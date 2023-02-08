ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dcnewsnow.com

Family identifies couple that died in Lanham house fire

The family of the couple that died in a Prince George's County house fire early Friday morning is still processing what happened. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/prince-georges-county/family-identifies-couple-that-died-in-lanham-house-fire/. Family identifies couple that died in Lanham house …. The family of the couple that died in a Prince George's County house fire early...
LANHAM, MD
WUSA9

Virginia, Maryland will have one last shot to pitch why the new FBI headquarters should go in their state, sources tell WUSA9

WASHINGTON — The governors of Maryland and Virginia were informed by the federal government Friday that it's go time – last chance. One of WUSA9's sources on the Hill shared a letter from the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) to the key politicians in Maryland and Virginia that they'll get one more chance to make their case why they deserve the new FBI headquarters.
MARYLAND STATE
tourcounsel.com

Ellsworth Place | Mall in Silver Spring, Maryland

Ellsworth Place is a 350,000-square-foot (33,000 m2), six-story, enclosed vertical power center in downtown Silver Spring, Maryland. It opened as City Place Mall on April 2, 1992, and is located at the intersection of Fenton Street and Colesville Road (U.S. Route 29). Dave and Buster's opened in November 2016. The...
SILVER SPRING, MD
WJLA

Owner of Old Town Alexandria restaurant 1799 Prime honors Quander family legacy, history

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — The owner of one of Old Town Alexandria’s newest restaurants is marking his first six months in business this Black History Month. Owner, Jahmond "Jay" Quander said business has been better than he would have imagined. Quander attributes his early success to not just what’s on the menu but also how guests are treated when they walk in the front door.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
tourcounsel.com

The Boulevard at the Capital Centre | Shopping center in Maryland

The Boulevard at the Capital Centre was an open-air shopping center in Lake Arbor, Prince George's County, Maryland; it had a Largo postal address. It was located on the former site of the Capital Centre, previously the home of the Washington Bullets and Washington Capitals. Opened in 2003, the Boulevard...
LARGO, MD
DCist

D.C. Officer Who Shot And Killed Kevin Hargraves-Shird Won’t Face Charges

Metropolitan Police Department officer Reinaldo Otero-Camacho won’t face charges for fatally shooting 31-year-old D.C. resident Kevin Hargraves-Shird in Brightwood Park last summer. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the D.C. announced on Thursday that there is “insufficient evidence” to bring federal or local charges against Otero-Camacho, who killed Hargraves-Shird in...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Pedestrian Struck and Killed Near Rhode Island Avenue Metro Station

People living near a D.C. Water construction site have new concerns about safety after a driver hit and killed a pedestrian on Wednesday night. The crash took place at the Rhode Island Avenue Metro station, when a 2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser was traveling westbound down Rhode Island Avenue NE just before 6 p.m., police said.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Cracks Visible on Frederick Douglass Bridge Arches

D.C.'s newest bridge is beginning to show cracks. The Frederick Douglass Bridge in Southeast D.C., which opened in September 2021, has visible cracks on nearly all of its arches. The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) has classified these as “microcracks," but some residents remain concerned. When on the bridge,...
WASHINGTON, DC
washingtoninformer.com

The Hornet’s Nest: Washington, D.C.’s First African American Fire Station

This story was originally published on April 11, 2022. Engine Company 4 is a woefully unknown player in the history of both the Washington, D.C., fire department and racial equality in America. Created in 1919 at the request of every African American fireman in Washington, D.C. — all three of them — the company has stood for over 100 years. It served as an example of racial inclusion, a source of artistic inspiration, and as a launch point for Washington, D.C.’s first African American fire chief. It’s a story of success and growth. However, it’s a history almost completely unknown.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Victim Assaulted In D.C. Elevator

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating an assault that occurred yesterday morning in Northeast D.C. Shortly after 7 am, a victim was approached by a suspect in an elevator at the 300 Block of H Street. The victim was assaulted by the suspect. The suspect quickly left the scene after the victim defended themselves. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspects. If you have any information about this case, please take no action but call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The post Victim Assaulted In D.C. Elevator appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy