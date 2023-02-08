DES MOINES, Iowa — High pressure is in control of our weather pattern today and will promote mostly clear skies and increasingly warm conditions this afternoon. With a southwest flow at the surface and winds aloft out of the west, this should help to transport temperatures reaching the upper 40s to low 50s over Central and Southern Iowa while our northern counties reach the upper 30s. It will also be a breezy day as well with winds sustained at 15 to 20 mph. Seasonably mild temperatures are expected overnight into Sunday ahead of a week surface boundary that will pass through during the afternoon hours. It will be far too dry for any precipitation, but an increase in clouds and a shift in the wind direction will occur as the boundary passes through.

IOWA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO