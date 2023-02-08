Girls basketball: 2nd-ranked Lake Mills crushes Poynette for 9th straight win

POYNETTE — Bella Pitta led four players in double figures scoring with 21 points and Lake Mills’ girls basketball team dispatched host Poynette 76-43 in Capitol North action on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Emily Wollin added 12 points, hitting all eight of her free throws, Ryleigh Kulow totaled 11 and Haydenn Sellnow tallied 10 for the conference-leading and second-ranked L-Cats (18-2, 7-0 in conference).

“Great team effort tonight,” Lake Mills girls basketball coach Ryan Lind said. “It was pretty close in the first half, but the girls were getting great shots all game. We played really well to start the second half when Bella took over a few trips in a row and it snowballed from there.

“We had great minutes from multiple bench players. Kenzie Nielsen, Ryleigh Kulow and Sophia Guerrero played great all game and I thought Haydenn Sellnow played her best game this year. They were all attacking the basket and making smart decisions and passes.

“I was very proud of the team and how they supported each other’s successes tonight. It was a great start to the week, but we have to stay mentally tough for back to back road trips Thursday and Friday.”

The L-Cats, who have won nine in a row, play at Sauk Prairie on Thursday.

LAKE MILLS 76, POYNETTE 43

Lake Mills 31 45 — 76

Poynette 22 21 — 43

Lake Mills (fg fta-ftm pts) — E. Wollin 2 8-8 12, Nielsen 0 2-2 2, Hosey 2 0-0 5, Burling 1 1-4 3, Sellnow 3 3-4 10, Guerrero 3 0-0 7, T. Wollin 1 0-0 3, Pitta 9 3-5 21, R. Kulow 4 3-7 11. Totals 25 20-30 76.

Poynette — Walters 4 5-7 13, C. Lepacek 1 1-2 4, Theis 0 0-2 0, E. Gavinski 2 0-0 4, Woodward 4 2-4 13, Lasarge 1 0-0 2, Wagner 1 0-0 2, G. Gavinski 1 1-1 3, M. Lepacek

3-point goals — LM (Sellnow 1, Guerrero 1, Hosey 1) 3; P (Woodward 1, C. Lepacek 1) 2.

Total fouls — LM 16, P 18.