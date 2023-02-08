ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Search continues for ‘Lil Choppa’ who made school shooting threat

By Jim Ehmke
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JAa8H_0kgPamSU00

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Binghamton school officials and police are still trying to determine the identity of “Lil Choppa,” the alias of the person who made a threat of violence against Binghamton High School over social media.

In a post to Snapchat that has spread widely through the school, “Lil Choppa” writes “I’m coming to bhs and shooting that s**t up since n***a wanna play.”

It also shows what appears to be a firearm along with a blunt in someone’s lap.

“Lil Choppa” uses a bitmoji of a white male.

Metal detector installed at Binghamton General Hospital

The school is in its third day of increased police presence with students barred from leaving the building at lunchtime.

Binghamton Schools continue to seek anonymous tips about the identity of “Lil Choppa.”

It encourages anyone who has information to share it on its Sprigeo online platform.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35ETwB_0kgPamSU00
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whcuradio.com

Two more arrested in Cortland stolen trailer investigation

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – Two in Cortland are charged in connection with a grand larceny investigation. Authorities arrested 25-year-old Samantha Townsend and 45-year-old Jeremy Rice Thursday for their alleged involvement in the theft of a utility trailer from a job site in January. The trailer was found on a snowmobile trail with over $50,000 worth of equipment inside.
CORTLAND, NY
whcuradio.com

Tompkins County man arrested for grand larceny after HVAC investigation

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Tompkins County man is facing charges after a seven-month investigation. Authorities arrested Orion Parker Megivern Wednesday. Investigators found that he entered into agreement with and took down payments from 13 different people for HVAC installations and never completed the work. In some cases, he never began the work. The investigation covered complaints dating back to September of 2019.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Trespassing investigation underway in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A trespassing investigation is underway after multiple reports of unlawful entry in Ithaca. Officers from the Ithaca Police Department were called to the 600 block of West Buffalo Street around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday for a report of someone trying to illegally enter a home. Authorities were able to secure a description of a suspect and locate him nearby. He was positively identified by the resident and arrested for trespassing and released on an appearance ticket.
ITHACA, NY
WBRE

Man found dead in Scranton apartment identified

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A body found under a tarp in a Scranton apartment has been identified. Lackawanna County Coroner Timothy Rowland has identified the body as 52-year-old Nicholas Martin. The cause and manner of death are still pending as the Scranton Police Department continues to investigate the incident. As stated in the affidavit, […]
SCRANTON, PA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Vestal Man Pleads Guilty to Attempted Assault

A Vestal man has pleaded guilty to Attempted Assault in the 2nd degree. The Broome County District Attorney's Office says Frank A. Ford, Jr. admitted that while he was an inmate at the Broome County Jail last September, he punched another inmate in the face, causing injury. Ford will be...
VESTAL, NY
WETM 18 News

Student arrested for Ernie Davis Academy bathroom fire

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Officials have confirmed that a student was arrested in connection to a bathroom fire at Ernie Davis Academy last week. The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office said that after the late morning response to EDA on January 31, 2023, an investigation determined a student was allegedly responsible for the paper towel dispenser […]
ELMIRA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Ithaca Woman Accused of Promoting Contraband in Tioga County Jail

An Ithaca woman is charged after the Tioga County Sheriff's Office says she possessed contraband while incarcerated at the Tioga County Jail. According to the sheriff's office, Lydia B. Rice was charged with one count of Promoting Prison Contraband in the 2nd degree after she was found with a vaping device, which is prohibited, while she was in the jail.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Kristen Thorne officially named new Elmira Chief of Police

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Kristen Thorne officially became the 20th Police Chief of the city of Elmira in a ceremony Friday afternoon. Family, friends and fellow officers gathered in the City of Elmira to see Thorne officially be appointed to Chief of Police. “There were numerous agencies; Horseheads PD, the...
ELMIRA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Driver injured in school bus crash Thursday morning

ITHACA, N.Y.—One person was taken to a local hospital after a school bus crash that occurred during a morning route in Brooktondale on Thursday, Feb. 9. Brooktondale Fire & Rescue detailed the crash in a brief Facebook post, stating that the bus hit a tree while traveling on Yaple Road in the Town of Caroline. The crash was reported around 8:16 a.m. on Thursday.
BROOKTONDALE, NY
wxhc.com

County Drug Task Force Arrests Two With Possession of Over $12k in Cocaine

Two Cortland men are facing multiple felonies following an incident that took place on Thursday, February 9th in the Village of Marathon. On February 9th, during an ongoing narcotics investigation by the Cortland County Drug Task Force, officers from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic infraction in the Village of Marathon.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy