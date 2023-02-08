Read full article on original website
'It’s a long-term process' | How growing food indoors may fix Arlington's empty office space issue
ARLINGTON, Va. — Amazon is setting up shop in Arlington, but the county still has serious economic challenges post-pandemic, including record-high empty office space. It’s costing Arlington millions every year, and now there’s an outside-the-box idea to turn things around. Growing food indoors. “I don't know if...
Speed camera pilot program launched near 8 Virginia schools; 2 more coming soon
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Friday saw the beginning of a new speed camera pilot program that aims to make drivers slow down near schools in Fairfax County. According to county officials, the Speed Camera Pilot Program brought the installation of speed cameras to eight school zones, with two more in the works.
New analysis shows plan to dredge Lake Accotink not feasible
SPRINGFIELD, Va. — The future of Lake Accotink Park is up in the air after new analysis of an effort to dredge the lake has been deemed not feasible, according to county leaders. In 2019, Fairfax County staff developed a dredging plan that was presented to the community and...
'Find that car as soon as possible': Inside Fairfax County's auto crimes enforcement team
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — As 7News continues to track an increase in carjackings and car thefts throughout the DMV, we're talking to the 'Auto Crimes Enforcement' team, also known as ACE, within the Fairfax County Police Department. "Often times in violent crimes, often times through the investigation it's...
Man crossing through construction zone hit by driver, killed; neighbors criticize DC Water for risk to pedestrians
WASHINGTON — Angry neighbors are demanding the city do much more to ensure pedestrian safety after a 66-year-old man was hit and killed walking through a construction site on Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast. Neighbors had been tweeting and reaching out to DC Water, warning the agency that there was...
The councilmember making D.C. buses free
Charles Allen’s big public transit dreams for the nation’s capital are starting to turn into reality. Allen, a member of the D.C. Council since 2015, saw his bill that will create free bus rides across the city become law late last month. The Metro for D.C. Amendment Act of 2022 makes Washington the largest city in the country to go fare-free as the movement picks up steam nationwide.
Metro to add more Blue, Orange line trains during rush hour starting Feb. 7
WASHINGTON — The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA), announced plans Monday to add more trains to the Blue, Orange and Blue Plus lines during rush hours starting Tuesday. According to a release from WMATA, the additional railcars will be available every 12 minutes instead of every 15 minutes...
'Chemical weapons and arsenic' | Officials demand NPS investigate possible contamination throughout Fort Totten Park
WASHINGTON — A D.C. delegate is pushing for an investigation into possible soil and groundwater contamination throughout Fort Totten Park. In a letter to the National Park Service (NPS), Del. Eleanor Homes Norton (D-DC) requested the investigation after she said she was assured one had been conducted shortly after a World War I chemical weapon had been located on the Fort Totten Trail in 2020. She said she later learned NPS only investigated parts of the trail and not throughout the entire park.
Virginia Task Force 1 helps in search efforts after earthquake
ADIYAMAN, Türkiye — The Virginia Task Force 1 team, which is based in Fairfax County, has now been in Turkey for several days. VATF-1 members have been hard at work alongside a team from L.A. and local search and rescue crews. The two teams are the only two resources utilized by USAID for international response.
New speed cameras placed in Fairfax County aim to reduce car accidents
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - A new series of speed cameras are going live in Fairfax County on Friday in eight school zones across the county. The cameras are part of a new pilot program and will be placed outside four elementary schools, three middle schools and one high school.
Fairfax Co. nonprofit 'Food for Others' expanding to accommodate increased demand
FAIRFAX, Va. — As the need for food assistance in Fairfax County remains high, one nonprofit is trying to help. To accommodate the ever-growing demand, Merrifield-based nonprofit Food for Others announced an expansion of its warehouse located at 2983 Prosperity Avenue to 26,000 square feet. Officials say the 10,391-square-foot addition opened on Jan. 23, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony to formally introduce the expansion is scheduled for 8:15 a.m. on Thursday.
The Boulevard at the Capital Centre | Shopping center in Maryland
The Boulevard at the Capital Centre was an open-air shopping center in Lake Arbor, Prince George's County, Maryland; it had a Largo postal address. It was located on the former site of the Capital Centre, previously the home of the Washington Bullets and Washington Capitals. Opened in 2003, the Boulevard...
Lights to be replaced at Columbia Heights rec centers over safety concerns
WASHINGTON — The DC Department of General Services (DGS) has already begun the process of restoring the entry way, walk way, court and field lighting at several recreation centers in Columbia Heights. The repairs come after several people expressed safety concerns. "We need to be doing all we can...
Mayor Bowser Officially Opens New Brookland Grove Townhome Community
The first residents accepted their key from the Mayor. Get yours soon!. Mayor Muriel Bowser cut the ribbon to open Tri Pointe Homes’ Brookland Grove community earlier this month before an audience of city council members, Tri Pointe officials, and the first two residents of the 60-dwelling development who were pleased to receive the ceremonial house key from the mayor.
DC police offer tips to stem recent rise in tire and rim thefts
In the movie “Gone in 60 Seconds,” the entire car vanished — with the current rash of tire and rim thefts, the ugly skeleton of a stripped car is left behind. Local police have called it a regional problem, and are offering tips and strategies to try to prevent wheel thefts.
UPDATED: Bed Bath and Beyond closing two more Northern Virginia stores
Bed Bath and Beyond announced another round of store closures this week, including two more Northern Virginia stores for a total of five. The announcements come six months after the company closed 150 stores last year, and missed a Feb. 1 bond payment to lender JPMorgan Chase. Closures this round...
More police coming to metro
Mayor Bowser and Metro announce a new partnership Metro Transit Police Department and the Metropolitan Police Department to enhance public safety on Metro. Mayor Bowser and Metro announce a new partnership Metro Transit Police Department and the Metropolitan Police Department to enhance public safety on Metro. Patriot boys’ basketball defeats...
Local businesses in the DMV help earthquake victims
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A Turkish restaurant and coffee shop are getting involved locally to help earthquake victims across Turkey and Syria. Gizem White, founder of the Turkish Coffee Lady in Alexandria, Virginia, is collecting supplies for earthquake victims. White is leading a relief effort for the people in Turkey...
2 Virginia men arrested for allegedly cutting fence at Dominion Energy property in Loudoun County
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Two men were taken into custody after they were caught breaking into an electrical storage yard on Dominion Energy property in Loudoun County, Virginia, authorities said. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office received reports of two men cutting a fence on an area of Dominion Energy...
Virginia, Maryland will have one last shot to pitch why the new FBI headquarters should go in their state, sources tell WUSA9
WASHINGTON — The governors of Maryland and Virginia were informed by the federal government Friday that it's go time – last chance. One of WUSA9's sources on the Hill shared a letter from the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) to the key politicians in Maryland and Virginia that they'll get one more chance to make their case why they deserve the new FBI headquarters.
