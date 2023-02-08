Read full article on original website
Jason Rohrssen ,jrohr74 TikTok
3d ago
so what will that 1.5 million , taxpayer money, get us? The overhead and corruption are making it near impossible to sustain people. Please wake up. Stop believing the excuses and demand accountability.
KOLD-TV
City of Tucson working to connect the north and southside
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The city of Tucson is hoping to connect parts of the Old Pueblo by making it more transit and pedestrian friendly. The Tucson Norte-Sur project focuses on a 15-mile corridor from the north Tucson, south to the Tucson International Airport. Before any plans can be...
Woman jailed for collecting 4 ballots in Arizona sparks fear of voting in majority Latino city
This story was produced in partnership with Type Investigations, with support from the Fund for Constitutional Government. SAN LUIS, Arizona – The small city of San Luis is tucked away in the far corner of Arizona, closer to Mexico than to any major U.S. city. The community is nearly 95% Latino and tight-knit — the type […] The post Woman jailed for collecting 4 ballots in Arizona sparks fear of voting in majority Latino city appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Phoenix New Times
Catalytic Converter Theft Could Soon Be a Felony in Arizona
Catalytic converters — those shiny, tubular emission control devices in a vehicle's exhaust pipe — contain platinum, palladium, and rhodium, three valuable precious metals. Skilled thieves can get their sticky fingers on a catalytic converter in mere seconds and disappear without a trace. On Thursday, Republicans and Democrats...
KOLD-TV
Tucson asking for public input on revolutionary Norte-Sur Project
A tractor-trailer fire disrupted morning traffic on I-10 in Tucson Friday, Oct. 28.
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Senate Committee on Director Nominations Rejects Hobbs’ ‘Extreme’ Choice to Lead the Department of Health
The newly formed Arizona Senate Committee on Director Nominations held a hearing Thursday to consider whether to accept Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs’ nominee for director of the Arizona Department of Health Services, Dr. Theresa Cullen. State Senator Jake Hoffman (R-Queen Creek), who chairs the committee, characterized Cullen as “extreme.”...
KOLD-TV
Baby formula shortage still impacting Arizona families
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Millions of parents are still struggling to find baby formula. New data shows Arizona ranks among the top five states where parents report having the most trouble finding it. The latest survey from the U.S. Census Bureau shows 51% of all parents of newborns in...
KOLD-TV
State: Tucson-area golf course chopped down two saguaros without proper permit
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - People are expressing outrage after two saguaro cacti were cut down at The Gallery Golf Club to build a temporary platform for the upcoming LIV Golf Invitational. Club members told 13 News they want those behind that decision held accountable. According to state law, removing...
knau.org
Rural residents in central AZ lose local in-network medical care after negotiations fail
Thousands of rural residents in several central Arizona towns and cities have lost in-network access to Dignity Health’s Yavapai Regional Medical Center after negotiations between Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and the medical provider broke down. The facility provides emergency and other care to Prescott, Chino Valley, Paulden...
azbilingual.news
What is Pima County?
The City of Tucson, Sahuarita, Oro Valley, Marana, among others, have something in common, they are all part of Pima County. For example, the concept of a county government is something new for those who come from Mexico. In Mexico, there is a municipal government, a municipality made up of several cities, towns, or ejidos that are governed by the municipal presidency.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Arizona bill may force Scottsdale to supply Rio Verde Foothills with water
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Editor’s note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega was shaking hands, mingling and even signing autographs at a Super Bowl event in the city’s historic neighborhood on Thursday. Ortega quickly stopped his moseying when questioned about an ongoing...
Unhoused Veteran wants to break stigma surrounding homelessness
"Not all of us are, you know, strung out," he said when asked about one of the misconceptions surrounding homelessness.
KOLD-TV
Crisis averted as Arizona lawmakers waive school spending caps
Christopher Clements ordered to remain in Pima County for duration of trial. Former Pima County sergeant indicted on two counts of sexual assault. University of Arizona cuts ribbon on private room at McKale for nursing mothers. The University of Arizona opened its first lactation room inside the McKale Center. ONE...
Nevada governor declares state of emergency over gas pipeline spill
Gov. Joe Lombardo issued an emergency declaration after news of a pipeline spill in California caused a rush on gas in the Las Vegas valley.
knau.org
The Rockies are having a snowy winter, but not all of that water will make it to the Colorado River
New data show a snowy start to 2023 for the Colorado River basin. Inflows into Lake Powell, the nation’s second-largest reservoir, are currently projected to be 117% of average during spring runoff thanks to heavy winter precipitation in the Rocky Mountains. The beleaguered river is shrinking due to climate...
a-z-animals.com
How Does this Winter Compare to Arizona’s Coldest Ever?
The majority of Arizona sees mild average winter temperatures. However, some areas like Flagstaff, Arizona are known for snow abundance and cold temperatures during the winter season. The coldest winter ever recorded might be surprising when compared to current average temperatures. Global warming, amidst other factors, has gradually changed the winter climate in Arizona, making it warmer and more attractive for migratory animals.
Be My Travel Muse
The 11 Best Things to Do in Arizona in March
Arizona’s dramatic canyons, cactus-speckled deserts, and rich cultural heritage are beckoning to you! As one of the least popular months to visit, March is the state’s tourism sweet spot, because the weather is spectacular, yet you won’t find many crowds. If you’re seeking out the best things...
Tucson man arrested for dealing unregistered firearms
A man from Tucson was arrested for dealing firearms without a license and for having unregistered firearms, according to the US Attorney's Office District of Arizona.
Federal grant aims to address homelessness in Pima County and Tucson
Tucson and Pima County will get $7.8 million from a $315 million dollar grant from the U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development.
KOLD-TV
Authorities looking for possible human remains near Interstate 19, Valencia
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities are searching for possible human remains near Interstate 19 and Valencia Road in Tucson on Thursday, Feb. 9. The Tucson Police Department said someone called about the remains around 5 p.m. Officers and crime investigators responded to the 6700 block of South Renaissance Drive,...
KOLD-TV
Senate committee rejects nomination to have Dr. Cullen lead state health department
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A committee created this year to vet Gov. Katie Hobbs’ nominees for state agencies issued a thumbs-down for the woman tapped to lead the Arizona Department of Health Services. Dr. Theresa Cullen, the former director of the Pima County Health Department, was grilled for...
