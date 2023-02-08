Holiday eCommerce Gift Card Sales Show Double-Digit Growth as Consumers Leverage Gift Cards to Combat Inflation

Read full article on original website
Five Walmart Locations Announced This Week as Permanently Closing, and More Reportedly May Follow.
A recent spate of non-performance-related issues may force further closures than had been previously reported. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Walmart.com, CNBC.com, and The-Sun.com.
I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’
A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
Ceridian Promotes Steve Holdridge to President, Customer and Revenue Operations
Holdridge to Oversee One Global Team Focused on Driving Revenue and a Best-in-Class Customer Experience. Ceridian, a global leader in human capital management (HCM) technology, announced the promotion of Steve Holdridge to President, Customer and Revenue Operations. In this new role, Holdridge will bring together the revenue and customer functions globally into one organization focused on driving revenue growth and a best-in-class customer experience with quantifiable value at every touchpoint. Holdridge’s appointment is part of Ceridian’s focus on deepening alignment and efficiencies globally to continue moving toward its goal of $2 billion in revenue by the end of 2025.
FranConnect Reports Record Customer Growth and Expanded Partnerships Globally in 2022
Leading Provider of Franchise and Multi-location Management Solutions Nearly Doubled its Customer Base through Strategic Acquisition and Investments in Technology Enhancements. FranConnect, the leading provider of franchise and multi-location management solutions for driving success in sales, operations, and marketing, proudly announces key milestone achievements in 2022 that have propelled its growth, customer experience, and innovation trajectory. FranConnect expanded partnerships with over 100 brands and welcomed over 120 new franchise brands and multi-location businesses to its customer base, including Pet Valu, KOA, and Mathnasium. With more than 1,500 brands and 350,000 units worldwide relying on its solutions, FranConnect maintains its position as the “gold standard” and only platform helping multi-unit and franchise organizations achieve their business goals across all areas of their operations from supporting the brand to the owners and frontline employees.
Robotics Provider Exotec Adds Two Key Executives to the Atlanta Office after Tripling Its Revenue in North America Last Year
Appointments bolster Exotec’s continuous expansion in the North American market, which is expected to represent 40% of the company’s global business by 2025. Exotec, a global warehouse robotics provider, has announced the appointment of two executives to its North American operations. Andy Williams will be taking on the role of Executive Vice President of North American Sales while Sid Henderson joins as Vice President of North American Business Development.
Rossum Marketplace Gives Customers an Easy Way to Build Highly Flexible and Customizable End-to-End Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) Solutions
Online marketplace makes it easy to integrate document processing with existing CRM, RPA, and BPM applications. Rossum, the pioneer in cloud-native Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), announced new enhancements to its online marketplace that helps customers streamline and automate workflows. IDP implementations often fail to get off the ground due to costly, time-consuming integrations. The Rossum marketplace solves this problem by giving customers a one-stop shop and direct access to AI-enabled document process capabilities without requiring support from software developers. Customers can now drive even more value from their document processing initiatives by leveraging software from industry leaders such as SAP, Workday, UiPath and Blue Prism.
Hightouch Recognized as One of G2’s Best Software Products for 2023
Hightouch, the Data Activation company, announced it has been named to G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards, placing #7 on the IT Infrastructure list. As the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 is visited by 80 million software buyers each year. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.
HCL Software positioned as a Leader in the 2022 SPARK MatrixTM for Digital Experience Platform (DXP) by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions
The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Digital Experience Platform (DXP) vendors. . HCL Software, with its comprehensive technology platform, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact. Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named...
SalesIntel Expands Company Technographics to Include APIs and Export Capabilities
SalesIntel customers can now deploy a modern, intuitive technographic taxonomy at scale delivering 2.5x the number of technology and account pairs vs. the next leading provider. SalesIntel announced an expansion of their B2B company technographic data to include scaled API and export capabilities. After launching its B2B company technographics data...
Mable and Smart Warehousing Partner to Provide an Innovative 3PL Solution for Emerging, Better-for-You CPG Brands
Smart Warehousing, an industry-leading warehousing, fulfillment, and logistical solutions company with 38 warehouses throughout the US, is announcing a partnership with Mable, a wholesale platform representing over 3k emerging, better-for-you food brands. The partnership provides small, new-to-market food and beverage brands with a flexible 3PL solution. “We are very excited...
