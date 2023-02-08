Firefighters Douse Basement Blaze In Hillsborough

At the scene. Photo Credit: Flagtown Fire/Rescue - Hillsborough Volunteer Fire Co. #1

Firefighters quickly extinguished a blaze in a basement in Hillsborough.

Hillsborough Volunteer Fire Co. #1 responded Tuesday night, Feb. 7, along with the other district fire companies and surrounding mutual aid partners for a fire on Tall Oak Lane.

Initial arriving units were met with a well-involved basement fire, they said on Facebook.

Companies worked quickly to access the basement to extinguish the fire while searching the unit for victims and ensuring the fire had not spread to adjoining units.

Hillsborough responded with its ladder, engine, special services and all three Chiefs.

The two-alarm fire is under investigation by the Hillsborough Bureau of Fire Safety and Police.

