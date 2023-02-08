Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Check Out This Foam Eating Box That Just Arrived At Bridgewater State UniversityDianna CarneyBridgewater, MA
Somerville starts ‘consolidated rental waitlist’ for affordable housingThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Taco John’s Set to Open First Location In LawrenceMadocLawrence, MA
The Trailblazing Tremont House: The Birth of the Modern American Hotel Industry in 1829CJ CoombsBoston, MA
Lindsay Clancy: Defense claims she was "over-medicated"; prosecution says triple murder of her kids was "pre-meditated"Lavinia ThompsonDuxbury, MA
WCVB
American runner Conner Mantz training for his Boston Marathon debut
WELLESLEY, Mass. — At just 26-years-old Conner Mantz made a splash in the marathon world when he finished the Chicago marathon in 2:08:16. Now, he's training for his Boston Marathon debut. The Utah native visited Friday and trained on the course for the first time. "I'm most excited about...
WCVB
Registration for Boston Marathon volunteers closes Friday night
HOPKINTON, Mass. — A small army of volunteers is recruited every year to make the Boston Marathon possible, and registration for this year's team will close on Friday evening. More than 10,000 volunteers helped with the last Boston Marathon. They did everything from stuffing goody bags for the runners...
WCVB
Friday, February 17: Celebrating History
NEEDHAM, Mass. — We meet the grandson of a world-renowned sculptor who made her home right nearby in Framingham and talk to the Harvard professor whose new book profiles the first Black female federal judge in the United States. Shayna Seymour talks to Ted Reinstein about his new book that highlights the unsung local heroes who helped break Major League Baseball’s color barrier. And we visit Lynn and Cambridge, which are digging more deeply into the history of their Black communities.
WCVB
Monday, February 13: Tank Away
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Next door in New Hampshire’s White Mountains, Anthony Everett visits the charmingMountain View Grand Resort in Whitefield, N.H. for winter activities (and gets a lesson in high-performance driving nearby). And if your winter travels lean more toward cities Erika Tarantal hits Providence, R.I., where she checks out the art scene, shops at Greek restaurant and market Yolenis, tours a historic hotel, and even takes a blacksmithing class.
WCVB
Why do you run? Tell us why you're running the Boston Marathon
Approximately 30,000 people will race from Hopkinton to downtown Boston on Patriots' Day, but it takes months of hard work to prepare for those 26.2 miles. The 127th Boston Marathon will be held on Monday, April 17, 2023. A few hundred participants are professional athletes, but most are either enthusiastic marathoners who qualified by completing a previous race or members of a charitable team who've raised a minimum of $5,000.
WCVB
Boston artist Paul Goodnight's work was born from trauma, now fueled by love
BOSTON — For decades, Boston-based artist Paul Goodnight has channeled his life experience into works of beauty on canvas. He was born in Chicago in 1946 and grew up in a foster family consisting of six boys and two girls. "These people showed me what real love was," he...
WCVB
Bruins invite longtime Massachusetts youth hockey coach battling cancer to practice
BOSTON — A beloved longtime Massachusetts youth hockey coach is now facing what may be his toughest opponent yet: advanced cancer. Dave Charbonneau, a Brookline Youth Hockey coach, was recently diagnosed with stage IV cancer. Through it all, Charbonneau remains determined to help his kids learn the game. The...
WCVB
Boston doctor on rare, but serious ‘AFM’
There's new national data about a rare, but serious, condition that can occur in children as they recover from a common cold. Dr. Kristin Moffitt, an infectious disease specialist at Boston Children's Hospital, explains what Acute Flaccid Myelitis, or AFM, is, its symptoms and what parents should know.
WCVB
Tuesday, February 14: Shop Local
NEEDHAM, Mass. — We meet a couple crafting unique glass products on the North Shore, and discover a gift box service that specializes in local products. On Cape Cod, Cape Abilities farm offers gifts that give back – local products that benefit the nonprofit’s clients. Finally, you might expect to find only major national chains at the Burlington Mall – but we talk to mom-and-pop vendors getting their mall moment, too.
