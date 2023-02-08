Read full article on original website
Hightouch Recognized as One of G2’s Best Software Products for 2023
Hightouch, the Data Activation company, announced it has been named to G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards, placing #7 on the IT Infrastructure list. As the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 is visited by 80 million software buyers each year. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.
SIPPIO Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Integrating Voice Services with Cloud Communications Platforms via its Voice Enablement Platform
SIPPIO’s voice enablement platform offers speed to market, backed by the expertise that comes with being a significant partner to both Microsoft and Zoom. Recently, Frost & Sullivan assessed the cloud-connected calling enablement industry and, based on its findings, recognized SIPPIO with the 2023 North American Product Leadership Award. The company streamlines the process of enabling public switched telephone network (PSTN) access to cloud private branch exchange (PBX) platforms, including Microsoft Teams Phone and Zoom Phone. SIPPIO has worked closely with both platform vendors to reach a high level of automation to accelerate the provisioning of calling services. SIPPIO’s platform includes full customer and partner portals, an integrated configuration, quoting and billing system, and number and E911 management services.
DISYS Partners with Appian to Accelerate Clients’ Digital Transformations
LLC (DISYS), a global firm specializing in IT and workforce solutions, announced a new partnership with Appian, a low-code and process automation leader. The agreement will support the digital transformation of both companies’ clients to improve performance across critical business processes. DISYS’ managed services division, D2M, will leverage the...
Prime Focus Technologies’ CLEAR now available in AWS Marketplace
Prime Focus Technologies (PFT), the creator of the Supply Chain Automation platform CLEAR®, today announced that customers can now purchase CLEAR® and its Artificial Intelligence (AI) module in Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace. It is a digital catalog with software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on AWS.
Rossum Marketplace Gives Customers an Easy Way to Build Highly Flexible and Customizable End-to-End Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) Solutions
Online marketplace makes it easy to integrate document processing with existing CRM, RPA, and BPM applications. Rossum, the pioneer in cloud-native Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), announced new enhancements to its online marketplace that helps customers streamline and automate workflows. IDP implementations often fail to get off the ground due to costly, time-consuming integrations. The Rossum marketplace solves this problem by giving customers a one-stop shop and direct access to AI-enabled document process capabilities without requiring support from software developers. Customers can now drive even more value from their document processing initiatives by leveraging software from industry leaders such as SAP, Workday, UiPath and Blue Prism.
Upbound Expands Executive Team Amidst Strong Company Growth; Appoints New Product and Sales Leadership
Company’s first CPO and VP of sales to bring Upbound to platform teams that build, deploy and manage cloud platforms using control planes at scale. Upbound, the creators of the popular open source project Crossplane, announced the appointment of Oren Teich as Chief Product Officer and Tom Anthony as Vice President of Global Sales and Customer Success. The announcement follows a momentous year of growth at Upbound, including tripling its team to 65 people around the globe, fueled by the wide adoption of Crossplane across Fortune 500 companies.
Revenue Grid Recognized in 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Revenue Intelligence Platforms
Revenue Grid, the go-to Revenue Operations and Intelligence solution for sales teams around the world, announced that it has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Revenue Intelligence Platforms, which aims to assist sales operations leaders to review vendors and key capabilities offered in the revenue intelligence market.
SalesIntel Expands Company Technographics to Include APIs and Export Capabilities
SalesIntel customers can now deploy a modern, intuitive technographic taxonomy at scale delivering 2.5x the number of technology and account pairs vs. the next leading provider. SalesIntel announced an expansion of their B2B company technographic data to include scaled API and export capabilities. After launching its B2B company technographics data...
Vonage Named a Winner in Cloud Awards for Best Use of AI
Vonage AI Studio, Low Code/No Code Solution, Recognized for Best Use of AI in Cloud Computing. Vonage, a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, has been named a winner in the 2022-2023 Cloud Awards. The Company received the Best Use of Artificial Intelligence in Cloud Computing for its low code/no code solution Vonage AI Studio.
OneSpan Announces Disruptive Enterprise Pricing for Secure Digital Agreements in the Cloud
Industry’s first innovative cloud transaction platform model enabling simplified, flexible, and cost-effective pricing for basic, advanced and qualified e-signatures. OneSpan , the digital agreements security company, announced a new enterprise pricing model that will change how organizations plan, manage, and adopt advanced technology and services that are designed to secure customer-facing and revenue-generating business processes. OneSpan’s new pricing structure provides unparalleled flexibility, helping customers drive business outcomes without overbuying and under-consuming licenses and transactions. This model eliminates the unpredictability typically associated with per-signature or per-envelope transaction pricing, delivering new levels of versatility while also removing end-user licensing complexity. OneSpan is the first in the industry to deliver a cloud-based digital agreements platform that achieves true economies of scale, passes on cost-savings back to customers, and provides the most favorable price-per-value offering compared to traditional e-signature solution providers.
Premikati Receives SAP Global Intelligent Spend and Business Network Partner Excellence Award 2022 for Sales Success – Midmarket
Premikati announced it received an SAP Global Intelligent Spend and Business Network Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for Sales Success – Midmarket. Awards were presented by SAP to top-performing partners for outstanding contributions related to Intelligent Spend and Business Network solutions. Award winners – in partnership with SAP – help customers innovate, gain rapid results, grow sustainably, and run more simply.
Engage3 Launches Omnichannel Intelligence Module to Help Brands Win Across the Path to Purchase
Engage3’s Omnichannel Intelligence monitors and improves brand performance. Engage3 powered by Dexi, which helps retailers and brands profitably grow revenue and drive store trips by tracking and optimizing their Price Image, announced the launch of their Omnichannel Intelligence module targeted at brands. The new Omnichannel Intelligence module will be a part of the award-winning Engage3 Price Image Management suite.
Mable and Smart Warehousing Partner to Provide an Innovative 3PL Solution for Emerging, Better-for-You CPG Brands
Smart Warehousing, an industry-leading warehousing, fulfillment, and logistical solutions company with 38 warehouses throughout the US, is announcing a partnership with Mable, a wholesale platform representing over 3k emerging, better-for-you food brands. The partnership provides small, new-to-market food and beverage brands with a flexible 3PL solution. “We are very excited...
Cardata Wins a 2023 G2 Best Software Award
Cardata, the mileage reimbursement company, announced it has been named a G2 2023 Best Accounting and Finance Product. G2 is visited by 80 million software buyers each year. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users. This is...
Ceridian Promotes Steve Holdridge to President, Customer and Revenue Operations
Holdridge to Oversee One Global Team Focused on Driving Revenue and a Best-in-Class Customer Experience. Ceridian, a global leader in human capital management (HCM) technology, announced the promotion of Steve Holdridge to President, Customer and Revenue Operations. In this new role, Holdridge will bring together the revenue and customer functions globally into one organization focused on driving revenue growth and a best-in-class customer experience with quantifiable value at every touchpoint. Holdridge’s appointment is part of Ceridian’s focus on deepening alignment and efficiencies globally to continue moving toward its goal of $2 billion in revenue by the end of 2025.
Olo Expands Borderless Functionality for Accelerated Guest Checkout
Additional features launched this quarter empower hospitality through optimized operations. Olo Inc., a leading open SaaS platform for restaurants that enables hospitality at every guest touchpoint, today announced additional availability of Borderless functionality for all Olo Pay customers, unlocking the benefits of streamlined payment across a broader set of Olo’s network of 600 brands, transforming the checkout experience for guests. This feature along with several additional product innovations are now available to help its restaurant customers deliver superior hospitality and do more with less.
The Flexport App Launches on Shopify to Make Global Trade Easy for Merchants Everywhere
Flexport and Shopify seamlessly integrate merchant platform with supply chain services to create a one-stop solution for global logistics. Flexport, a global leader in supply chain technology, announced the launch of the Flexport App on Shopify – a one-stop, integrated solution designed for small-and-medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to meet their global trade needs. The flagship app is the first milestone in Flexport’s strategic partnership with Shopify to empower SMBs with the technology and tools they need to grow their businesses globally.
Apollo.io Announces Shek Viswanathan as Chief Product Officer Amidst Record January Revenue Numbers and Expanded Product Vision
Apollo.io, the world’s leading B2B sales intelligence and engagement platform, announces the appointment of Shek Viswanathan as their Chief Product Officer. Shek comes to Apollo after serving as a Chief Product Officer at Qualtrics, where he managed a portfolio of digital and analytics tools and helped guide them through an acquisition and IPO, bringing them to over one billion in revenue. Before that, Shek spent 17 years in Product roles, including working on legendary products such as “Words with Friends” from Zynga.
Deltek Announces the Winners of Its Global Partner of the Year Awards
Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, today announced the winners of its 2022 Global Partner of the Year Awards. This year’s awards recognize the significant accomplishments of outstanding companies in the Deltek Partner Network. They represent the best of the vibrant global ecosystem of systems integrators (SIs), value-added resellers (VARs), independent software vendors (ISVs), accounting firms and consulting firms.
HCL Software positioned as a Leader in the 2022 SPARK MatrixTM for Digital Experience Platform (DXP) by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions
The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Digital Experience Platform (DXP) vendors. . HCL Software, with its comprehensive technology platform, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact. Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named...
