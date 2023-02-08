Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Insane hockey fan fight goes absolutely viral
While fights certainly aren’t uncommon in the sport of hockey, usually those fights take place on the ice between players. But during Wednesday night’s game between the Dallas Stars and the Minnesota Wild, it was a pair of fans who were trading punches in the stands. According to one fan who witnessed the fight, the Read more... The post Insane hockey fan fight goes absolutely viral appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
No Letang? No Problem. Joseph Leads Penguins to 6-3 Win
ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Pittsburgh Penguins had to get by without their best defenseman Friday night, when Kris Letang wasn’t able to play against Anaheim because he was ill. Being without him obviously creates a significant void in their lineup, and there are nights when not having Letang...
Yardbarker
Patrick Kane, who hasn’t told the Chicago Blackhawks he wants to be traded, is upset he wasn’t traded to the New York Rangers, new trade targets list and more
If Patrick Kane wanted to be traded to the New York Rangers like so many theorized, he probably should’ve let the Chicago Blackhawks know about it sooner. A day after Vladimir Tarasenko was shipped off to the Rangers, Kane spoke to members of the media and you can’t help but appreciate his honesty.
Rangers trade for Vladimir Tarasenko in blockbuster deal with Blues
The Rangers did more business with the Blues Thursday afternoon, this time as buyers in acquiring forward Vladimir Tarasenko and defenseman Niko Mikkola in exchange for a conditional 2023 first-round pick, a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick, Sammy Blais and prospect Hunter Skinner, the team announced. Tarasenko, who is in the final year of his contract that carries a cap hit of $7,500,000, fills the Rangers’ need for a top-six winger on the right side who can contribute offensively. The Blues retained 50 percent of Tarasenko’s contract in order for the Rangers to fit him under their cap. By waiving defenseman Libor...
Vegas Golden Knights Trade Pucks for Curling Stones
The Vegas Golden Knights' father's trip stopped by a curling club in Minnesota on Wednesday. How good were they? The Curling News analyzed the footage.
WGN at 75: How Channel 9 covered the 1991 NHL All-Star Game
In this edition of the segment on WGN News Now in tribute to the 75th anniversary of the station, we look at how Channel 9 covered the last All-Star Game for the NHL to be played in Chicago in January 1991.
NHL
Young Red Wings fan receives ovation on Jumbotron
One young fan made a strong case for being named the Detroit Red Wings fourth star of the game. A Red Wings fan named George received a lot of love from fans at Little Caesars Arena during their game against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. George was shown on the...
Islanders become latest team to reject pride jerseys
After several recent incidents involving players or teams rejecting the idea of wearing pride jerseys in support of the LGBTQ+ community, the New York Islanders are the latest team caught up in the controversy. The Islanders have a scheduled pride night on Thursday. Still, according to Ethan Sears of the...
Penguins vs. Kings, Game 52: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
LOS ANGELES — The Pittsburgh Penguins will get a little extra rest before their game against Los Angeles at Crypto.com Arena this evening. That’s because the starting time of the game, officially listed as 10:38 p.m. Eastern, actually will be pushed back a half-hour because of a ceremony honoring former Kings captain Dustin Brown, who is getting a statue outside the arena and his number retired.
CBS Sports
With Vladimir Tarasenko addition, the Rangers have transformed into legitimate Stanley Cup contenders
Following a deep run in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the New York Rangers got off to a rock start to begin the 2022-23 season. This was a group that possessed just a 11-10-5 record following a 5-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Dec. 3. Their lofty preseason aspirations were looking bleak.
markerzone.com
BRUCE BOUDREAU FINDS 'NEW' GIG NEARLY THREE WEEKS AFTER BEING FIRED BY VANCOUVER
Bruce, there it is. The former Canucks head coach has found a 'new' gig less than three weeks after being let go by Vancouver. The 68-year-old will be returning to the NHL Network as an in-studio analyst and will make his season debut on Thursday night. Boudreau previously worked for the NHL Network from August 2020 to December 2021 before being hired by the Vancouver Canucks.
markerzone.com
PASTRNAK DELETES ALL-STAR WEEKEND PHOTO WITH OVECHKIN FROM HIS INSTAGRAM
David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins has responded after fans in his home country of the Czech Republic (Czechia) kicked up a fuss over a photo. The backlash came after Pastrnak posted a few photos from the NHL's All-Star weekend. One of those photos showed him and Alexander Ovechkin posing on the ice together. That did not get a great response from fans in Czechia.
markerzone.com
OILERS HEAD COACH MAKES HILARIOUS SLIP-UP IN POST-GAME PRESSER
No one's perfect. We all make mistakes, especially when speaking. Trying to articulate is an easier said than done sort of thing, even more so when one has a lot on their mind. NHL coaches have a ton on their plates, so when they appear before media they are prone...
theScore
Suns land Durant in megadeal with Nets
The Brooklyn Nets agreed to trade superstar Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns in a monumental blockbuster hours before Thursday's NBA trade deadline. Phoenix is sending Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson to Brooklyn, along with unprotected first-round selections in 2023, 2025, 2027, and 2029, and a 2028 pick swap, in return for Durant and T.J. Warren, the team announced.
theScore
Report: Bucks land Crowder in 3-team deal involving Nets, Pacers
The Milwaukee Bucks are acquiring Jae Crowder from the Brooklyn Nets as part of a three-team deal involving the Indiana Pacers, sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania. Five second-rounders are reportedly part of the multi-team trade, with two of those picks heading to the Pacers. Indiana will also apparently receive...
The Hockey Writers
Coyotes’ Top 3 Assets Ahead of 2023 Trade Deadline
The 2023 NHL Trade Deadline is just 21 days away and the Arizona Coyotes have quite a few pieces they could look to move ahead of it. The biggest names surrounding the Coyotes are Jakob Chychrun and Shayne Gostisbehere. With both expected to garner big returns, general manager Bill Armstrong has other pieces he’s reportedly open to moving for the right price in guys like Nick Ritchie, Nick Bjugstad, and perhaps even Karel Vejmelka.
theScore
T-Wolves' Edwards, Raptors' Siakam, Kings' Fox named All-Star replacements
NBA commissioner Adam Silver has named Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam, and Sacramento Kings floor general De'Aaron Fox as injury replacements for next week's All-Star Game in Salt Lake City. With Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, and Zion Williamson all slated to miss the showcase due...
theScore
Sky land Mabrey, DeShields joins Wings in 4-team deal
The Chicago Sky acquired Marina Mabrey in a four-team trade that sent Diamond DeShields to the Dallas Wings and Michaela Onyenwere to the Phoenix Mercury, the teams announced Saturday. Wings receive Sky receive Mercury receive Liberty receive. Diamond DeShields Marina Mabrey Michaela Onyenwere Leonie Fiebich. 1st-round pick (2023) 2nd-round pick...
theScore
Monty Williams: KD's approach, love for game will help Suns' younger players
Phoenix Suns bench boss Monty Williams is well aware of what Kevin Durant brings to the table, having previously coached him with the Oklahoma City Thunder and USA Basketball. "I think it's more than a lift," Williams told reporters following Thursday's 116-107 loss to the Atlanta Hawks, including ESPN's Nick Friedell. "I think it's a jolt if that makes sense. Just because of not just who he is as a player but his love for the game.
atozsports.com
Steelers legend turned down a trade just before his career ended
The Pittsburgh Steelers have a rich tradition of all-time great players in their franchise. One of the most respected over the last two decades has been Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis who spent 10 seasons in Pittsburgh (1996-2005). There was an interesting nugget that came out about Bettis...
