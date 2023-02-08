Read full article on original website
Verizon Partner Network Recognition Program winners announced
Awards celebrate accomplishments of partners demonstrating excellence in six categories. Verizon is excited to announce the winners of its inaugural 2022 Verizon Partner Network Recognition program, celebrating partners that have gone above and beyond to collaborate, serve customers and deliver results. “We’re incredibly proud of our partners and are pleased...
Tenable Named Vendor of the Year by Leading Technology Distribution Partner
Tenable recognized for its premier partner program and commitment to channel partners and customers. Tenable, the Exposure Management company, announced that it has been named Vendor of the Year by Ingram Micro, the world’s top-performing global technology distribution partner. The annual Ingram Micro Vendor of the Year Awards celebrate...
Ceridian Promotes Steve Holdridge to President, Customer and Revenue Operations
Holdridge to Oversee One Global Team Focused on Driving Revenue and a Best-in-Class Customer Experience. Ceridian, a global leader in human capital management (HCM) technology, announced the promotion of Steve Holdridge to President, Customer and Revenue Operations. In this new role, Holdridge will bring together the revenue and customer functions globally into one organization focused on driving revenue growth and a best-in-class customer experience with quantifiable value at every touchpoint. Holdridge’s appointment is part of Ceridian’s focus on deepening alignment and efficiencies globally to continue moving toward its goal of $2 billion in revenue by the end of 2025.
LTIMindtree Achieves Guidewire PartnerConnect Program Specialization
LTIMindtree, a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, today announced that it has achieved the Guidewire PartnerConnect Testing Standards specialization. LTIMindtree is a Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partner at the Select level and works with Guidewire in North America and India. By recognizing its enterprise test solutions through the specialization, LTIMindtree will offer a winning edge to global insurance companies in their transformation journey using the Guidewire platform.
HCL Software positioned as a Leader in the 2022 SPARK MatrixTM for Digital Experience Platform (DXP) by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions
The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Digital Experience Platform (DXP) vendors. . HCL Software, with its comprehensive technology platform, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact. Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named...
FranConnect Reports Record Customer Growth and Expanded Partnerships Globally in 2022
Leading Provider of Franchise and Multi-location Management Solutions Nearly Doubled its Customer Base through Strategic Acquisition and Investments in Technology Enhancements. FranConnect, the leading provider of franchise and multi-location management solutions for driving success in sales, operations, and marketing, proudly announces key milestone achievements in 2022 that have propelled its growth, customer experience, and innovation trajectory. FranConnect expanded partnerships with over 100 brands and welcomed over 120 new franchise brands and multi-location businesses to its customer base, including Pet Valu, KOA, and Mathnasium. With more than 1,500 brands and 350,000 units worldwide relying on its solutions, FranConnect maintains its position as the “gold standard” and only platform helping multi-unit and franchise organizations achieve their business goals across all areas of their operations from supporting the brand to the owners and frontline employees.
Rossum Marketplace Gives Customers an Easy Way to Build Highly Flexible and Customizable End-to-End Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) Solutions
Online marketplace makes it easy to integrate document processing with existing CRM, RPA, and BPM applications. Rossum, the pioneer in cloud-native Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), announced new enhancements to its online marketplace that helps customers streamline and automate workflows. IDP implementations often fail to get off the ground due to costly, time-consuming integrations. The Rossum marketplace solves this problem by giving customers a one-stop shop and direct access to AI-enabled document process capabilities without requiring support from software developers. Customers can now drive even more value from their document processing initiatives by leveraging software from industry leaders such as SAP, Workday, UiPath and Blue Prism.
Aceyus Honored as a Five9 Global Partner Award Winner
Aceyus is recognized for enabling and delivering success by helping organizations reimagine their customer experiences. Aceyus was named a 2022 Global Partner Award winner by Five9, a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center. The Five9 Global Partner Awards recognize achievements of the Five9 global ecosystem of Channel Partners,...
Hightouch Recognized as One of G2’s Best Software Products for 2023
Hightouch, the Data Activation company, announced it has been named to G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards, placing #7 on the IT Infrastructure list. As the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 is visited by 80 million software buyers each year. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.
DISYS Partners with Appian to Accelerate Clients’ Digital Transformations
LLC (DISYS), a global firm specializing in IT and workforce solutions, announced a new partnership with Appian, a low-code and process automation leader. The agreement will support the digital transformation of both companies’ clients to improve performance across critical business processes. DISYS’ managed services division, D2M, will leverage the...
