Related
Sheriff: K9 helps take wanted meth dealer into custody
Police went to the trailer park on Thursday at around 11:12 p.m. where 31-year-old Daniel Michael lived.
kentuckytoday.com
Four men charged with conspiracy to possess, distribute methamphetamine, fentanyl
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – A federal grand jury in Louisville has returned a 10-count indictment, charging four men with conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl and other drug trafficking charges, with the four arrested on Friday. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the...
Monroe County Sheriff fires corrections officer after brawl with inmate
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — A Monroe County correctional officer has been terminated after an attempt to move a belligerent inmate turned into a brawl that resulted in the inmate suffering a fractured nose and orbital bone. Monroe County Sheriff Ruben Martè stated he made the decision to terminate the correctional officer as part of his […]
Franklin PD: Indy man arrested for robbing, assaulting 84-year-old
FRANKLIN, Ind. — An Indianapolis man is under arrest after being accused of striking an 84-year-old man in the back of his head and stealing his wallet. Michael J. Brown, 58, was arrested on Thursday on the east side of Indianapolis and transported to the Johnson County Jail. He is charged with robbery causing bodily […]
Wave 3
License plates being stolen in Sellersburg neighborhoods
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sellersburg Police are asking people in the area to be aware of their surroundings and their license plates. Officers have taken three reports about stolen plates in the past week. The thefts happened in two Sellersburg neighborhoods: the Hill N Dale subdivision and Bridge Court. Police...
ISP: Bystander helps police catch armed felon after Indianapolis pursuit
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police are crediting a bystander with helping lead state troopers to an armed felon who attempted to elude capture on foot after crashing his vehicle during a pursuit. Blake Brattain, 37, of Indianapolis was arrested on a slew of charges including unlawful possession of a firearm by a violent felon, auto […]
Crash involving state trooper shuts down Johnson County interchange
BARGERSVILLE, Ind. — A crash involving an Indiana State Police cruiser and a sport utility vehicle partially shut down the interchange of Interstate 69 and State Road 144 near Bargersville Saturday morning. Bargersville Fire crews responded and confirmed the crash on the north side of the interchange and involved...
Police continue search for missing Hope woman, 3 years later
Decatur Police continue the search for a missing Hope, Indiana woman 3 years after her disappearance.
Indiana State Police arrest California man in drug bust during traffic stop
CHICAGO (CBS) – A California man is in custody after a big drug bust in Indiana Friday afternoon. K9 Cole is seen pictured with 154 pounds of cocaine. Indiana State troopers pulled over a semi-truck in Indianapolis around 2:30 p.m. after he failed to signal while changing lanes.The trooper noticed something was off and called for a K9 Unit.The narcotics dog alerted his handler and troopers found 70 kilos of cocaine inside the sleeper of the semi. That's worth nearly $3 million.The 43-year-old driver was arrested on drug charges.
korncountry.com
Columbus police arrest Indy man for Moose Lodge armed robbery
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) arrested a Marion County man on multiple charges after he allegedly tried to rob the Moose Lodge in downtown Columbus on Thursday afternoon. Officers responded to the Moose Lodge, at 330 Eighth Street, at about 12:35 p.m. after receiving a report...
wdrb.com
Jeffersonville man arrested after police say he confessed to molesting 10-year-old girl over several years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl has been arrested and faces six counts of child molestation. Jeffersonville Police Detective Lt. Samuel Moss said the incident was reported to the Department of Child Services after the victim made allegations to school staff members that 26-year-old Caleb Watson molested her.
WLKY.com
Woman dies in crash on Greenbelt Highway in Jefferson County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is dead after a crash Thursday morning in southwest Jefferson County. It happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Greenbelt Highway and Johnsontown Road. Police said two cars crash at the intersection. One of the drivers, a woman, died at the scene. The other was...
wvih.com
One Arrested After High-speed Chase
A man was arrested after nearly hitting a police officer with a reported stolen vehicle and leading the police on a pursuit Thursday afternoon. Louisville Metro Police were in the area of Lillian Avenue and Lindbergh Drive when an officer was almost hit by the reported stolen vehicle, driven by 30-year-old Ivan Bennett III, that fled the scene.
953wiki.com
MADISON MAN WANTED ON WARRANTS FACING ADDITONAL CHARGES
Presumption of innocence until otherwise proven guilty. February 6, 2023, Madison Police arrested Darin L. Brittain 42, Madison, Indiana, on narcotic related charges. Britain was taken into custody by Madison Police Detective B. Kyle Cutshaw, on Woodside Drive, without incident. Detective Cutshaw was assisted by Madison Police Patrolman Trent Smith,...
Columbus police bust meth lab, arrest 6
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Six people are under arrest after police busted a meth lab in Columbus. According to the Columbus Police Department and the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, deputies and SWAT officers executed searches on Monday night on Jewel Street and on 6th Street as part of two long-term narcotic investigations. Police reported locating large […]
bloomingtonian.com
Gunshots were fired at people at least 70 times in the City of Bloomington, Indiana in 2022 according to a report
According to a report from the Bloomington Police Department released Thursday during the State of Public Safety, firearms were fired at people 70 times in 2022. Bloomington had five murders in 2022, which was two more than in 2021 when there were 3, and the same number as in 2020, during the worst part of the Covid pandemic. However, attempted murders were 11, which was a 220-percent increase over 2021 when there were five. There were six attempted murders in 2020.
wbiw.com
Two arrested after bathroom fight at Transitions in Heltonville
HELTONVILLE – Two men were arrested on Monday after Lawrence County Central Dispatch was alerted to a fight between two men at Transitions in Heltonville. After arriving at the scene, Deputy Calvin Callahan was informed by employees that 26-year-old Jerome Jones, of Mitchell, was in the bathroom and three other males entered a short time later.
wdrb.com
1 adult, 6 juveniles arrested for Jeffersonville gun store burglary, after police chase into Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seven people, six of them juveniles, were arrested after a burglary at a Jeffersonville gun store, according to police. Jeffersonville Police said in a release that officers responded to an alarm at the Kentuckiana Gun Store on State Road 62 around 1:19 a.m. on Tuesday. Police...
US Marshals arrest Indianapolis man for murder, rape
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in two murders and a rape. The U.S. Marshals Service announced Tuesday morning that it had arrested Kristopher Davis for several charges including rape, strangulation, criminal confinement, domestic battery and burglary in Marion County. Davis was arrested on Jan. 31 by the Marshal […]
ISP investigates officer involved shooting in Jennings County
Indiana State Police are investigating an officer involved shooting that left a suspect dead in Jennings County last Friday.
