Oomnitza Survey Reveals Half of Enterprises Waste More than 10% of Their Annual Budget on Software, SaaS and Cloud Infrastructure

Rossum Marketplace Gives Customers an Easy Way to Build Highly Flexible and Customizable End-to-End Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) Solutions
Online marketplace makes it easy to integrate document processing with existing CRM, RPA, and BPM applications. Rossum, the pioneer in cloud-native Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), announced new enhancements to its online marketplace that helps customers streamline and automate workflows. IDP implementations often fail to get off the ground due to costly, time-consuming integrations. The Rossum marketplace solves this problem by giving customers a one-stop shop and direct access to AI-enabled document process capabilities without requiring support from software developers. Customers can now drive even more value from their document processing initiatives by leveraging software from industry leaders such as SAP, Workday, UiPath and Blue Prism.
Revenue Grid Recognized in 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Revenue Intelligence Platforms
Revenue Grid, the go-to Revenue Operations and Intelligence solution for sales teams around the world, announced that it has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Revenue Intelligence Platforms, which aims to assist sales operations leaders to review vendors and key capabilities offered in the revenue intelligence market.
The Flexport App Launches on Shopify to Make Global Trade Easy for Merchants Everywhere
Flexport and Shopify seamlessly integrate merchant platform with supply chain services to create a one-stop solution for global logistics. Flexport, a global leader in supply chain technology, announced the launch of the Flexport App on Shopify – a one-stop, integrated solution designed for small-and-medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to meet their global trade needs. The flagship app is the first milestone in Flexport’s strategic partnership with Shopify to empower SMBs with the technology and tools they need to grow their businesses globally.
Prime Focus Technologies’ CLEAR now available in AWS Marketplace
Prime Focus Technologies (PFT), the creator of the Supply Chain Automation platform CLEAR®, today announced that customers can now purchase CLEAR® and its Artificial Intelligence (AI) module in Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace. It is a digital catalog with software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on AWS.
SalesIntel Expands Company Technographics to Include APIs and Export Capabilities
SalesIntel customers can now deploy a modern, intuitive technographic taxonomy at scale delivering 2.5x the number of technology and account pairs vs. the next leading provider. SalesIntel announced an expansion of their B2B company technographic data to include scaled API and export capabilities. After launching its B2B company technographics data...
Socotra Achieves Strong 2022 Results With 71% Revenue Increase and 75% Growth in Customers
The insurtech also saw a 117% YoY increase in policies managed on its SaaS platform. Socotra announced its results for 2022, demonstrating strong momentum for its software and market-leading approach to overcoming the insurance industry’s barriers to innovation. Despite difficulties for the overall insurtech sector, Socotra achieved a 71% revenue increase and 75% growth in customers.
SIPPIO Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Integrating Voice Services with Cloud Communications Platforms via its Voice Enablement Platform
SIPPIO’s voice enablement platform offers speed to market, backed by the expertise that comes with being a significant partner to both Microsoft and Zoom. Recently, Frost & Sullivan assessed the cloud-connected calling enablement industry and, based on its findings, recognized SIPPIO with the 2023 North American Product Leadership Award. The company streamlines the process of enabling public switched telephone network (PSTN) access to cloud private branch exchange (PBX) platforms, including Microsoft Teams Phone and Zoom Phone. SIPPIO has worked closely with both platform vendors to reach a high level of automation to accelerate the provisioning of calling services. SIPPIO’s platform includes full customer and partner portals, an integrated configuration, quoting and billing system, and number and E911 management services.
Cognism Earns Spot on G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards for EMEA Software and UK Software
Cognism, a leader in premium sales intelligence, announced it has been named to G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards, placing Cognism as number 15 in the best UK Software list and 48 in the EMEA Software list. As the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 is visited by 80 million software buyers each year. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.
HoduCC Omnichannel Contact Center Named as Best Predictive Dialer Software in India 2023 by SoftwareSuggest
HoduCC has been named the best Predictive Dialer Software in India for 2023 by SoftwareSuggest. HoduCC Omnichannel Contact Center, a product from one of India’s leading unified communications software makers HoduSoft, has been listed by SoftwareSuggest as the ‘25 Best Predictive Dialer Software for Call Center in India.’
