WATCH: Michigan's Amorion Walker Showcases Blazing Speed

In a video taken during a workout, Michigan's Amorion Walker sets would would be a new NFL combine record.

He isn't a household name yet, but Michigan wideout/defensive back Amorion Walker looks like he might be on the verge of a breakout season in 2023. At 6-3, 180-pounds, Walker could make a big impact this fall in a number of different ways - and the video below shows one reason why.

Amorion Walker (; 0:12)

In the video above, Walker can be seen blazing through the 'three cone drill' and finishing with a time of 6.10 seconds. For perspective, that time would be a new NFL combine record as the fastest time ever recorded. The fastest time on record for the NFL combine is currently held by Jordan Thomas (DB, Oklahoma) at 6.28 seconds. Former Michigan DB David Long recorded a time of 6.45 seconds back in 2019, good for No. 4 all-time.

For Walker, the big question now is where he will make the biggest impact in 2023. Will it be at the wide receiver position, or will he make the transition to cornerback? While the Wolverines have no shortage of options at wideout, they're a bit thin at the cornerback position in terms of experience and depth. While Will Johnson certainly has one of the starting spots locked up, it remains to be seen who will start at corner on the opposite side.

With the speed and athleticism necessary to compete at a high-level at both WR/CB positions, Walker is one of the more interesting prospects to watch out for during Spring ball.