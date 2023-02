MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ - Mountainside Police Chief Joseph Giannuzzi released a statement regarding early morning accident involving pedestrian struck by vehicle. At approximately 4:35 a.m. Mountainside Police responded to the intersection of Route 22 and New Providence Road for a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle. Upon arrival officers found a 64-year-old male from Mountainside in the roadway and began lifesaving measures on the victim. Preliminary investigation shows he crossed into traffic while operating a battery powered scooter and was struck by a 2016 Nissan driven by a 62-year-old woman from Plainfield, NJ who stopped at the scene. Despite the efforts of responding emergency personnel the pedestrian was pronounced deceased at Overlook Medical Center in Summit, NJ. Any witnesses are asked to contact Det. James Debbie of the Mountainside Police Dept. at 908.232.8100.

MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO