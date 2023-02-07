Read full article on original website
Texas Dog's Sweet Tooth Leads To Accidental Kitchen Fire
Wrigley spotted brownies and King Cake on the kitchen counter, which led to a kitchen fire
Legend Has It Terrifying Screams Are Heard Nightly On This Texas Bridge
Scary stories. They are taboo. They are terrifying and yet so satisfying. My entire life I have been prone to listening to and reading about spooky stories, urban legends and ghostly sightings. But I can without a doubt honestly say I have never heard the story of 'the screaming bridge' in Arlington. Just thinking about it sends chills down my spine.
Hey Sugar Candy Store pops open sodas and sweets in Dallas' Bishop Arts
Dallas' Bishop Arts District is due for something sweet: A shop called Hey Sugar Candy Store will open in a century-old location at 409 W. 8th St., in one of two side-by-side nearly-identical former homes that have been renovated and repurposed for retail. According to Hey Sugar owner Kristin Brittan, the store will open at the beginning of March. Brittan founded Hey Sugar back in 2013, with her first store in Roanoke, which has become a big family and tourist destination, with not only sweets galore but an entertainment component, including TVs airing Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, and kiddie rides...
Sandwiches in Dallas to Satisfy the Hangries
There is little to make a sandwich wonderful other than fantastic bread, well-thought-out seasonings and spreads, and a filling that should be unsurpassed. When deciding on a list of our favorites it seemed a more daunting task than originally thought. So much more came to mind as the list was settled.
Dallas Hotspot: Crowds Line Up for Over an Hour for These Hot Dogs! Is it Worth it?
Hot dog fans across Dallas and North Texas were excited when the famous Chicago-based restaurant Portillo's opened its first location in Texas last month. The restaurant's grand opening at The Colony, on 4560 Destination Drive, 20 miles from Downtown Dallas, was met with much fanfare and long lines. The 7,900-square-foot restaurant can seat over 260 guests and has a double-lane drive-thru, but despite the huge capacity, people still report hour-long waits to grab a hot dog.
Aloha Chicken and Shrimp offering Hawaiian-style dishes in Richardson
Aloha Chicken and Shrimp opened in Richardson on Nov. 25 at 581 W. Campbell Road, Ste. 127. (Jackson King/Community Impact) Aloha Chicken and Shrimp opened in Richardson at the end of November at 581 W. Campbell Road, Ste. 127, next to the former space of I Love You A Latte coffee shop. Aloha serves a variety of Hawaiian-style rice dishes, including a surf and turf plate, a coconut shrimp plate and Spam Musubi, which is a slice of marinated Spam in the eatery's seasoned rice that is wrapped into a sushi-like handroll. The Richardson location—the second for the company outside of its Watauga, Texas, restaurant—has an open-kitchen concept where guests can see their food being cooked. 972-504-5676. www.alohachickenandshrimp.com.
Dallas community comes together to support Speranza Italian Restaurant
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It's tough enough for restaurants these days. But loyal customers are determined to support and save one in North Dallas that's still recovering from a horrific incident just two weeks ago.Waiters serve up fresh flatbreads and classic Italian dishes inside Speranza on Preston Road.Looking around the dining room and kitchen, you would never know what the restaurant's owner and employees have been through. "It's been really crazy, a tough couple of weeks," said Speranza General Manager Guillermo Murguia.A makeshift wall is the only remaining sign of what happened two weeks ago when an SUV with a suspected drunk driver behind...
Trending in Texas: For Dallas brand Hari Mari, flip-flops aren't just for kicks
DALLAS — Texas is open for business! Whether a company is native to the Lone Star State or just got here as fast as it could, we want to know: What makes these businesses tick? Why are so many of them calling Texas home? And how do they plan to continue to expand in the years to come? This is Trending in Texas.
Moldy Cheese Served At Texas Middle School Sparks Investigation
An investigation is underway at a Texas middle school after a student consumed moldy cheese.
Enjoy a Chicken Fried Steak at Lucky's Cafe in Dallas
Shuffling in and finding one of the few remaining seats at the bar, a popular spot for the regulars, you grab a menu and peruse knowing that you will order the chicken fried steak. But you scan the menu with the thought you may discover a new Texas favorite, but alas you do not. Nothing new has been invented in the past hundred years that might exceed the perfection of a slab of tasty beef pounded thick and hand-breaded and deep fried. The craggy crisp layers are an exciting place for unctuous creamed gravy to lay rest in anticipation of your first bite.
Chuy’s Tex-Mex Moving Into Terrell
Authentic Tex-Mex could be served at this new location by the end of 2023.
14 Best Things to do in Plano, Texas
Plano, Texas is a vibrant community located in Collin County, just north of Dallas. Known for its urban attractions and vibrant mixed use development areas, Plano is a top destination for tourists in North Texas. Why Visit Plano?. From high-end shopping and eateries to unique attractions like the Interurban Railway...
Tha Neighborhood Kitchen in Joppa Puts All Other Home Cooking to Absolute Shame
Katrina Chaney has a long history in the food and beverage business. She spent 15 years at food service company Aramark and has helped in kitchens all her life, beginning with her grandmother's when she was just four years old. Last year she opened what she calls her "latest project,"...
