Cooper, Armstrong students take tops at state debate

Connor Brynteson, a high school senior at Robbinsdale Cooper High School, won the Congressional Debate section of the 2023 Minnesota State High School League Debate State Tournament last month at the University of Minnesota.

Brynteson and another student will also compete in a national debate tournament in June in Phoenix, Arizona.

Though he won the state competition this year (and last year), Brynteson was not always a debate champion. Brynteson began debate in eighth grade, taking a bus from the Robbinsdale Middle School to join the high school team. He admitted to falling asleep during this early event. After a stern reprimand from a judge, Brynteson steeled himself try better next time.

“‘You should always try something more than once’ is the philosophy that was instilled with me by my parents,” Brynteson said. “I may have started the year with falling asleep, but I definitely didn’t end it that way.”

He went on to compete in many events for over the next five years, and he said it feels it’s been an incredibly valuable experience. Brynteson credits debate with increasing his ability to research, critically think and learn new things. This is already useful for schoolwork and college applications.

A high school debate team, much like a sport, holds after-school practices and has a coach. Instead of wearing uniforms for meets or games, students dress up in professional business-like clothes. Students debate a variety of topics. Some are fictional scenarios and others are real-life policies being decided by lawmakers. Debaters don’t get to pick what they are arguing, but must dutifully advocate for the positions they’re assigned. Students have to follow a format to address judges and argue with their opponent. Awards are given based on who made the best argument.

According to the American Debate League, the likelihood of an urban high school student graduating increases by 40 percent when the student is on a debate team. Debaters also score higher on tests and are have a better academic performance overall.

Connor Brynteson comes from a family of debate-team enthusiasts. His father, DJ Brynteson has coached high school debate for 29 years. Connor’s older sister Bonnie Brynteson, Cooper High School Class of ’20, thrived on the debate team in middle and high school as well. Connor’s mother Sarah Brynteson has judged tournaments.

“The joke is we forced our children into it,” DJ said. “The rule we had growing up is ‘hey kids, you should do debate at least one year.’”

Connor could not remember this rule. He recalled first attending tournaments as a toddler, later seeing his big sister compete and finally trying it out himself. Although he did fall asleep during the beginning, he soon fell in love with the program.

“The fact that it forces you to see both sides is always interesting,” Connor said. “I feel like people often get stuck when thinking of arguments on one side.”

When he was in high school, DJ was on the debate team. He claims it was his best high school experience. As an adult, he champions the program to ensure others get the same opportunity he did. DJ began to coach debate at his alma mater, St. Francis High School, in the 1990s. In 2001, DJ convinced Cooper High School administration that the school needed a debate team.

For the first time since the 1970s, Cooper had a debate team. Then Robbinsdale Armstrong High School began one as well. DJ currently coaches Armstrong and Cooper, with the help of several assistant coaches. Eventually, DJ found himself coaching his own children: Connor and Bonnie.

“I do believe that debate is kind of that silver bullet to education,” DJ said. “We talk about how to differentiate between truth, fact and fiction, how to have constructive conversations. ... Often times the world is much more complex than yes or no answers or right or wrong. There’s a big, huge, gray mess in the middle and I think debate helps students understand how to look at that stuff.”

Cooper and Armstrong debate teams have gone to nationals and state many times. In addition to Connor’s success this year, Armstrong senior Harrison Mantsch took fifth place in Congressional Debate and Armstrong senior Daniella Mints was a semifinalist in the Lincoln-Douglas debate. All three students earned All-State Debate awards as well.

Thirteen students at Cooper and 20 at Armstrong are on the debate team. This number is lower than previous years. Pre-pandemic, the number was closer to 60 or 70 students on a team.

DJ suggested one of the reasons the debate teams might be struggling to find students is because unlike with sports, which get a lot of attention and photos, debate teams spend less time in the public eye. Though a heated debate about a current event or creative rebuttal questioning the opponent’s sources might be interesting and fun to be a part of, it is not televised the way a football game might be. Perhaps that makes debate less familiar and more intimidating than athletic programs.

But for those that do join debate teams, it is clear that the experience is significant and impactful. Connor hopes to continue debate in college, perhaps at the University of Minnesota. He could envision himself coaching debate someday, or potentially focusing his other passion: computer science. At the moment, however, he is content to simply enjoy his final year of high school.