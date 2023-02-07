Read full article on original website
JWCC students receive honors from Manufacturing Skills Standards Council
QUINCY — The following JWCC students earned Manufacturing Skill Standards Council nationally recognized certificates during the summer and fall 2022 semesters. MSSC is an industry-led training, assessment and certification system focused on the core skills and knowledge needed by the nation’s front-line production and material handling technicians. MSSC...
Quincy Medical Group Foundation accepting applications for Dr. Michael Ouwenga scholarship
QUINCY — The Quincy Medical Group Foundation is accepting applications for its third annual Dr. Michael Ouwenga Scholarship. Two awards of $5,000 will be granted to qualifying students. The scholarship was created to honor Ouwenga, a urologist and board member at QMG before he died in January 2019 at...
Brown County community survey findings presentation scheduled for Wednesday
MOUNT STERLING, Ill. — Brown County residents and interested parties are invited to attend a public presentation of the 2022 Brown County Community Survey and Assessment on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Hagel 1891 banquet room in Mount Sterling. Maggie Strong of Strong...
Hannibal man looking to create woodcarving club
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Hannibal woodcarver Steve Holt recently led two woodcarving workshops at the Hannibal Arts Council. Both workshops were well received and sold out. Now Holt is looking to assist in the creation of a local woodcarving club. The club would consist of members of all carving skill levels with all age groups welcome.
Application deadline Feb. 15 for Quincy Service League grants funded by Holiday Gift Show
QUINCY — The Quincy Service League’s appropriations committee is accepting applications for grants funded with proceeds from the annual Holiday Gift Show. The league strives to channel funds back into the community. Applications are accepted from not-for-profit organizations located in Adams County to help fund organization projects or specific items.
QPD Blotter for Feb. 8, 2023
Justin Queen, 42, of Quincy for Uninsured Vehicle. NTA 122. Jennifer Coonrod, 45, Plainville for Speeding. PTC 122. Michele Stritzel, 40, Mt. Sterling for Speeding. PTC 122. Timothy M Baker Jr (18) 1524 Maple for No Valid Drivers License at St Dominic and Columbus Rd NTA 125. Kimberly R Alcorn...
Real estate transfers in Adams County from Jan. 30 to Feb. 3, 2023
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Sharon E. Leslie, trustee of Quincy sold an auto machine shop...
ISP investigation into Thursday shooting underway; subject’s name confirmed
QUINCY — The Illinois State Police’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) has begun its investigation into Thursday evening’s fatal shooting involving deputies with the Adams County Sheriff’s office. Preliminary information indicates at approximately 3:50 p.m., Adams County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of 5th Street...
Brown County Sheriff’s Department blotter for Feb. 27 to March 13, 2023
On 02/01/2023 at 6:21 AM Catherine G. Aguado of Beardstown received a citation for Speeding 83/55 MPH Zone on US 24 and given a court date of 02/27/2023. On 02/01/2023 at 1:03 PM Patrick L. Henson Jr of Virginia received a citation for Operating Motor Vehicle with Expired Registration on N. Mason St @ Chestnut in Versailles and given a court date of 02/27/2023.
Griggsville family to be part of Illinois Farm Families commercial for Super Bowl LVII
GRIGGSVILLE, Ill. — Millions of eyes from around the world will be watching Super Bowl LVII — and the commercials — on Sunday. Five-year-old Bennett Willard of Griggsville doesn’t care much that he will be in one of those commercials. “I’m not sure he understands it,”...
Fischer facing three forgery counts, one misconduct charge; pre-trial hearing set for Feb. 23 in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. — A pre-trial hearing for former Adams County Sheriff Brent Fischer has been set for Feb. 23 at the Macon County Courthouse in Decatur. A Macon County grand jury indicted Fischer, the former executive director of the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board, on four felony counts on Nov. 30. He was arraigned on Jan. 4. Fischer was charged on Jan. 11, 2019, with three counts of forgery and one count of official misconduct. All charges are Class 3 felonies.
Settling the Score – A Scoreboard Story
Meet me at the Scoreboard. It’s more than just a slogan – it’s a way of life for some locals, myself included. Tucked inside a south side neighborhood, across from the Cenex station, sits a cozy little bar on the corner of 8th and York. Their claim to fame is that they serve the Best Cheeseburger in town. With a bar and church on nearly every corner, those could be considered fighting words. Catholics are serious about their meat (except on Friday’s during Lent). But the Scoreboard Bar and Grill isn’t trying to start any beef. New owners, Cindy Eddy and Tommy Vahle just want to put your taste buds to the test and have you score one for yourself.
Jury trial for Homan removed from next week’s docket; possible plea may be entered Tuesday
QUINCY — The trial of a former owner of a Quincy nightclub accused of assaulting a Quincy University student in April 2021 has been removed from next week’s jury docket. The trial for Steven W. Homan, 49, was set to begin on Tuesday, Feb. 14 before Judge Mark Vincent. It was expected to last four days. However, Sharon Main, trial court administrator for the Eighth Judicial Circuit, informed local media on Thursday that the jury trial will not happen.
Preliminary hearing date set for defendants in Taurean Snoddy murder
HANNIBAL, Mo. — The five defendants in the cases surrounding the death of Taurean Snoddy of Hannibal made an appearance in court Friday morning by video conference from the Marion County Jail. Braden Chestnutt, 19, Chad Elliott, 20, Dakota Laster, 23 and Damien McCulley, 25, all of Hannibal, were...
Quincy man wanted in connection to Jan. 17 shooting incident on Bonansinga Drive turns himself in
QUINCY — A Quincy man the Quincy Police Department had searched for more than a week regarding his connection to a shooting that occurred on Jan. 17 on Bonansinga Drive turned himself in to the Quincy Police Department on Thursday morning. An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday, Jan. 31...
Probable cause statements report details of the death of Taurean Snoddy
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Five Hannibal men facing murder charges in the death of another Hannibal man will be back in court Friday. Braden Chestnutt, 19, Chad Elliott, 20, Dakota Laster, 23 and Damien McCulley, 25 all of Hannibal, were charged Jan. 28 with charges of second-degree murder and first-degree assault. Elliott and McCulley also have been charged with tampering with a victim. Howard J. Rickey, 44, was charged with assault in the first degree and resisting arrest for a felony.
Pearl man facing charge of aggravated domestic battery
MILTON, Ill. — The Pike County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched at 11:35 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3 to a disturbance in the 200 block of Blue Street in Milton. After an investigation, Chad A. Wooldridge, 36, of Pearl was arrested on a charge of aggravated domestic battery. He was lodged in the Pike County Jail.
