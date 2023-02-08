Read full article on original website
wdet.org
The history of violent policing in Detroit — and what’s changed in 60 years
Since the very public police murder of George Floyd almost three years ago, there have been a lot of talks about what policing is and isn’t — and whether police departments can change. These conversations aren’t going away, in part because we continue to see tragedies with police...
Detroit’s Project Green Light failed to reduce violent crime, DOJ finds
The report contradicts repeated claims by city officials that the surveillance system curbed violence
Oakland County man electrocuted in plumbing accident
An Oakland County man has died after an electrical accident in an apartment in Detroit. Fire crews say a man was working in the Russell Woods Apartments on Webb and LaSalle Tuesday Night.
The man giving away millions in Michigan
In order to spread more good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a man in Michigan and the good he is doing for the community.
96-Year-Old Michigan Man’s Home Stolen by Trusted Senior Center Employee
An employee at a Bloomfield Township senior citizens center is being accused of swindling an elderly man, tricking him into signing over his home to her. Woman Grooms Elderly Gentleman in Order to Take Advantage of Him. The 71-year-old woman who was an employee at the Bloomfield Township Senior Center...
Three missing Detroit rappers died of multiple gunshot wounds, police say
The Michigan State Police says it continues to investigate the deaths of three Michigan rappers after confirming Tuesday each died of multiple gunshot wounds. Police have determined that their deaths were not a random incident and believe they have determined a motive, though it has not yet been released. The rappers -- 38-year-old Armani Kelly, 31-year-old Dante Wicker and 31-year-old Montoya Givens -- were last seen on Jan. 21. Their remains were found last week in the basement of an abandoned apartment complex in Highland Park, Michigan.
Detroit Woman Sues City After Police Officers Shot Her Dog and Left It in a Trash Can
A Detroit woman filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the city today after police shot her dog and left it in a neighbor's trash can. In a complaint filed against the city of Detroit and an individual Detroit police officer, Tiffany Lindsay says her Fourth Amendment rights were violated last September when the officer entered her enclosed backyard without a search warrant and shot her pit bull, Jack.
Reward upped to $10,000 in case of man found fatally shot in west side Detroit driveway
Crime Stoppers of Michigan announced Thursday it is offering up to $10,000 for the tip that leads to an arrest in the slaying of 37-year-old Michael Mendenhall, after his family added to the reward fund.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man in mid-30s shot at intersection on Detroit’s west side, police say
DETROIT – A man in his mid-30s was shot Thursday at an intersection on Detroit’s west side, police said. The shooting happened before 7:30 a.m. Thursday (Feb. 9) in the 15000 block of Griggs Avenue, near the intersection of Fenkell and Wyoming avenues. Officials said the man was...
fox2detroit.com
Man killed walking on 8 Mile in Farmington Hills
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Farmington Hills Police Department said a 61-year-old man died Monday night after he was hit by a car while walking on 8 Mile near Inkster Road. Around 6:45 p.m., police said they received several 911 calls about a man who was hit by...
ClickOnDetroit.com
5 people linked to 25 break-ins around Metro Detroit arrested after police standoff
DETROIT – Five people who are believed to be linked to at least 25 break-ins around Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne counties were arrested Wednesday after a standoff with police, officials said. Warren police officers were monitoring a group of people around 2 a.m. Wednesday (Feb. 8) as they broke...
Teacher charged after written bomb threat note found at Hazel Park Junior High School
HAZEL PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Hazel Park Junior High School teacher has been arrested after he allegedly found a note that threatened to blow up the school and never reported it. Paul Jacobs, 40, of Livonia, has been charged with making an intentional threat to commit acts of violence against a school, school employees or students, which is a one-year misdemeanor. He was arraigned in the 43rd District Court in Hazel park on Saturday, Feb. 4. His bond was set at 10,000 and his next court date is set for Tuesday, Feb. 28.According to the Hazel Park Police Department, after the school day was over on Thursday, Feb. 2, a staff member found a piece of paper that said the school would be blown up the next day. School officials and police began investigating and discovered a teacher, Jacobs, knew about the note and did not report it.In addition, Jacobs is accused of displaying the note so other people would find it.All after-school activities were canceled that day, and K9 units were brought in to search the school. Authorities located, questioned and then arrested Jacobs.
Michigan father charged with breaking infant daughter’s bones in separate incidents
BAY CITY, MI — An Essexville father is charged with a life offense for allegedly breaking his infant daughter’s bones on two separate occasions. His attorney, though, is disputing the prosecution’s evidence against his client. The morning of Nov. 1, Michigan State Police troopers were notified by...
Michigan nursing home owner owes $69K in overtime
(CBS DETROIT) - Federal officials say the owner of three Metro Detroit nursing homes owes $69,000 after she changed 45 managers' status from hourly to salary to avoid paying overtime obligations.According to the U.S. Department of Labor, Amee Patel allegedly paid the managers hourly when they worked less than 40 hours and changed their status to salary when they worked over 40 hours. This voided the claim that the managers were overtime exempt. Investigators uncovered $69,022 in back wages and damages.Patel owned and operated Beaconshire Nursing Center and Westwood Nursing Center in Detroit and Chesaning Nursing Center in Chesaning, Saginaw County.The...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man in critical condition after trying to rob CPL holder at gunpoint in Detroit
DETROIT – A man is in the hospital in critical condition after he tried to rob a CPL holder at gunpoint in Detroit, police said. The attempted robbery happened at 9:54 p.m. Wednesday (Feb. 8) in the 14600 block of Gratiot Avenue. Officials said an armed man tried to...
Man on bike steals tow truck before crashing it into Detroit auto parts store
A suspect riding a bike wound up behind bars on Wednesday night after he allegedly stole tow truck in Detroit and crashed into the side of a building.
Herbology Cannabis opens first Detroit dispensary
Its the third location for the Michigan-based weed brand
fox2detroit.com
Man struck in both legs after alleged freeway shooting on I-96
DETROIT (FOX 2) - State police are investigating a shooting that happened on the freeway early Thursday morning after a man came into Henry Ford Hospital with a gunshot wound. The 28-year-old had been struck in both legs, police said. Police said the man was driving on I-96 when he...
Boys would have survived if Flint firefighters had searched burning home, new court filing says
FLINT, MI – The mother of two boys who died after having been left inside a burning home in Flint is seeking $50 million from the city, a new court filing says. Crystal Cooper, the mother of the late Lamar D. and Zyaire Mitchell, filed the amended complaint in Genesee Circuit Court on Tuesday, Feb. 7, alleging that former Flint firefighters Daniel Sniegocki and Michael Zlotek were responsible for their deaths.
abc12.com
