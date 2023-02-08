NEEDHAM, Mass. — Thirty-year-old Dayna Altman is vocal about her mental health story. The Sudbury native is also an entrepreneur, foundingBake it Till You Make it in 2017. Altman travels to senior centers and schools to share her mental health story by way of baking. As people shared their stories with Altman, they often shared a recipe that resonated with them. Altman began to collect these recipes and, in 2019, published “Bake it Till You Make it: Breaking Bread, Building Resilience,” an anthology cookbook with 40 individual recipes and 40 individual stories.

SUDBURY, MA ・ 21 HOURS AGO