Ceridian Promotes Steve Holdridge to President, Customer and Revenue Operations
Holdridge to Oversee One Global Team Focused on Driving Revenue and a Best-in-Class Customer Experience. Ceridian, a global leader in human capital management (HCM) technology, announced the promotion of Steve Holdridge to President, Customer and Revenue Operations. In this new role, Holdridge will bring together the revenue and customer functions globally into one organization focused on driving revenue growth and a best-in-class customer experience with quantifiable value at every touchpoint. Holdridge’s appointment is part of Ceridian’s focus on deepening alignment and efficiencies globally to continue moving toward its goal of $2 billion in revenue by the end of 2025.
Apollo.io Announces Shek Viswanathan as Chief Product Officer Amidst Record January Revenue Numbers and Expanded Product Vision
Apollo.io, the world’s leading B2B sales intelligence and engagement platform, announces the appointment of Shek Viswanathan as their Chief Product Officer. Shek comes to Apollo after serving as a Chief Product Officer at Qualtrics, where he managed a portfolio of digital and analytics tools and helped guide them through an acquisition and IPO, bringing them to over one billion in revenue. Before that, Shek spent 17 years in Product roles, including working on legendary products such as “Words with Friends” from Zynga.
HCL Software positioned as a Leader in the 2022 SPARK MatrixTM for Digital Experience Platform (DXP) by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions
The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Digital Experience Platform (DXP) vendors. . HCL Software, with its comprehensive technology platform, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact. Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named...
Engage3 Launches Omnichannel Intelligence Module to Help Brands Win Across the Path to Purchase
Engage3’s Omnichannel Intelligence monitors and improves brand performance. Engage3 powered by Dexi, which helps retailers and brands profitably grow revenue and drive store trips by tracking and optimizing their Price Image, announced the launch of their Omnichannel Intelligence module targeted at brands. The new Omnichannel Intelligence module will be a part of the award-winning Engage3 Price Image Management suite.
Robotics Provider Exotec Adds Two Key Executives to the Atlanta Office after Tripling Its Revenue in North America Last Year
Appointments bolster Exotec’s continuous expansion in the North American market, which is expected to represent 40% of the company’s global business by 2025. Exotec, a global warehouse robotics provider, has announced the appointment of two executives to its North American operations. Andy Williams will be taking on the role of Executive Vice President of North American Sales while Sid Henderson joins as Vice President of North American Business Development.
Shippo Survey Reveals New Challenges as Fulfillment Costs Remain a Key Concern for Merchants in 2023
Report findings show that 62% of consumers won’t purchase from a retailer without the promise of free shipping at checkout. A new report released today from Shippo, a leading shipping platform for growing e-commerce businesses, reveals that free shipping is becoming increasingly essential to drive consumer spending, while the cost to meet expectations remains the number one challenge for e-commerce merchants. Shippo’s “State of Shipping Report” polled more than 1,000 respondents each from both the e-commerce merchant and e-commerce consumer communities on shipping and fulfillment industry headwinds, trends and shifting consumer expectations year-over-year.
Premikati Receives SAP Global Intelligent Spend and Business Network Partner Excellence Award 2022 for Sales Success – Midmarket
Premikati announced it received an SAP Global Intelligent Spend and Business Network Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for Sales Success – Midmarket. Awards were presented by SAP to top-performing partners for outstanding contributions related to Intelligent Spend and Business Network solutions. Award winners – in partnership with SAP – help customers innovate, gain rapid results, grow sustainably, and run more simply.
Tredence Announces Second ESOP Buyback Worth $30 Million
270 employees set to benefit from liquidity program this year. Tredence, the Data Science and AI Solutions company, announced its largest ESOP buyback programme worth $30 million (INR 240 Cr) on the heels of a Series B funding of 175 million USD from Advent International. The buyback will include over...
Tenable Named Vendor of the Year by Leading Technology Distribution Partner
Tenable recognized for its premier partner program and commitment to channel partners and customers. Tenable, the Exposure Management company, announced that it has been named Vendor of the Year by Ingram Micro, the world’s top-performing global technology distribution partner. The annual Ingram Micro Vendor of the Year Awards celebrate...
Calabrio Earns Spot on G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards for Customer Service
Calabrio, the workforce performance company, today announced it has been named to G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards, on the Customer Service list. As the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 is visited by 80 million software buyers each year. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.
Cardata Wins a 2023 G2 Best Software Award
Cardata, the mileage reimbursement company, announced it has been named a G2 2023 Best Accounting and Finance Product. G2 is visited by 80 million software buyers each year. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users. This is...