WCVB
Massachusetts 12-year-old with life-threatening heart condition has 'wish' granted
STONEHAM, Mass. — A Stoneham, Massachusetts, middle schooler received an out of this world surprise Friday afternoon. Passionate "Star Wars" fan, 12-year-old Callum Lemanski, has a life-threatening heart condition, but through the Make a Wish Foundation, his dreams are coming true. Lemanski is heading to Disney World so that...
WCVB
Longtime Wachusett owner battling rare, degenerative neurological disease
PRINCETON, Mass. — It's called progressive supranuclear palsy or PSP for short. It's a condition that is often misdiagnosed and confused for CTE, Alzheimer's or ALS. The disease has changed one man's life but not the passion for what he loves. David Crowley has been around the sport of...
WCVB
Bed, Bath & Beyond closing 12 stores in Mass.
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing at least 12 stores across Massachusetts. The company is shuttering its locations in North Dartmouth, Raynham, North Attleboro, Dedham, Hudson, Burlington, Leominster, Hadley and Pittsfield. The company also announced in December that it was closing its stores in Seekonk, Milford and Dorchester. The retailer...
WCVB
Boston firefighters battle vehicle fire inside I-93 tunnel
BOSTON — Rush-hour traffic in downtown Boston was impacted Thursday afternoon by a vehicle fire in the Interstate 93 tunnels that travel underneath the city. According to Massachusetts State Police, the vehicle caught fire on the southbound side of the highway just south of the exit for the Mass. Pike.
WCVB
Sudbury native shares mental health story through baking
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Thirty-year-old Dayna Altman is vocal about her mental health story. The Sudbury native is also an entrepreneur, foundingBake it Till You Make it in 2017. Altman travels to senior centers and schools to share her mental health story by way of baking. As people shared their stories with Altman, they often shared a recipe that resonated with them. Altman began to collect these recipes and, in 2019, published “Bake it Till You Make it: Breaking Bread, Building Resilience,” an anthology cookbook with 40 individual recipes and 40 individual stories.
WCVB
Needham seventh-grade student, who comes from family that serves, wins veteran essay contest
NEEDHAM, Mass. — A Needham middle school student wrote and won a statewide essay contest about veterans. “A veteran is a person who has given their time to serve and protect our country,” student Dennis Ching said. “This is a great sacrifice for people they do not even know.”
WCVB
Dunkin' teases expected Super Bowl commercial starring Ben Affleck
MEDFORD, Mass. — Evidence is growing that Massachusetts-based Dunkin' is planning to blitz the Super Bowl with a new commercial featuring actor Ben Affleck. The company's social media accounts announced this week, "Something's Ben brewing," and flashed the date of Feb. 12 – the day of the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
WCVB
Massachusetts emu escapes, leads owners, police on chase through several towns, city
EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — A Massachusetts emu that escaped from its home in East Bridgewater Thursday night was back with its owner after leading him and police on a chase through Brockton. Surveillance video shows Mallory the emu strolling through an intersection in Brockton while another video posted on...
WCVB
Two Massachusetts casinos accepted illegal bets days after wagers began
EVERETT, Mass. — Encore Boston Harbor took bets on a Boston College women's basketball game and Plainridge Park Casino accepted wagers on a Merrimack College men's basketball game during the first week of legal sports betting, both in violation of the Massachusetts betting law that prohibits betting on in-state collegiate events in nearly all circumstances.
WCVB
Bomb threat against Spirit flight at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport prompts evacuation
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A bomb threat made against a Spirit Airlines flight at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport on Saturday prompted a large police response and an evacuation of the largest and busiest airport in New Hampshire. Manchester-Boston Regional Airport's director of aviation, Ted Kitchens, said that around 10:50 a.m., the...
WCVB
Local company helps meal prep on a budget
NEEDHAM, Mass. — It’s hard for parents to find a moment to breathe, let alone work, shuttle their children around and take care of household chores. For 17 years, Cynthia Gonzalez worked as a house manager and noticed that what parents wanted most was quality time with their family. Now, Gonzalez owns Fresco, a meal preparation company.
