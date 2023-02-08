Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Washington residents see Social Security income going upR.A. HeimWashington, DC
Man charged with accidentally shooting a toilet at a Manassas restaurant in Virginia a few days agoAmanda MichelleManassas, VA
Minnesota Congresswoman Angie Craig assaulted in Washington, her office saysMecoTipsWashington, DC
WASHINGTON DC—White House Office of Science & Technology Policy (OSTP) Chief Alondra Nelson, 55, Resigns After 8 MonthsJV BeltranWashington, DC
dcnewsnow.com
Family identifies couple that died in Lanham house fire
The family of the couple that died in a Prince George's County house fire early Friday morning is still processing what happened. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/prince-georges-county/family-identifies-couple-that-died-in-lanham-house-fire/. Family identifies couple that died in Lanham house …. The family of the couple that died in a Prince George's County house fire early...
Virginia, Maryland will have one last shot to pitch why the new FBI headquarters should go in their state, sources tell WUSA9
WASHINGTON — The governors of Maryland and Virginia were informed by the federal government Friday that it's go time – last chance. One of WUSA9's sources on the Hill shared a letter from the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) to the key politicians in Maryland and Virginia that they'll get one more chance to make their case why they deserve the new FBI headquarters.
tourcounsel.com
Ellsworth Place | Mall in Silver Spring, Maryland
Ellsworth Place is a 350,000-square-foot (33,000 m2), six-story, enclosed vertical power center in downtown Silver Spring, Maryland. It opened as City Place Mall on April 2, 1992, and is located at the intersection of Fenton Street and Colesville Road (U.S. Route 29). Dave and Buster's opened in November 2016. The...
‘They Don’t Know Our Worth’: As Police Officers Dwindle In D.C. Schools, A Fight Is On To Bring Them Back
At least twice a day, D.C. Police Officer Tracy Taylor knows exactly where he’ll be: standing sentry at Eastern High School, greeting the more than 700 students as they come and go from the 100-year-old building on East Capitol Street NE. As one of the city’s designated school resource...
alxnow.com
Notes: Parker-Gray home in the clear after unauthorized additions removed
🌥 Today’s weather: Overcast throughout the day. High of 67 and low of 51. ⛅ Tomorrow: Partly cloudy throughout the day. High of 68 and low of 50. Sunrise at 7:07 am and sunset at 5:40 pm. 🚨 You need to know. It seems as though the...
WJLA
Pedestrian struck & killed in Northeast, DC Councilmember calls for more accountability
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday in the 600 Block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast, MPD said, and one D.C. Councilmember believes there's no excuse for what happened. "Tonight a pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver on the 600 block of RIA...
Plan on visiting DC? Don’t wear this coat, it’s like a target for thieves
Criminals in Washington, D.C., have repeatedly targeted people in the city wearing expensive Canada Goose jackets, spurring warnings to visitors and college students to stay alert.
WJLA
Owner of Old Town Alexandria restaurant 1799 Prime honors Quander family legacy, history
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — The owner of one of Old Town Alexandria’s newest restaurants is marking his first six months in business this Black History Month. Owner, Jahmond "Jay" Quander said business has been better than he would have imagined. Quander attributes his early success to not just what’s on the menu but also how guests are treated when they walk in the front door.
fox5dc.com
Concerns arise over possible lane reductions on major Bethesda road
Some Montgomery County residents are concerned about plans to reduce the number of lanes on a major road. FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal breaks down the Road Diet pilot program officials are proposing for Tuckerman Lane in North Bethesda.
tourcounsel.com
The Boulevard at the Capital Centre | Shopping center in Maryland
The Boulevard at the Capital Centre was an open-air shopping center in Lake Arbor, Prince George's County, Maryland; it had a Largo postal address. It was located on the former site of the Capital Centre, previously the home of the Washington Bullets and Washington Capitals. Opened in 2003, the Boulevard...
