Memphis, TN

The Commercial Appeal

Shannon Sharpe asks Ja Morant after Kevin Durant trade: 'Y'all still good in the West?'

Kevin Durant's trade from Brooklyn to Phoenix early Thursday morning may have tipped the power in the Western Conference midseason. The Suns now have Durant once he returns from a knee injury alongside Devin Booker — who just returned from injury this week — Chris Paul and DeAndre Ayton in a formidable core. Phoenix is currently fifth in the West but within range to move into the top four. ...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To What Barack Obama Said About LeBron

On Tuesday night, LeBron James officially became the NBA's all-time leading scorer. Roughly 24 hours later, he received a shoutout from former President Barack Obama. Though it shouldn't really surprise any of us given their preexisting relationship, Obama is very proud of James' latest ...
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Admits 'Personal Differences' With NBA Star

Throughout his career, Stephen A. Smith has never been shy about giving his opinion on the athletes he covers. At times, those opinions can draw the ire of said athletes. That appears to be the case with Kyrie Irving, who Smith addressed Thursday. In an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Smith ...
MEMPHIS, TN
Complex

Nia Long Criticizes Celtics Over Ime Udoka Scandal, Says Team ‘Made a Choice to Make My Family Business Public’

Nia Long has criticized the Boston Celtics over the franchise’s decision to publicly reveal her ex-fiancé Ime Udoka’s affair with a team employee. In a cover story for the Cut, Long offered an update on how she’s doing and said that her focus right now is on her son. “I’m sure I have some things that I’m suppressing, but I have to do that to take care of him first,” she said of her child with Udoka. She then turned her attention to the Celtics’ role in making the extramarital relationship public knowledge.
BOSTON, MA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet NBA Guard D’Angelo Russell’s Girlfriend, Laura Ivaniukas

D’Angelo Russell is back with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2023 after that cringeworthy saga with Nick Young in 2016. Since then, much has happened in the point guard’s professional and personal life. Not only does he have a special someone in his life, but he also recently became a new dad. D’Angelo Russell’s girlfriend, Laura Ivaniukas, gained fame as a model and a fitness influencer on Instagram. So, we reveal more about her background in this Laura Ivaniukas wiki.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Big Lead

The Big Lead

New York City, NY
