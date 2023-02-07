Meet me at the Scoreboard. It’s more than just a slogan – it’s a way of life for some locals, myself included. Tucked inside a south side neighborhood, across from the Cenex station, sits a cozy little bar on the corner of 8th and York. Their claim to fame is that they serve the Best Cheeseburger in town. With a bar and church on nearly every corner, those could be considered fighting words. Catholics are serious about their meat (except on Friday’s during Lent). But the Scoreboard Bar and Grill isn’t trying to start any beef. New owners, Cindy Eddy and Tommy Vahle just want to put your taste buds to the test and have you score one for yourself.

