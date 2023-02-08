Read full article on original website
Family Desperately Searching Answers When Memphis Father Of Three Vanishes After Leaving Hotel RoomThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
15-Year-Old Male Victim of Shooting Near Kirkwood and Haleville RoadcreteKirkwood, IL
Biden Calls Tyre Nichols “Tyler” in Front of His Grieving Family During SOTU Speech, Critics Say He's Mentally UnwellEden ReportsMemphis, TN
15 Romantic Gestures for Her That Will Make Her DayTara Blair BallMemphis, TN
Charleston Aliens - Chinese Spy BalloonsCharleston News LinkCharleston, TN
Shannon Sharpe asks Ja Morant after Kevin Durant trade: 'Y'all still good in the West?'
Kevin Durant's trade from Brooklyn to Phoenix early Thursday morning may have tipped the power in the Western Conference midseason. The Suns now have Durant once he returns from a knee injury alongside Devin Booker — who just returned from injury this week — Chris Paul and DeAndre Ayton in a formidable core. Phoenix is currently fifth in the West but within range to move into the top four. ...
Anthony Davis Explains Why He Didn't Celebrate LeBron James' All-Time Scoring Record
Anthony Davis clears the air about why he didn't celebrate LeBron James' historic moment.
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
Anthony Davis Brutally Honest On Russell Westbrook's Exit From Lakers
Anthony Davis expresses his opinion on Russell Westbrook and his exit from the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Lakers' New Potential Starting Lineup Looks Stacked
The Los Angeles Lakers may not have star names, but they have addressed some of their plaguing concerns, good enough to vault them to the playoffs.
Charles Barkley Named His Top-15 NBA Players, and Neither Larry Bird Nor Magic Johnson Cracked the Top 10
While Charles Barkley has sung Magic Johnson and Larry Bird's praises in the past, he didn't place them in his all-time NBA top 10. The post Charles Barkley Named His Top-15 NBA Players, and Neither Larry Bird Nor Magic Johnson Cracked the Top 10 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Reason Why Warriors Traded James Wiseman Revealed
The Golden State Warriors saved a ton of money by trading Wiseman
LeBron James Is Not The Greatest Scorer Of All Time: Facts And Stats Show The Real Truth
LeBron James says he is the greatest scorer of all time, but in this article we provide facts and stats that show that he is still not on the top.
Russell Westbrook Took It Personally After Darvin Ham Called Him Out In Lakers Locker Room
Former Lakers point guard reportedly let loose on Darvin Ham in final Lakers game.
Reggie Miller Questions Thomas Bryant For Not Wanting To Play With LeBron James: "I Never Heard Of A Player Not Wanting To Play With Michael Jordan..."
Reggie Miller couldn't believe Thomas Bryant wanted out of the Los Angeles Lakers.
LeBron James Took Two Goats To Dinner Party After Breaking All-Time Scoring Record
LeBron James found an interesting way to celebrate after breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record.
Sports World Reacts To What Barack Obama Said About LeBron
On Tuesday night, LeBron James officially became the NBA's all-time leading scorer. Roughly 24 hours later, he received a shoutout from former President Barack Obama. Though it shouldn't really surprise any of us given their preexisting relationship, Obama is very proud of James' latest ...
Kyrie Irving Reacts To Kevin Durant Being Traded To The Phoenix Suns: “I’m Just Glad He Got Out Of There”
Speaking to the media after his Dallas debut, Kyrie Irving said there were a lot of conversations between him and Kevin Durant about their future.
Stephen A. Smith Admits 'Personal Differences' With NBA Star
Throughout his career, Stephen A. Smith has never been shy about giving his opinion on the athletes he covers. At times, those opinions can draw the ire of said athletes. That appears to be the case with Kyrie Irving, who Smith addressed Thursday. In an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Smith ...
Mikal Bridges Swears on National TV During First Interview in Brooklyn
Mikal Bridges swore on national TV upon arriving in Brooklyn to join the Nets.
James Wiseman traded to Detroit Pistons, gets new start in NBA | Report
The Golden State Warriors traded former Memphis Tiger James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons in a four-team deal that also involved the Atlanta Hawks, ESPN reported Thursday. The Pistons sent forward Saddiq Bey to the Hawks. The Warriors acquired guard Gary Payton II, and the Trail Blazers acquired five second round picks, ESPN reported. ...
Nia Long Criticizes Celtics Over Ime Udoka Scandal, Says Team ‘Made a Choice to Make My Family Business Public’
Nia Long has criticized the Boston Celtics over the franchise’s decision to publicly reveal her ex-fiancé Ime Udoka’s affair with a team employee. In a cover story for the Cut, Long offered an update on how she’s doing and said that her focus right now is on her son. “I’m sure I have some things that I’m suppressing, but I have to do that to take care of him first,” she said of her child with Udoka. She then turned her attention to the Celtics’ role in making the extramarital relationship public knowledge.
NBA Fans Roast Kevin Durant For Playing With The Most NBA Superstars in NBA History
Kevin Durant is being roasted by fans for adding Devin Booker and Chris Paul to the long list of All-NBA teammates he's tried to contend with.
Meet NBA Guard D’Angelo Russell’s Girlfriend, Laura Ivaniukas
D’Angelo Russell is back with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2023 after that cringeworthy saga with Nick Young in 2016. Since then, much has happened in the point guard’s professional and personal life. Not only does he have a special someone in his life, but he also recently became a new dad. D’Angelo Russell’s girlfriend, Laura Ivaniukas, gained fame as a model and a fitness influencer on Instagram. So, we reveal more about her background in this Laura Ivaniukas wiki.
Roundup: Eiza Gonzalez Dating Ben Simmons; Kevin Durant Traded to the Suns; Patrick Mahomes' Ankle Is Better
Eiza Gonzalez is dating Ben Simmons, Kevin Durant was traded to the Suns, Patrick Mahomes' ankle is improving and more in the Roundup.
