Arlington County, VA

POLITICO

The councilmember making D.C. buses free

Charles Allen’s big public transit dreams for the nation’s capital are starting to turn into reality. Allen, a member of the D.C. Council since 2015, saw his bill that will create free bus rides across the city become law late last month. The Metro for D.C. Amendment Act of 2022 makes Washington the largest city in the country to go fare-free as the movement picks up steam nationwide.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

'Chemical weapons and arsenic' | Officials demand NPS investigate possible contamination throughout Fort Totten Park

WASHINGTON — A D.C. delegate is pushing for an investigation into possible soil and groundwater contamination throughout Fort Totten Park. In a letter to the National Park Service (NPS), Del. Eleanor Homes Norton (D-DC) requested the investigation after she said she was assured one had been conducted shortly after a World War I chemical weapon had been located on the Fort Totten Trail in 2020. She said she later learned NPS only investigated parts of the trail and not throughout the entire park.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Virginia Task Force 1 helps in search efforts after earthquake

ADIYAMAN, Türkiye — The Virginia Task Force 1 team, which is based in Fairfax County, has now been in Turkey for several days. VATF-1 members have been hard at work alongside a team from L.A. and local search and rescue crews. The two teams are the only two resources utilized by USAID for international response.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Fairfax Co. nonprofit 'Food for Others' expanding to accommodate increased demand

FAIRFAX, Va. — As the need for food assistance in Fairfax County remains high, one nonprofit is trying to help. To accommodate the ever-growing demand, Merrifield-based nonprofit Food for Others announced an expansion of its warehouse located at 2983 Prosperity Avenue to 26,000 square feet. Officials say the 10,391-square-foot addition opened on Jan. 23, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony to formally introduce the expansion is scheduled for 8:15 a.m. on Thursday.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
tourcounsel.com

The Boulevard at the Capital Centre | Shopping center in Maryland

The Boulevard at the Capital Centre was an open-air shopping center in Lake Arbor, Prince George's County, Maryland; it had a Largo postal address. It was located on the former site of the Capital Centre, previously the home of the Washington Bullets and Washington Capitals. Opened in 2003, the Boulevard...
LARGO, MD
popville.com

Mayor Bowser Officially Opens New Brookland Grove Townhome Community

The first residents accepted their key from the Mayor. Get yours soon!. Mayor Muriel Bowser cut the ribbon to open Tri Pointe Homes’ Brookland Grove community earlier this month before an audience of city council members, Tri Pointe officials, and the first two residents of the 60-dwelling development who were pleased to receive the ceremonial house key from the mayor.
WASHINGTON, DC
dcnewsnow.com

More police coming to metro

Mayor Bowser and Metro announce a new partnership Metro Transit Police Department and the Metropolitan Police Department to enhance public safety on Metro. Mayor Bowser and Metro announce a new partnership Metro Transit Police Department and the Metropolitan Police Department to enhance public safety on Metro. Patriot boys’ basketball defeats...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Local businesses in the DMV help earthquake victims

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A Turkish restaurant and coffee shop are getting involved locally to help earthquake victims across Turkey and Syria. Gizem White, founder of the Turkish Coffee Lady in Alexandria, Virginia, is collecting supplies for earthquake victims. White is leading a relief effort for the people in Turkey...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WUSA9

Virginia, Maryland will have one last shot to pitch why the new FBI headquarters should go in their state, sources tell WUSA9

WASHINGTON — The governors of Maryland and Virginia were informed by the federal government Friday that it's go time – last chance. One of WUSA9's sources on the Hill shared a letter from the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) to the key politicians in Maryland and Virginia that they'll get one more chance to make their case why they deserve the new FBI headquarters.
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