D.C. Officer Who Shot And Killed Kevin Hargraves-Shird Won’t Face Charges
Metropolitan Police Department officer Reinaldo Otero-Camacho won’t face charges for fatally shooting 31-year-old D.C. resident Kevin Hargraves-Shird in Brightwood Park last summer. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the D.C. announced on Thursday that there is “insufficient evidence” to bring federal or local charges against Otero-Camacho, who killed Hargraves-Shird in...
NBC Washington
Pedestrian Struck and Killed Near Rhode Island Avenue Metro Station
People living near a D.C. Water construction site have new concerns about safety after a driver hit and killed a pedestrian on Wednesday night. The crash took place at the Rhode Island Avenue Metro station, when a 2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser was traveling westbound down Rhode Island Avenue NE just before 6 p.m., police said.
WTOP
DC police offer tips to stem recent rise in tire and rim thefts
In the movie “Gone in 60 Seconds,” the entire car vanished — with the current rash of tire and rim thefts, the ugly skeleton of a stripped car is left behind. Local police have called it a regional problem, and are offering tips and strategies to try to prevent wheel thefts.
NBC Washington
Cracks Visible on Frederick Douglass Bridge Arches
D.C.'s newest bridge is beginning to show cracks. The Frederick Douglass Bridge in Southeast D.C., which opened in September 2021, has visible cracks on nearly all of its arches. The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) has classified these as “microcracks," but some residents remain concerned. When on the bridge,...
baltimoremagazine.com
In the late 1960s, Baltimore began demolishing Black neighborhoods to make room for an ill-fated expressway. Will the harm from the Highway to Nowhere ever be repaired?
Historical images by John Van Horn and I. Henry Phillips. Opening spread: The image of the forlorn girl on the outskirts of the Highway to Nowhere was shot by John Van Horn in the fall of 1968 (see sidebar at the end of the story). CLOSED THE CAR DOOR and...
washingtoninformer.com
The Hornet’s Nest: Washington, D.C.’s First African American Fire Station
This story was originally published on April 11, 2022. Engine Company 4 is a woefully unknown player in the history of both the Washington, D.C., fire department and racial equality in America. Created in 1919 at the request of every African American fireman in Washington, D.C. — all three of them — the company has stood for over 100 years. It served as an example of racial inclusion, a source of artistic inspiration, and as a launch point for Washington, D.C.’s first African American fire chief. It’s a story of success and growth. However, it’s a history almost completely unknown.
popville.com
Today’s Rental was chosen because they are pet friendly and the price and the proximity to Blue 44, obviously
This rental is located at 5437 Connecticut Avenue NW near Livingston St. The Craigslist ad says:. “$1,676 / 400ft2 – Animal lover? This is the purrfect place for you! We are pet friendly! (Washington – Connecticut Ave) The Livingston. 5437 Connecticut Avenue NW. Washington, DC 20015. A wonderful...
WTOP
Officer investigating pipe assault shoots man in Southeast DC
A D.C. police officer shot and wounded a man on Good Hope Road in Southeast on Friday morning, after officers responded to the area for the report of a woman struck with a pipe, according to D.C. police. It happened just before 10 a.m., near the intersection of Good Hope...
Victim Assaulted In D.C. Elevator
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating an assault that occurred yesterday morning in Northeast D.C. Shortly after 7 am, a victim was approached by a suspect in an elevator at the 300 Block of H Street. The victim was assaulted by the suspect. The suspect quickly left the scene after the victim defended themselves. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspects. If you have any information about this case, please take no action but call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The post Victim Assaulted In D.C. Elevator appeared first on Shore News Network.
Washington Examiner
Crime-friendly DC councilwoman silent as local business begs for help
If you're a resident of Washington, D.C., you should probably buy a weapon for personal defense. If you're a retail business owner, you should probably factor in at least a 5% loss of earnings due to rampant crime. 2022 was a high crime year for the district. But crime is...
