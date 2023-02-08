Read full article on original website
wshu.org
Connecticut students to receive free school lunches after legislative vote
All Connecticut K-12 students will be receiving free school meals after legislative approval. The state General Assembly vote restores free meals for students for the remainder of the academic year after federal funding expired in September. “The extension shows that we are committed to our kids and shows that we...
publicnewsservice.org
CT Legislation Would Fund Programs Addressing Homelessness
Proposed legislation aims to fund numerous programs helping Connecticut's homeless population. The bill would invest $50 million in the state's Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services and Department of Housing, to improve Connecticut's Homeless Response System. It would include yearly funding for staffing certain programs, helping people find homes, and cold-weather emergency response.
wshu.org
Connecticut long-term care workers lobby for $25 an hour by 2025
Unionized long-term care workers gathered at Connecticut’s Legislative Office Building in Hartford on Tuesday to demand higher wages. They want to make a minimum of $25 an hour by 2025. The state has a huge budget surplus, that’s why his members are demanding the wage hike ahead of Governor...
Homeless advocates express concerns over governor’s budget proposal
Advocates for the homeless are worried about Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont's new budget proposal. They say their patchwork of nonprofit organizations has worked for too long with little to no help from the state.
Connecticut lawmakers vote on free school lunches, bottle bill
Connecticut lawmakers are voting on several items' emergency certifications because they are time-sensitive.
CT nursing home bill calls for major transparency, staffing reforms
The wide-ranging bill would boost nursing homes' mandatory minimum staffing hours and require more transparency in their annual spending.
Time to Own! Gov. Ned Lamont proposes plan to help young people buy homes in Conn.
If you have wanted to buy your first home in Connecticut but did not think you could afford it, Gov. Ned Lamont says to think again!
westportjournal.com
A bumpy road to 10-cent bottle deposits in Connecticut
wshu.org
Connecticut cracks down on illegal cannabis marketing to children
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong is cracking down on the illegal sale of THC products. He has sued five retailers for allegedly selling the drug in packaging attractive to children. Tong said the products, called delta-8, are being packaged like snack foods. In Connecticut, a product with more than .3%...
wshu.org
What Connecticut can learn from New York about community health
Over 250 community health centers provide a wide range of healthcare to hundreds of thousands of Connecticut residents a year who otherwise might not have access to medical services. “We offer medical, dental, behavioral health, substance abuse, and pharmacy,” said Don Thompson, CEO of StayWell Health in Waterbury. “And we...
NHPR
CT Paid Leave Authority to withhold $375,000 from claims company for missing performance goals
The Connecticut Paid Leave Authority will recoup money from a private vendor that handles its claims process after the company failed to meet performance targets in the program’s first year. The authority signed a $72 million contract with insurance giant Aflac in 2021 to handle claims administration for the...
wshu.org
Lamont to colleges: Adjust to life without federal pandemic aid
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont is challenging the state’s public colleges and universities to adjust as federal pandemic aid expires. Though his new biennial budget proposal technically increases “baseline” appropriations for the University of Connecticut, the regional state universities and community colleges, overall aid for all higher education units would shrink over the next two fiscal years.
hk-now.com
Time to Claim Unclaimed Property from CT Big List
(February 10, 2023) — A reminder to Connecticut residents to search www.CTBigList.com and see if the state is holding any unclaimed property in their name that can be returned to them. It’s easy; just put in your name or business name and you can see if there is unclaimed property in your name. Improvements have expanded lists of viewable property and streamlined claims by removing a requirement to notarize claim forms. Those reforms have led to the 2021-2022 fiscal year seeing its highest-ever rate of return, and 2022-2023 is on pace to surpass those totals.
Emergency vote to extend free school lunches to happen Thursday
On Thursday, lawmakers in Hartford will hold an emergency vote to allow $60 million in federal funds to be used to continue offering the meals through the end of this school year.
greenwichsentinel.com
CT State Treasurer urges residents to check if they have money waiting to be claimed
Connecticut State Treasurer Erick Russell celebrated the third annual National Unclaimed Property Day on Wednesday by encouraging Connecticut residents to search CTBigList.com to see if the state is holding any unclaimed property that can be returned. “The unclaimed property program is a great way to reunite residents and other entities...
wshu.org
Connecticut’s new bottle law — the bumpy road to 10 cents
In Connecticut, it’s still called the “bottle bill” even though a deposit and return system for bottles and cans has been actual law since 1978. That law has been updated only twice. The first time was in 2009 when bottled water was added to the very short list of beverages — soda and beer — that would carry a deposit, redeemable at designated collection locations. You paid five cents when you bought it; you got five cents back when you returned it.
Advocates Urge Continuation of Free Fares on CTtransit Buses; Legislature to Consider Extension, Permanency
Free CT Transit bus service in Connecticut, instituted during the peak of the COVID pandemic, will come to an end on March 31, 2023 unless the state legislature acts to extend it. That is a real possibility now that legislation that is to be considered in the coming weeks by General Assembly’s Transportation Committee.
Lamont budget ignites debate on wealth inequality in CT
While Gov. Ned Lamont insists his budget proposal would reduce inequality in CT, legislators and interest groups asked if it will do enough.
Thousands in Connecticut are expected to lose Medicaid coverage unless they act soon
A COVID-19 change to Medicaid eligibility is scheduled to roll back March 31, bringing the return of the redetermination process for approximately 430,000 Connecticut residents currently on Medicaid extension for continuous enrollment. Thousands of people are expected to lose coverage unless they act soon. A federal policy change during the...
wshu.org
Encore: Still Newtown
How does a community recover from a tragedy? The residents of Newtown, Connecticut have carried the burden of the Sandy Hook School shooting for 10 years. This week, The Full Story will feature an encore presentation of a conversation with WSHU’s Davis Dunavin about his podcast: Still Newtown. Davis covered the attack in 2012. And over the past decade, he has followed the Newtown community as the residents strived to heal.
