Faced with an unidentified flying object in the skies over Alaska just one week after an encounter with a Chinese surveillance balloon, the US military apparently opted to shoot first and ask questions later.Now that object is scattered across the frozen sea in an assortment of smaller pieces – but the questions still remain.Pentagon officials announced on Friday that they had brought down a car-sized aerial intruder of "unknown origin" inside US airspace, despite not knowing what it was, who owned it or what it was for.It comes less than one week after a large airship, allegedly sent by...

ALASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO