Standish, MI

Ash Jurberg

The man giving away millions in Michigan

In order to spread more good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a man in Michigan and the good he is doing for the community.
DETROIT, MI
WHIO Dayton

Three missing Detroit rappers died of multiple gunshot wounds, police say

The Michigan State Police says it continues to investigate the deaths of three Michigan rappers after confirming Tuesday each died of multiple gunshot wounds. Police have determined that their deaths were not a random incident and believe they have determined a motive, though it has not yet been released. The rappers -- 38-year-old Armani Kelly, 31-year-old Dante Wicker and 31-year-old Montoya Givens -- were last seen on Jan. 21. Their remains were found last week in the basement of an abandoned apartment complex in Highland Park, Michigan.
DETROIT, MI
Reason.com

Detroit Woman Sues City After Police Officers Shot Her Dog and Left It in a Trash Can

A Detroit woman filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the city today after police shot her dog and left it in a neighbor's trash can. In a complaint filed against the city of Detroit and an individual Detroit police officer, Tiffany Lindsay says her Fourth Amendment rights were violated last September when the officer entered her enclosed backyard without a search warrant and shot her pit bull, Jack.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man killed walking on 8 Mile in Farmington Hills

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Farmington Hills Police Department said a 61-year-old man died Monday night after he was hit by a car while walking on 8 Mile near Inkster Road. Around 6:45 p.m., police said they received several 911 calls about a man who was hit by...
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
CBS Detroit

Teacher charged after written bomb threat note found at Hazel Park Junior High School

HAZEL PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Hazel Park Junior High School teacher has been arrested after he allegedly found a note that threatened to blow up the school and never reported it. Paul Jacobs, 40, of Livonia, has been charged with making an intentional threat to commit acts of violence against a school, school employees or students, which is a one-year misdemeanor. He was arraigned in the 43rd District Court in Hazel park on Saturday, Feb. 4. His bond was set at 10,000 and his next court date is set for Tuesday, Feb. 28.According to the Hazel Park Police Department, after the school day was over on Thursday, Feb. 2, a staff member found a piece of paper that said the school would be blown up the next day. School officials and police began investigating and discovered a teacher, Jacobs, knew about the note and did not report it.In addition, Jacobs is accused of displaying the note so other people would find it.All after-school activities were canceled that day, and K9 units were brought in to search the school. Authorities located, questioned and then arrested Jacobs. 
HAZEL PARK, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan nursing home owner owes $69K in overtime

(CBS DETROIT) - Federal officials say the owner of three Metro Detroit nursing homes owes $69,000 after she changed 45 managers' status from hourly to salary to avoid paying overtime obligations.According to the U.S. Department of Labor, Amee Patel allegedly paid the managers hourly when they worked less than 40 hours and changed their status to salary when they worked over 40 hours. This voided the claim that the managers were overtime exempt. Investigators uncovered $69,022 in back wages and damages.Patel owned and operated Beaconshire Nursing Center and Westwood Nursing Center in Detroit and Chesaning Nursing Center in Chesaning, Saginaw County.The...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man struck in both legs after alleged freeway shooting on I-96

DETROIT (FOX 2) - State police are investigating a shooting that happened on the freeway early Thursday morning after a man came into Henry Ford Hospital with a gunshot wound. The 28-year-old had been struck in both legs, police said. Police said the man was driving on I-96 when he...
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

Boys would have survived if Flint firefighters had searched burning home, new court filing says

FLINT, MI – The mother of two boys who died after having been left inside a burning home in Flint is seeking $50 million from the city, a new court filing says. Crystal Cooper, the mother of the late Lamar D. and Zyaire Mitchell, filed the amended complaint in Genesee Circuit Court on Tuesday, Feb. 7, alleging that former Flint firefighters Daniel Sniegocki and Michael Zlotek were responsible for their deaths.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

FLINT, MI

