Pima County, AZ

Jason Rohrssen ,jrohr74 TikTok
3d ago

so what will that 1.5 million , taxpayer money, get us? The overhead and corruption are making it near impossible to sustain people. Please wake up. Stop believing the excuses and demand accountability.

Related
KOLD-TV

City of Tucson working to connect the north and southside

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The city of Tucson is hoping to connect parts of the Old Pueblo by making it more transit and pedestrian friendly. The Tucson Norte-Sur project focuses on a 15-mile corridor from the north Tucson, south to the Tucson International Airport. Before any plans can be...
TUCSON, AZ
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Woman jailed for collecting 4 ballots in Arizona sparks fear of voting in majority Latino city

This story was produced in partnership with Type Investigations, with support from the Fund for Constitutional Government.  SAN LUIS, Arizona – The small city of San Luis is tucked away in the far corner of Arizona, closer to Mexico than to any major U.S. city. The community is nearly 95% Latino and tight-knit — the type […] The post Woman jailed for collecting 4 ballots in Arizona sparks fear of voting in majority Latino city appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
SAN LUIS, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Catalytic Converter Theft Could Soon Be a Felony in Arizona

Catalytic converters — those shiny, tubular emission control devices in a vehicle's exhaust pipe — contain platinum, palladium, and rhodium, three valuable precious metals. Skilled thieves can get their sticky fingers on a catalytic converter in mere seconds and disappear without a trace. On Thursday, Republicans and Democrats...
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona Senate Committee on Director Nominations Rejects Hobbs’ ‘Extreme’ Choice to Lead the Department of Health

The newly formed Arizona Senate Committee on Director Nominations held a hearing Thursday to consider whether to accept Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs’ nominee for director of the Arizona Department of Health Services, Dr. Theresa Cullen. State Senator Jake Hoffman (R-Queen Creek), who chairs the committee, characterized Cullen as “extreme.”...
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Baby formula shortage still impacting Arizona families

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Millions of parents are still struggling to find baby formula. New data shows Arizona ranks among the top five states where parents report having the most trouble finding it. The latest survey from the U.S. Census Bureau shows 51% of all parents of newborns in...
ARIZONA STATE
azbilingual.news

What is Pima County?

The City of Tucson, Sahuarita, Oro Valley, Marana, among others, have something in common, they are all part of Pima County. For example, the concept of a county government is something new for those who come from Mexico. In Mexico, there is a municipal government, a municipality made up of several cities, towns, or ejidos that are governed by the municipal presidency.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Arizona bill may force Scottsdale to supply Rio Verde Foothills with water

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Editor’s note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega was shaking hands, mingling and even signing autographs at a Super Bowl event in the city’s historic neighborhood on Thursday. Ortega quickly stopped his moseying when questioned about an ongoing...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KOLD-TV

Crisis averted as Arizona lawmakers waive school spending caps

Christopher Clements ordered to remain in Pima County for duration of trial. Former Pima County sergeant indicted on two counts of sexual assault. University of Arizona cuts ribbon on private room at McKale for nursing mothers. The University of Arizona opened its first lactation room inside the McKale Center. ONE...
TUCSON, AZ
a-z-animals.com

How Does this Winter Compare to Arizona’s Coldest Ever?

The majority of Arizona sees mild average winter temperatures. However, some areas like Flagstaff, Arizona are known for snow abundance and cold temperatures during the winter season. The coldest winter ever recorded might be surprising when compared to current average temperatures. Global warming, amidst other factors, has gradually changed the winter climate in Arizona, making it warmer and more attractive for migratory animals.
ARIZONA STATE
Be My Travel Muse

The 11 Best Things to Do in Arizona in March

Arizona’s dramatic canyons, cactus-speckled deserts, and rich cultural heritage are beckoning to you! As one of the least popular months to visit, March is the state’s tourism sweet spot, because the weather is spectacular, yet you won’t find many crowds. If you’re seeking out the best things...
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Authorities looking for possible human remains near Interstate 19, Valencia

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities are searching for possible human remains near Interstate 19 and Valencia Road in Tucson on Thursday, Feb. 9. The Tucson Police Department said someone called about the remains around 5 p.m. Officers and crime investigators responded to the 6700 block of South Renaissance Drive,...
TUCSON, AZ