Shippo Survey Reveals New Challenges as Fulfillment Costs Remain a Key Concern for Merchants in 2023
Report findings show that 62% of consumers won’t purchase from a retailer without the promise of free shipping at checkout. A new report released today from Shippo, a leading shipping platform for growing e-commerce businesses, reveals that free shipping is becoming increasingly essential to drive consumer spending, while the cost to meet expectations remains the number one challenge for e-commerce merchants. Shippo’s “State of Shipping Report” polled more than 1,000 respondents each from both the e-commerce merchant and e-commerce consumer communities on shipping and fulfillment industry headwinds, trends and shifting consumer expectations year-over-year.
OneSpan Announces Disruptive Enterprise Pricing for Secure Digital Agreements in the Cloud
Industry’s first innovative cloud transaction platform model enabling simplified, flexible, and cost-effective pricing for basic, advanced and qualified e-signatures. OneSpan , the digital agreements security company, announced a new enterprise pricing model that will change how organizations plan, manage, and adopt advanced technology and services that are designed to secure customer-facing and revenue-generating business processes. OneSpan’s new pricing structure provides unparalleled flexibility, helping customers drive business outcomes without overbuying and under-consuming licenses and transactions. This model eliminates the unpredictability typically associated with per-signature or per-envelope transaction pricing, delivering new levels of versatility while also removing end-user licensing complexity. OneSpan is the first in the industry to deliver a cloud-based digital agreements platform that achieves true economies of scale, passes on cost-savings back to customers, and provides the most favorable price-per-value offering compared to traditional e-signature solution providers.
Calabrio Earns Spot on G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards for Customer Service
Calabrio, the workforce performance company, today announced it has been named to G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards, on the Customer Service list. As the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 is visited by 80 million software buyers each year. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.
Revenue Grid Recognized in 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Revenue Intelligence Platforms
Revenue Grid, the go-to Revenue Operations and Intelligence solution for sales teams around the world, announced that it has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Revenue Intelligence Platforms, which aims to assist sales operations leaders to review vendors and key capabilities offered in the revenue intelligence market.
Tredence Announces Second ESOP Buyback Worth $30 Million
270 employees set to benefit from liquidity program this year. Tredence, the Data Science and AI Solutions company, announced its largest ESOP buyback programme worth $30 million (INR 240 Cr) on the heels of a Series B funding of 175 million USD from Advent International. The buyback will include over...
Upbound Expands Executive Team Amidst Strong Company Growth; Appoints New Product and Sales Leadership
Company’s first CPO and VP of sales to bring Upbound to platform teams that build, deploy and manage cloud platforms using control planes at scale. Upbound, the creators of the popular open source project Crossplane, announced the appointment of Oren Teich as Chief Product Officer and Tom Anthony as Vice President of Global Sales and Customer Success. The announcement follows a momentous year of growth at Upbound, including tripling its team to 65 people around the globe, fueled by the wide adoption of Crossplane across Fortune 500 companies.
Engage3 Launches Omnichannel Intelligence Module to Help Brands Win Across the Path to Purchase
Engage3’s Omnichannel Intelligence monitors and improves brand performance. Engage3 powered by Dexi, which helps retailers and brands profitably grow revenue and drive store trips by tracking and optimizing their Price Image, announced the launch of their Omnichannel Intelligence module targeted at brands. The new Omnichannel Intelligence module will be a part of the award-winning Engage3 Price Image Management suite.
Video Prospecting for Salespeople – Why More Sellers Should Use Video in 2023
Videos; they are the most popular tools in recent times. A video is a remarkable way to increase brand awareness and capture the attention of potential customers. Nevertheless, do you know it can act as an enabled for your sales team? Videos will make sales prospecting easy and help your sales reps build a strong rapport with their leads and bring new clients on board.
Cognism Earns Spot on G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards for EMEA Software and UK Software
Cognism, a leader in premium sales intelligence, announced it has been named to G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards, placing Cognism as number 15 in the best UK Software list and 48 in the EMEA Software list. As the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 is visited by 80 million software buyers each year. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.
