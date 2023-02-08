Read full article on original website
Tenable Named Vendor of the Year by Leading Technology Distribution Partner
Tenable recognized for its premier partner program and commitment to channel partners and customers. Tenable, the Exposure Management company, announced that it has been named Vendor of the Year by Ingram Micro, the world’s top-performing global technology distribution partner. The annual Ingram Micro Vendor of the Year Awards celebrate...
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
FBI Finds New Information About Chinese Spy Balloon
We’re learning new information about the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. A State Department spokesperson said the balloon was able to collect communications and data via a satellite and had “multiple antennas” in addition to other equipment used “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” Axios reported.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
Mystery Craft Meets Its Match: U.S. F-22 Fighter Jet Shot Down Unidentified Flying Object in Alaska
Officials in the United States have stated that a Chinese balloon that had floated across the United States was taken down by the United States army – less than a week when an F-22 fighter jet from the United States torpedoed an unknown object that was flying high above Alaska.
MTG yelled profanities and acted 'irrational' when being briefed about the Chinese spy balloon, report says
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene screamed profanities at intelligence officials when they briefed lawmakers about a spy balloon China flew over the US, The Hill reported. A lawmaker, who was not named, told the outlet that as the officials were providing information about the incident in a closed-door briefing Thursday, Greene yelled expletives, and acted in a way that was "irrational."
OneSpan Announces Disruptive Enterprise Pricing for Secure Digital Agreements in the Cloud
Industry’s first innovative cloud transaction platform model enabling simplified, flexible, and cost-effective pricing for basic, advanced and qualified e-signatures. OneSpan , the digital agreements security company, announced a new enterprise pricing model that will change how organizations plan, manage, and adopt advanced technology and services that are designed to secure customer-facing and revenue-generating business processes. OneSpan’s new pricing structure provides unparalleled flexibility, helping customers drive business outcomes without overbuying and under-consuming licenses and transactions. This model eliminates the unpredictability typically associated with per-signature or per-envelope transaction pricing, delivering new levels of versatility while also removing end-user licensing complexity. OneSpan is the first in the industry to deliver a cloud-based digital agreements platform that achieves true economies of scale, passes on cost-savings back to customers, and provides the most favorable price-per-value offering compared to traditional e-signature solution providers.
Revenue Grid Recognized in 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Revenue Intelligence Platforms
Revenue Grid, the go-to Revenue Operations and Intelligence solution for sales teams around the world, announced that it has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Revenue Intelligence Platforms, which aims to assist sales operations leaders to review vendors and key capabilities offered in the revenue intelligence market.
Rossum Marketplace Gives Customers an Easy Way to Build Highly Flexible and Customizable End-to-End Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) Solutions
Online marketplace makes it easy to integrate document processing with existing CRM, RPA, and BPM applications. Rossum, the pioneer in cloud-native Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), announced new enhancements to its online marketplace that helps customers streamline and automate workflows. IDP implementations often fail to get off the ground due to costly, time-consuming integrations. The Rossum marketplace solves this problem by giving customers a one-stop shop and direct access to AI-enabled document process capabilities without requiring support from software developers. Customers can now drive even more value from their document processing initiatives by leveraging software from industry leaders such as SAP, Workday, UiPath and Blue Prism.
Avaya’s John Lindsley Honored as a 2023 CRN Channel Chief
Avaya, a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, announced CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, named John Lindsley, VP of North America Channel Sales at Avaya, to its 2023 Channel Chiefs list. This annual list by CRN identifies top IT channel executives who continually demonstrate expertise, influence, and innovation in channel leadership.
Deltek Announces the Winners of Its Global Partner of the Year Awards
Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, today announced the winners of its 2022 Global Partner of the Year Awards. This year’s awards recognize the significant accomplishments of outstanding companies in the Deltek Partner Network. They represent the best of the vibrant global ecosystem of systems integrators (SIs), value-added resellers (VARs), independent software vendors (ISVs), accounting firms and consulting firms.
DISYS Partners with Appian to Accelerate Clients’ Digital Transformations
LLC (DISYS), a global firm specializing in IT and workforce solutions, announced a new partnership with Appian, a low-code and process automation leader. The agreement will support the digital transformation of both companies’ clients to improve performance across critical business processes. DISYS’ managed services division, D2M, will leverage the...
SIPPIO Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Integrating Voice Services with Cloud Communications Platforms via its Voice Enablement Platform
SIPPIO’s voice enablement platform offers speed to market, backed by the expertise that comes with being a significant partner to both Microsoft and Zoom. Recently, Frost & Sullivan assessed the cloud-connected calling enablement industry and, based on its findings, recognized SIPPIO with the 2023 North American Product Leadership Award. The company streamlines the process of enabling public switched telephone network (PSTN) access to cloud private branch exchange (PBX) platforms, including Microsoft Teams Phone and Zoom Phone. SIPPIO has worked closely with both platform vendors to reach a high level of automation to accelerate the provisioning of calling services. SIPPIO’s platform includes full customer and partner portals, an integrated configuration, quoting and billing system, and number and E911 management services.
The Flexport App Launches on Shopify to Make Global Trade Easy for Merchants Everywhere
Flexport and Shopify seamlessly integrate merchant platform with supply chain services to create a one-stop solution for global logistics. Flexport, a global leader in supply chain technology, announced the launch of the Flexport App on Shopify – a one-stop, integrated solution designed for small-and-medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to meet their global trade needs. The flagship app is the first milestone in Flexport’s strategic partnership with Shopify to empower SMBs with the technology and tools they need to grow their businesses globally.
Intentsify Welcomes New Chief Revenue Officer to Expand Global Presence, Support Continued Growth in 2023
Sales technology leader with more than two decades of experience driving global expansion efforts propels Intentsify to meet global revenue goals. Intentsify, the Intelligence Activation Platform for precision buying-intent and intent intelligence activation programs provider, announced the appointment of Ajay Subherwal, Chief Revenue Officer, EMEA & APAC. With this new strategic leadership change coming on the heels of recent company growth, Intentsify is positioned to offer best-in-class next-generation precision intent data solutions to businesses in 2023.
Everything we know about the mysterious ‘object’ shot down by US warplanes in Alaska
Faced with an unidentified flying object in the skies over Alaska just one week after an encounter with a Chinese surveillance balloon, the US military apparently opted to shoot first and ask questions later.Now that object is scattered across the frozen sea in an assortment of smaller pieces – but the questions still remain.Pentagon officials announced on Friday that they had brought down a car-sized aerial intruder of "unknown origin" inside US airspace, despite not knowing what it was, who owned it or what it was for.It comes less than one week after a large airship, allegedly sent by...
Upbound Expands Executive Team Amidst Strong Company Growth; Appoints New Product and Sales Leadership
Company’s first CPO and VP of sales to bring Upbound to platform teams that build, deploy and manage cloud platforms using control planes at scale. Upbound, the creators of the popular open source project Crossplane, announced the appointment of Oren Teich as Chief Product Officer and Tom Anthony as Vice President of Global Sales and Customer Success. The announcement follows a momentous year of growth at Upbound, including tripling its team to 65 people around the globe, fueled by the wide adoption of Crossplane across Fortune 500 companies.
SalesIntel Expands Company Technographics to Include APIs and Export Capabilities
SalesIntel customers can now deploy a modern, intuitive technographic taxonomy at scale delivering 2.5x the number of technology and account pairs vs. the next leading provider. SalesIntel announced an expansion of their B2B company technographic data to include scaled API and export capabilities. After launching its B2B company technographics data...
Robotics Provider Exotec Adds Two Key Executives to the Atlanta Office after Tripling Its Revenue in North America Last Year
Appointments bolster Exotec’s continuous expansion in the North American market, which is expected to represent 40% of the company’s global business by 2025. Exotec, a global warehouse robotics provider, has announced the appointment of two executives to its North American operations. Andy Williams will be taking on the role of Executive Vice President of North American Sales while Sid Henderson joins as Vice President of North American Business Development.
Hightouch Recognized as One of G2’s Best Software Products for 2023
Hightouch, the Data Activation company, announced it has been named to G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards, placing #7 on the IT Infrastructure list. As the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 is visited by 80 million software buyers each year. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.
