makeup, and more.
Elon Musk Tells Twitter Users: Tweet What You Want
The microblogging site's new owner suggests there is no more stringent content policing.
Facebook, Twitter, and Other Social Platforms Go Offline
Everything is down. Wednesday afternoon, widespread outages began to affect many of the internet's most popular services, both social networks and otherwise. As of this writing, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pokemon Go, and the McDonald's mobile application a just a handful of the many services suffering from log-in difficulties. According to DownDetector, there's no regional basis ...
CNET
The Magic of Ctrl+Shift+T: Why This Will Always Be My Favorite Keyboard Shortcut
Have you ever clicked the little "X" on a Chrome browser tab when you didn't mean to? Of course you have! I do it on a daily basis. Maybe even an hourly basis. Could it be that I'm a little too click-happy in this multitasking world? Maybe. But if I'm not particularly prudent about my cursor positioning, it's because I have a secret weapon up my sleeve: I know that my favorite keyboard shortcut, Ctrl+Shift+T (or Cmd+Shift+T for Mac users), has my back.
CNET
How to Extend Your Wi-Fi Outdoors to Watch the Big Game This Sunday
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. It's great to seamlessly connect your Wi-Fi to devices throughout your home, but frustration often starts the moment you try to connect your Wi-Fi network to a device outside -- especially annoying if you're trying to connect a laptop and projector or a big-screen TV for the Big Game on Sunday. You can move your router as close to your yard or front porch as your Ethernet cable will take you, but that won't always solve the problem.
CNET
Disney Plus Lost Subscribers for the First Time
Disney Plus lost 2.4 million subscribers in the three months ended Dec. 31, Disney said Wednesday, as the subscriber base of its flagship streaming service fell for the first time since the company launched it in 2019. Disney's deepest streaming-subscriber losses were at its Disney Plus Hotstar service, which is...
CNET
Phyrexia: All Will Be One Cheat Sheet
The newest set from Magic: The Gathering is here in all its glistening, oily perfection. Titled Phyrexia: All Will Be One, the set is themed around Elesh Norn preparing to bring her Phyrexian invasion across the multiverse. Meanwhile, planeswalkers attempt to thwart her scheme, even as their numbers dwindle. The...
Comments / 0