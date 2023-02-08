ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Kevin Costner's Road Trip Audio App Will Now Be Available on JetBlue's In-flight Entertainment — and He Told Us All About It

By Rachel Chang
Travel + Leisure
Travel + Leisure
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure

32K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your connection to the world of travel, brought to you by our editors. Questions? Stories?

 https://www.travelandleisure.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy