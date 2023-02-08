ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, NH

Firefighters Douse Basement Blaze In Hillsborough

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yTTpV_0kgPco9W00
At the scene. Photo Credit: Flagtown Fire/Rescue - Hillsborough Volunteer Fire Co. #1

Firefighters quickly extinguished a blaze in a basement in Hillsborough.

Hillsborough Volunteer Fire Co. #1 responded Tuesday night, Feb. 7, along with the other district fire companies and surrounding mutual aid partners for a fire on Tall Oak Lane.

Initial arriving units were met with a well-involved basement fire, they said on Facebook.

Companies worked quickly to access the basement to extinguish the fire while searching the unit for victims and ensuring the fire had not spread to adjoining units.

Hillsborough responded with its ladder, engine, special services and all three Chiefs.

The two-alarm fire is under investigation by the Hillsborough Bureau of Fire Safety and Police.

to follow Daily Voice Somerset and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Manhunt: Worcester Police Searching For Accused Murderer

Worcester police are asking for the public's help to track down a man accused of fatally shooting someone near a church last year. Kelvin Verde, 23, is wanted for murder stemming from the Oct. 24 shooting on Burncoat Street near the Church on Seven Hills, Worcester police said. Paramedics rushed the 28-year-old victim to a nearby hospital, but doctors couldn't save his life.
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Two people taken to hospital after roof collapse in New Hampshire

BENNINGTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Two people were injured Friday in a roof collapse in Bennington, N.H., officials said. The collapse took place before noon. Officials said two people were seriously hurt and taken to the hospital by medical helicopter. SKY7 cameras captured a view of the scene with pieces of...
BENNINGTON, NH
CBS Boston

2 workers seriously hurt in fall from scaffolding at Marlboro construction site

MARLBORO - Two construction workers were rushed to the hospital Friday morning after falling from scaffolding on the site of the city's new library construction project.The two men, who have yet to be identified by authorities, were doing stone work when they fell 25-feet off the scaffolding. The scaffolding did not collapse, but both men ended up with serious injuries. Both were alert and conscious before they were taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester. There's no word yet on what caused the men to fall.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
CBS Boston

3 people found shot to death in Andover home

ANDOVER - Three people were found dead in a home in Andover early Thursday morningEssex District Attorney Paul Tucker said police received a 911 call just after 3 a.m. When they arrived at the house on Porter Road they found three people dead from gunshot wounds. Tucker said all three were related, but he would not elaborate. "There is no danger to anyone in the public," Tucker told reporters, adding that the scene is "contained."Police have been at the house for a few hours and closed off part of the street.No other information is available at this point in the investigation.
ANDOVER, MA
CBS Boston

Father, mother and 12-year-old son found shot to death in Andover home

ANDOVER - A couple and their 12-year-old son were found shot to death in their home in Andover early Thursday morning, police said.Andover Police Chief Pat Keefe said they received a 911 call from the family's home on Porter Road just after 3:21 a.m. Officers arrived about five minutes later and had to "breach two doors to get into the house.""They found the father, mother and a 12-year-old son dead. Wounds were from a gunshot," Keefe told reporters at a news conference.Their names have not been released yet. Keefe said the father was 56 years old and the mother was...
ANDOVER, MA
Daily Voice

Stolen Gun Found On Repeat Violent Offender From Springfield: Police

A repeat violent offender from Springfield has added almost 10 new charges to their record after police found them in possession of a stolen gun this week. Earl Greene, age 42, was arrested while he was sleeping in a car in the 0-100 block of Greene Street just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, Springfield Police report. The gun, which was sitting in the passenger seat, was reported stolen out of Vermont, according to police.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
laconiadailysun.com

Downtown cake shop shuttered by medical diagnosis

LACONIA — Thirteen years ago, LaShunda Allen began pursuing the dream of entrepreneurship. She started Ooo La La Creative Cakes out of her Meredith home, and for the past six years, out of a storefront downtown on Canal Street. That dream has come to an end, she said Tuesday,...
MEREDITH, NH
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
475K+
Followers
66K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy