Winter storm: Forecast, road conditions on Thursday morning in central and southeast Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — We are taking a look at the latest forecast and road conditions on Thursday morning. WATCH: Heavy snowflakes fall in Albia Thursday morning. Not much for accumulating snow in central Iowa. Some cities in eastern Iowa saw about 2 inches fall. The snow is on its way out.
Snowfall totals for Thursday, February 9 winter storm
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Snowfall totals in eastern Iowa generally fell in the 2 to 5 inch range that we predicted ahead of the winter storm’s arrival, though an isolated higher band of totals centered on Dubuque county occurred. There, 6 to as much as 9 inches of very wet and heavy snow accumulated.
First spring flood outlook shows most eastern Iowa rivers with lower risk
Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is demanding answers following the case of a woman mistakenly pronounced dead at an Iowa care center. One of their goals is to create a website where people experiencing food insecurity can find local resources. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds speaks in a forum on state policy...
2023 spring flooding outlook
EASTERN IOWA — Now comes the time of year when we begin our talks of what the spring flood season could look like. The first outlook of the year was released on Thursday and it is good news for folks in eastern Iowa. THE BREAKDOWN. The risk of flooding...
Blizzard likely for some, high-impact storm likely for all
School and road closures are likely next Wednesday with a major winter storm set to bring dangerous travel to the region.
Two Iowa Hunters Kill 'Rare' Mountain Lion While Hunting Coyotes Because Mountain Lions Have 'No Legal Status' in Iowa
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) confirmed that two "lawfully licensed hunters" shot and killed a beautiful female mountain lion in Johnson County. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says that the "rare mountain lion never caused safety issues for residents or livestock." Mountain lions have "no legal status" in Iowa, so there is no law against killing them.
Snowfall totals for February 9th in eastern Iowa
Heavy snow fell in parts of eastern Iowa, while some areas didn't even see a flake. The heaviest snow fell out in Dubuque County where the airport reported 9" of snow as of noon. The nine inches fell in just FOUR hours and more snow is falling into the afternoon.
Dry and unseasonably warm weekend before active weather next week
DES MOINES, Iowa — High pressure is in control of our weather pattern today and will promote mostly clear skies and increasingly warm conditions this afternoon. With a southwest flow at the surface and winds aloft out of the west, this should help to transport temperatures reaching the upper 40s to low 50s over Central and Southern Iowa while our northern counties reach the upper 30s. It will also be a breezy day as well with winds sustained at 15 to 20 mph. Seasonably mild temperatures are expected overnight into Sunday ahead of a week surface boundary that will pass through during the afternoon hours. It will be far too dry for any precipitation, but an increase in clouds and a shift in the wind direction will occur as the boundary passes through.
System To Eye Iowa with Rain and Accumulating Snow Wednesday Night Through Thursday Night.
A weak pulse of energy moved through yesterday and now a stronger storm system will impact the forecast area later Wednesday night through Friday with a risk for rain, snow and gusty winds, so read on for details...
Winter Storm Watch For The Entire Area
Forecasters have issued a winter storm watch for the entire area. The watch will be in effect from this afternoon through tomorrow night. According to the National Weather Service, the watch area includes Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa; Crawford, Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin; and Jo Daviess County in Illinois. The weather service reports that heavy snow is possible in the area with accumulations of 3 to 6 inches expected. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph late Thursday morning. The conditions could cause hazardous travel conditions.
County-by-county: Heavy snow possible on Thursday
A winter storm will continue to bring rain, snow and wintry mix to southern Wisconsin through the day on Thursday. Our Spectrum News 1 Weather Experts will home in on which of the counties will be affected the most in this county-by-county breakdown. What You Need To Know. Winter Weather...
