Ludacris, Chris Young and more added to Florida Strawberry Festival lineup + more stories from the Sunshine StateEmily ScarvieFlorida State
8 of Our Favorite Restaurants in Fort Lauderdale, FLEast Coast TravelerFort Lauderdale, FL
DAVID HAYES | Man of Steel: Selected Works from the Estate of David HayesD.C.AFort Lauderdale, FL
Hard Rock's Guitar Hotel Offers Huge Discount To Florida & Georgia ResidentsUncovering FloridaFlorida State
Growing restaurant chain opens another Florida locationKristen WaltersMiramar, FL
seminoletribune.org
Coconut Creek casino to host upcoming concerts
COCONUT CREEK — Four concerts are scheduled to be held in March at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek’s The Stage at Coco. The Beach Boys will bring their surfin’ vibes to the stage March 2, 2023, at 8 p.m. Longtime rock ‘n rollers Joan Jett & The Blackhearts...
City of Coral Springs Holds Free 60th Anniversary Block Party Bash
The City of Coral Springs is celebrating its 60th Anniversary in a big way with a Community Celebration Concert on Saturday, February 11. The event, hosted in partnership with Broward Health, will take place on the Great Lawn of City Hall at 9500 West Sample Road at 5:30 p.m. Featuring...
New River Cafe & Bakery: How Fort Lauderdale pastry chef won a Netflix baking show and opened her first bakery
As anyone who’s watched her conquer holiday cakes on Netflix baking show “Sugar Rush Christmas” can attest, Sabrina Courtemanche’s pastry prowess shouldn’t be taken lightly. Courtemanche, the longtime head pastry chef at Fort Lauderdale’s Riverside Hotel, won $10,000 on the competition series for her spiced vanilla cupcakes spiked with cherry mulled wine. But what truly clinched her victory ...
tamaractalk.com
Tamarac North Lauderdale Chamber Holds After-Hours Mixer Feb. 16
Don’t miss a chance to network at the next Tamarac North Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce after-hours mixer. Held on Thursday, February 16, from 5.3- to 7 p.m., at the Moose Lodge, the event is $10 for members and $20 for non-members and includes two drinks. Guests are encouraged to exchange business cards, mix and mingle, and build relationships.
iheart.com
The 2023 Lake Worth Beach Street Painting Festival
Hearing the Buzz? The 2023 Lake Worth Beach Street Painting Festival is back!. This Family Friendly event is FREE to attend, and everyone’s welcome to Lake Worth Beach as the Downtown area becomes the canvas for over 600 artists as they use the pavement as their canvas to transform downtown Lake Worth Beach into a temporary outdoor museum of original art and masterpiece reproductions! Join the thrill as you watch these fine works of art emerge.
tourcounsel.com
Festival Marketplace | Shopping mall in Pompano Beach, Florida
Festival Flea Market Mall is an indoor flea market mall located in Pompano Beach, Florida. The established flea market used to be a Pompano outlet mall prior to its transformation into a flea market. Festival Flea Market Mall is now a private company established in 1991 and incorporated in Florida. Current estimates show this company employs a staff of approximately 50 to 99 employees.
Best things to do in Palm Beach County this weekend Feb. 10 and beyond
Hosted by Friends of the Mounts Botanical Garden, this plant sale will showcase dozens of high-quality vendors in select areas throughout the garden's 20-acre tropical paradise. There will be an excellent selection of plants, shrubs, trees, and garden accessories. The event is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11...
gotowncrier.com
Wellington ARB OKs Restaurant And Daycare Center On SR 7
Wellington’s Architectural Review Board approved design elements Wednesday, Jan. 25 for a new Mediterranean restaurant on State Road 7, as well as the daycare center component of the Lotis Wellington project, also on SR 7. The board approved signage for the new Olive U Mediterranean Grill location in front...
cw34.com
Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One of two winning Fantasy 5 tickets for Wednesday nights drawing was sold in West Palm Beach. The ticket, sold at A Plus on N Jog Road, is worth a portion of the $95,633.29 jackpot. The other winning ticket was sold in Plant City.
“A traffic nightmare”: As Atlantic and Dixie construction begins, residents continue to express concerns
Pompano Beach – More than 20 residents spoke during the first two hours of the most recent commission meeting on an item not on the agenda – the Atlantic Boulevard and Dixie Highway project. Resident Lori Jones asked for a show of hands from commissioners who did not...
OnlyInYourState
This Fascinating Florida Stadium Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now
Abandoned Florida. Some of the best hidden gem locations throughout The Sunshine State sit abandoned, being slowly reclaimed by nature. These once-thriving attractions are now left to decay but still holding onto the history that once was. The Miami Marine Stadium was built in 1963 and was a premier place in the popular city. But today, the stadium sits in near-ruins, washed in graffiti, with nature slowly creeping in.
Crash near Trump International Golf Club kills West Palm Beach-area woman, 29
WEST PALM BEACH — A 29-year-old suburban West Palm Beach woman died this month from injuries she suffered in a January vehicle crash near Trump International Golf Club that also injured a 5-year-old girl, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. Investigators say Andria Deangelis lost control of her...
travelmag.com
Where to Rent a Boat in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale is extremely well set up for yachting visitors, with those seeking a cheap boat rental having no shortage of options at their disposal. With its vast systems of canals, Fort Lauderdale is often referred to as the “Venice of America”. Yet unlike the narrow network of waterways in northern Italy, the city is also a boating mecca, attracting large numbers of yachting enthusiasts every year. The buzzing sights and sounds of South Beach are a day’s cruising away, and the natural beauty of the Florida Keys and Key West are just a little further afield. We’ve picked out three companies that we’d recommend for yacht rental deals in the region.
hopculture.com
Could Field of Beers in Jupiter, FL be the Most Unique Beer Fest on the Planet?
After ten years working in the beer industry and a lifetime of living as a beer enthusiast, it is hard for me to name a beerfest that is truly unique. It is even more difficult to think of a beer fest that leaves such a lasting impression, one I mark on my calendar and look forward to every year. It’s even odder to find a fest casually called “my favorite” by so many patrons and brewers.
cltampa.com
A vintage Florida dome home from 1985 is now for sale
An unspoiled dome-shaped time capsule from the '80s is now on the market in Florida. Located at 10 NE 173rd Ter. in Miami, this rare geodesic dome home was built in 1985 and was "inspired by the vibrant energy of the World's Fair," says the listing. As you can see from the photos, that statement isn't too far fetched.
Le Colonial French Vietnamese restaurant to open in Delray Beach
A new restaurant with a French-Vietnamese twist is coming soon to Delray Beach. Located at 601 East Atlantic Avenue, Le Colonial is bringing its unique brand of old-world sultriness and spice at the $300-million Atlantic Crossing mixed-use plaza. The restaurant will open on February 16 to the public for dinner.
wflx.com
Treasure Coast residents voice Brightline train concerns
Residents and law enforcement are raising new concerns about Brightline's expansion to the Treasure Coast. Both law enforcement and residents in several counties told WPTV they've been concerned about the traffic and safety implications that the new rail service will bring even before two people were killed in a Brightline crash Wednesday in Delray Beach.
thewestsidegazette.com
The Mount Hermon A.M.E. Church Family and our dynamic Pastor, Rev. Henry E. Green, III, cordially invite the entire community to attend our 29th Annual Greek Unity Day Observance.
Through this program we annually acknowledge and recognize Black Greek lettered organizations for their numerous contributions and accomplishments. Each year we select a member of one of the fraternities or sororities to serve as the keynote speaker for this occasion. This year, Reverend Cyril Guerra, representing our featured organization – The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. – has been invited to proclaim the word for this the 29th Greek Unity Day observance at Mt. Hermon, Fort Lauderdale.
NBC Miami
2 People Killed After Brightline Train Crashes Into SUV in Delray Beach
Two people were killed Wednesday night when a Brightline high-speed train crashed into a SUV in the city of Delray Beach. The crash took place around 8 p.m. near Old Dixie Highway and Lindell Boulevard, NBC affiliate WPTV reported. Witnesses told Delray Beach Police the vehicle was on the tracks...
