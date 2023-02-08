Read full article on original website
DNA lab findings central to uncovering identity of "Lady of the Dunes"
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Investigation into the murder of Ruth Marie Terry continues. If you have any information, please contact the Boston office of the FBI (857) 386-2000 or the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s office (508) 362-8110. Othram is the only privately owned DNA laboratory in the country,...
Mass. doctor on spread of highly-contagious norovirus
Cases of the highly-contagious norovirus are on the rise nationally, with outbreaks happening in New York and the Midwest. Dr. Simone Wildes, an infectious disease specialist at South Shore Health, has information how the virus spreads and when it is expected to peak.
Bed, Bath & Beyond closing 12 stores in Mass.
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing at least 12 stores across Massachusetts. The company is shuttering its locations in North Dartmouth, Raynham, North Attleboro, Dedham, Hudson, Burlington, Leominster, Hadley and Pittsfield. The company also announced in December that it was closing its stores in Seekonk, Milford and Dorchester. The retailer...
5 fun things to do in Massachusetts weekend of Feb. 10-12
BOSTON — Looking for something fun to do in Massachusetts this weekend? Here are five suggestions!
Massachusetts family raises questions about GoFundMe process
BOSTON — After a disaster or tragedy, a lot of people open their wallets, perhaps seeking comfort in being generous. And a lot of giving these days is done through websites like GoFundMe. But how do you know your donation actually gets to the person it's intended for? One local family says they learned the hard way that that's not a given, so they asked NewsCenter 5 for help.
Equity is pillar of Boston's first Black woman-owned cannabis dispensary
BOSTON — When Massachusetts voters legalized recreational marijuana in 2016, part of the pitch was correcting some of the wrongs from the war on drugs. The commonwealth was the first to have a statewide social equity program, but despite that mandate, the cannabis industry remains overwhelmingly white. “Just making...
Are domestic violence cases in Massachusetts increasing? 5 Investigates
BOSTON — People who work with survivors of domestic violence say the problem is on the rise in Massachusetts, pointing to a jump in both restraining orders and domestic homicides from 2021 to 2022. The killings in Andover, Massachusetts, are the latest sad example. 5 Investigates' Mike Beaudet spoke...
Massachusetts climate activists arrested after State House protest inside governor’s lobby
BOSTON — Just over a dozen Massachusetts climate activists who staged a sit-in in the lobby of Gov. Maura Healey's office were arrested Thursday after refusing to be summonsed for trespassing, state police said. Extinction Rebellion Boston, a group that has previously held demonstrations around the State House and...
Massachusetts facing massive amount of uncollected DNA from felons: 5 Investigates
BOSTON — Massachusetts has failed to collect DNA from between 10,000 and 15,000 felons, leaving behind a huge cache of potential evidence that has been used in the past to solve rapes and murders. The size of the backlog was identified by a state representative who filed legislation this...
Massachusetts State Police Col. Christopher Mason announces retirement
FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Col. Christopher Mason, superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police, announced his plans to retire after nearly 40 years in law enforcement. Mason began as a natural resource officer in Barnstable in 1985 and graduated from the Massachusetts State Police Academy in 1993. Prior to becoming superintendent...
Two Massachusetts casinos accepted illegal bets days after wagers began
EVERETT, Mass. — Encore Boston Harbor took bets on a Boston College women's basketball game and Plainridge Park Casino accepted wagers on a Merrimack College men's basketball game during the first week of legal sports betting, both in violation of the Massachusetts betting law that prohibits betting on in-state collegiate events in nearly all circumstances.
IRS won't tax most Massachusetts refunds: Here's what you need to know
BOSTON — The IRS now confirms most people in Massachusetts do not need to report the state tax refund they received at the end of last year as taxable income when they file their federal tax returns. The agency announced Friday that anyone in Massachusetts who takes the standard...
Video Forecast: Bright but cooler Saturday, more near-record warmth ahead
A cooler but bright day is on tap for Saturday. Clouds will increase tomorrow and some rain is possible over the Cape and Islands.
Massachusetts regulators want mobile sports betting ready by NCAA March Madness
BOSTON — Mobile sports betting could launch in Massachusetts at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 10, the Gaming Commission's executive director said Thursday morning. If mobile and online betting, which has generally accounted for 85 to 95 percent of the legal betting market elsewhere, goes live on that date, it would allow for wagers to be placed on the NCAA March Madness basketball tournament, which begins March 14.