SalesIntel Expands Company Technographics to Include APIs and Export Capabilities
SalesIntel customers can now deploy a modern, intuitive technographic taxonomy at scale delivering 2.5x the number of technology and account pairs vs. the next leading provider. SalesIntel announced an expansion of their B2B company technographic data to include scaled API and export capabilities. After launching its B2B company technographics data...
SIPPIO Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Integrating Voice Services with Cloud Communications Platforms via its Voice Enablement Platform
SIPPIO’s voice enablement platform offers speed to market, backed by the expertise that comes with being a significant partner to both Microsoft and Zoom. Recently, Frost & Sullivan assessed the cloud-connected calling enablement industry and, based on its findings, recognized SIPPIO with the 2023 North American Product Leadership Award. The company streamlines the process of enabling public switched telephone network (PSTN) access to cloud private branch exchange (PBX) platforms, including Microsoft Teams Phone and Zoom Phone. SIPPIO has worked closely with both platform vendors to reach a high level of automation to accelerate the provisioning of calling services. SIPPIO’s platform includes full customer and partner portals, an integrated configuration, quoting and billing system, and number and E911 management services.
Cognism Earns Spot on G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards for EMEA Software and UK Software
Cognism, a leader in premium sales intelligence, announced it has been named to G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards, placing Cognism as number 15 in the best UK Software list and 48 in the EMEA Software list. As the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 is visited by 80 million software buyers each year. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.
Deltek Announces the Winners of Its Global Partner of the Year Awards
Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, today announced the winners of its 2022 Global Partner of the Year Awards. This year’s awards recognize the significant accomplishments of outstanding companies in the Deltek Partner Network. They represent the best of the vibrant global ecosystem of systems integrators (SIs), value-added resellers (VARs), independent software vendors (ISVs), accounting firms and consulting firms.
Mable and Smart Warehousing Partner to Provide an Innovative 3PL Solution for Emerging, Better-for-You CPG Brands
Smart Warehousing, an industry-leading warehousing, fulfillment, and logistical solutions company with 38 warehouses throughout the US, is announcing a partnership with Mable, a wholesale platform representing over 3k emerging, better-for-you food brands. The partnership provides small, new-to-market food and beverage brands with a flexible 3PL solution. “We are very excited...
Upbound Expands Executive Team Amidst Strong Company Growth; Appoints New Product and Sales Leadership
Company’s first CPO and VP of sales to bring Upbound to platform teams that build, deploy and manage cloud platforms using control planes at scale. Upbound, the creators of the popular open source project Crossplane, announced the appointment of Oren Teich as Chief Product Officer and Tom Anthony as Vice President of Global Sales and Customer Success. The announcement follows a momentous year of growth at Upbound, including tripling its team to 65 people around the globe, fueled by the wide adoption of Crossplane across Fortune 500 companies.
OneSpan Announces Disruptive Enterprise Pricing for Secure Digital Agreements in the Cloud
Industry’s first innovative cloud transaction platform model enabling simplified, flexible, and cost-effective pricing for basic, advanced and qualified e-signatures. OneSpan , the digital agreements security company, announced a new enterprise pricing model that will change how organizations plan, manage, and adopt advanced technology and services that are designed to secure customer-facing and revenue-generating business processes. OneSpan’s new pricing structure provides unparalleled flexibility, helping customers drive business outcomes without overbuying and under-consuming licenses and transactions. This model eliminates the unpredictability typically associated with per-signature or per-envelope transaction pricing, delivering new levels of versatility while also removing end-user licensing complexity. OneSpan is the first in the industry to deliver a cloud-based digital agreements platform that achieves true economies of scale, passes on cost-savings back to customers, and provides the most favorable price-per-value offering compared to traditional e-signature solution providers.
Premikati Receives SAP Global Intelligent Spend and Business Network Partner Excellence Award 2022 for Sales Success – Midmarket
Premikati announced it received an SAP Global Intelligent Spend and Business Network Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for Sales Success – Midmarket. Awards were presented by SAP to top-performing partners for outstanding contributions related to Intelligent Spend and Business Network solutions. Award winners – in partnership with SAP – help customers innovate, gain rapid results, grow sustainably, and run more simply.
Revenue Grid Recognized in 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Revenue Intelligence Platforms
Revenue Grid, the go-to Revenue Operations and Intelligence solution for sales teams around the world, announced that it has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Revenue Intelligence Platforms, which aims to assist sales operations leaders to review vendors and key capabilities offered in the revenue intelligence market.
Calabrio Earns Spot on G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards for Customer Service
Calabrio, the workforce performance company, today announced it has been named to G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards, on the Customer Service list. As the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 is visited by 80 million software buyers each year. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.
