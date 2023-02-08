Kevin Costner's Road Trip Audio App Will Now Be Available on JetBlue's In-flight Entertainment — and He Told Us All About It

Read full article on original website
Flight Attendants Swear by This Softside Luggage for Frequent Travel — and It’s on Sale at Amazon
Don’t miss this unbeatable deal for just $187.
This All-inclusive Luxury Ranch Is the No. 1 Resort in California — and Now Has a Secret Wine Cellar
Secluded Santa Barbara, California, hideaway San Ysidro Ranch is home to a globally curated wine reserve.
These Steam Trains Bring You From the Towering California Redwoods to the Pacific Ocean
Riding from 300-foot-tall redwoods to the Santa Cruz Boardwalk might be the best way to sightsee in California.
There’s a New Way to Snag a Free Southwest Companion Pass — Here’s How
Travelers who open a Southwest Rapid Rewards credit card from Chase will earn a companion pass to use for the next year.
TSA Chief Shares Which Airports Are Seeing the Biggest Increase in Crowds
"We know which airports will be the busiest, and we're doing work to expand infrastructure together with the airports."
This Idaho Ski Resort May be One of America's Last Hidden Mountain Gems
And it comes with a fantastic view, too.
Low-cost Icelandic Airline Play Is Offering 20% Off Flights to Europe
The sale, which can be booked until 11:59 p.m. ET on Feb. 10, is valid on round-trip flights across dozens of European cities from Baltimore, Boston, New York, and Virginia.
JetBlue Brings Back $49 1-day Flight Sale and More Savings to Wrap Up Week of Deals
The airline is offering another one-day-only sale coupled with vacation package and hotel reservation savings.
How to Take an Unforgettable Winter Trip to Iceland — Northern Lights, Gorgeous Inns, and Frozen Waterfalls Included
"Iceland is an entirely different country in winter."
This Luxury Tour Company Just Announced Its First-ever Cruise to the North Pole — How to Get on Board
Abercrombie & Kent is chartering Ponant's luxurious icebreaker, Le Commandant Charcot, for its first cruising expedition to the North Pole.
This 3-D Dinner Series Was a Hit in Los Angeles — and Now It's Traveling Across the U.S.
Dinner just got a whole lot more interesting.
I’m Never Flying Without This Ultra-plush Travel Blanket That Zips Up Into a Pillow
The two-in-one blanket-pillow hybrid makes any flight more comfortable — even red-eyes.
This Magical Southern California City Just Got a New Hotel — in an Old Scientology Building
Drift Santa Barbara just opened on State Street, the city's lovely main drag, with a chic cocktail bar and 45 rooms.
This Lake Tahoe Resort Has Waterfront Villas With Stunning Views — and It’s Only Minutes From Some of the Best Skiing in the West
Welcome to the ultimate winter wonderland.
An 'Avatar'-inspired Experience Is Coming to Disneyland
The announcement was made on Wednesday.
