"We enjoy being there for people in the moment that they need us." - Alan Dennington, M.D. Better Faster Urgent Care opened in 2014 to offer high-quality medical care to Southlake and its surrounding communities. Not only does Better Faster Urgent Care provide medical services like X-rays and flu or strep testing, but it also offers IV fluids and antibiotics, an on-site clinical laboratory and emergency medical providers. Better Faster Urgent Care specializes in treating acute illnesses and injuries, and its physicians strive to treat every patient the way they would want to be treated — with care and compassion. At Better Faster Urgent Care, you get quicker, more focused service that gets you feeling better faster.

SOUTHLAKE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO