WCVB

American runner Conner Mantz training for his Boston Marathon debut

WELLESLEY, Mass. — At just 26-years-old Conner Mantz made a splash in the marathon world when he finished the Chicago marathon in 2:08:16. Now, he's training for his Boston Marathon debut. The Utah native visited Friday and trained on the course for the first time. "I'm most excited about...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Registration for Boston Marathon volunteers closes Friday night

HOPKINTON, Mass. — A small army of volunteers is recruited every year to make the Boston Marathon possible, and registration for this year's team will close on Friday evening. More than 10,000 volunteers helped with the last Boston Marathon. They did everything from stuffing goody bags for the runners...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Friday, February 17: Celebrating History

NEEDHAM, Mass. — We meet the grandson of a world-renowned sculptor who made her home right nearby in Framingham and talk to the Harvard professor whose new book profiles the first Black female federal judge in the United States. Shayna Seymour talks to Ted Reinstein about his new book that highlights the unsung local heroes who helped break Major League Baseball’s color barrier. And we visit Lynn and Cambridge, which are digging more deeply into the history of their Black communities.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
WCVB

Monday, February 13: Tank Away

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Next door in New Hampshire’s White Mountains, Anthony Everett visits the charmingMountain View Grand Resort in Whitefield, N.H. for winter activities (and gets a lesson in high-performance driving nearby). And if your winter travels lean more toward cities Erika Tarantal hits Providence, R.I., where she checks out the art scene, shops at Greek restaurant and market Yolenis, tours a historic hotel, and even takes a blacksmithing class.
WHITEFIELD, NH
WCVB

Why do you run? Tell us why you're running the Boston Marathon

Approximately 30,000 people will race from Hopkinton to downtown Boston on Patriots' Day, but it takes months of hard work to prepare for those 26.2 miles. The 127th Boston Marathon will be held on Monday, April 17, 2023. A few hundred participants are professional athletes, but most are either enthusiastic marathoners who qualified by completing a previous race or members of a charitable team who've raised a minimum of $5,000.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Boston doctor on rare, but serious ‘AFM’

There's new national data about a rare, but serious, condition that can occur in children as they recover from a common cold. Dr. Kristin Moffitt, an infectious disease specialist at Boston Children's Hospital, explains what Acute Flaccid Myelitis, or AFM, is, its symptoms and what parents should know.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Tuesday, February 14: Shop Local

NEEDHAM, Mass. — We meet a couple crafting unique glass products on the North Shore, and discover a gift box service that specializes in local products. On Cape Cod, Cape Abilities farm offers gifts that give back – local products that benefit the nonprofit’s clients. Finally, you might expect to find only major national chains at the Burlington Mall – but we talk to mom-and-pop vendors getting their mall moment, too.
BURLINGTON, MA
WCVB

Bed, Bath & Beyond closing 12 stores in Mass.

Bed Bath & Beyond is closing at least 12 stores across Massachusetts. The company is shuttering its locations in North Dartmouth, Raynham, North Attleboro, Dedham, Hudson, Burlington, Leominster, Hadley and Pittsfield. The company also announced in December that it was closing its stores in Seekonk, Milford and Dorchester. The retailer...
LEOMINSTER, MA
WCVB

Boston firefighters battle vehicle fire inside I-93 tunnel

BOSTON — Rush-hour traffic in downtown Boston was impacted Thursday afternoon by a vehicle fire in the Interstate 93 tunnels that travel underneath the city. According to Massachusetts State Police, the vehicle caught fire on the southbound side of the highway just south of the exit for the Mass. Pike.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Sudbury native shares mental health story through baking

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Thirty-year-old Dayna Altman is vocal about her mental health story. The Sudbury native is also an entrepreneur, foundingBake it Till You Make it in 2017. Altman travels to senior centers and schools to share her mental health story by way of baking. As people shared their stories with Altman, they often shared a recipe that resonated with them. Altman began to collect these recipes and, in 2019, published “Bake it Till You Make it: Breaking Bread, Building Resilience,” an anthology cookbook with 40 individual recipes and 40 individual stories.
SUDBURY, MA
WCVB

Dunkin' teases expected Super Bowl commercial starring Ben Affleck

MEDFORD, Mass. — Evidence is growing that Massachusetts-based Dunkin' is planning to blitz the Super Bowl with a new commercial featuring actor Ben Affleck. The company's social media accounts announced this week, "Something's Ben brewing," and flashed the date of Feb. 12 – the day of the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
MEDFORD, MA
WCVB

Two Massachusetts casinos accepted illegal bets days after wagers began

EVERETT, Mass. — Encore Boston Harbor took bets on a Boston College women's basketball game and Plainridge Park Casino accepted wagers on a Merrimack College men's basketball game during the first week of legal sports betting, both in violation of the Massachusetts betting law that prohibits betting on in-state collegiate events in nearly all circumstances.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Local company helps meal prep on a budget

NEEDHAM, Mass. — It’s hard for parents to find a moment to breathe, let alone work, shuttle their children around and take care of household chores. For 17 years, Cynthia Gonzalez worked as a house manager and noticed that what parents wanted most was quality time with their family. Now, Gonzalez owns Fresco, a meal preparation company.
