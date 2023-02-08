Search continues for ‘Lil Choppa’ who made school shooting threat

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Binghamton school officials and police are still trying to determine the identity of “Lil Choppa,” the alias of the person who made a threat of violence against Binghamton High School over social media.

In a post to Snapchat that has spread widely through the school, “Lil Choppa” writes “I’m coming to bhs and shooting that s**t up since n***a wanna play.”

It also shows what appears to be a firearm along with a blunt in someone’s lap.

“Lil Choppa” uses a bitmoji of a white male.

The school is in its third day of increased police presence with students barred from leaving the building at lunchtime.

Binghamton Schools continue to seek anonymous tips about the identity of “Lil Choppa.”

It encourages anyone who has information to share it on its Sprigeo online platform.

