ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
corneliustoday.com

‘Native Gardens’ opens in 2 weeks

Feb. 10. The Davidson Community Players 2023 season kicks off with “Native Gardens” and tickets are on sale now. The production will run Feb 23. – March 12 at the Armour Street Theatre, 307 Armour S., Davidson. Synopsis. Pablo, a high-powered lawyer, and doctoral candidate Tania, his...
DAVIDSON, NC
corneliustoday.com

If Cornelius were a port on a cruise, here’s what I’d do

MODERN DAD | By Jon Show. Feb. 10. The New York Times recently brought back its “36 Hours” travel column after pausing it for two years due to COVID. The longtime weekly feature suggests to readers how to spend 36 hours in destinations throughout the world like the Matterhorn, Majorca and Tbilisi (yes that’s an actual place).
CORNELIUS, NC
corneliustoday.com

Summer camp registrations coming soon

Feb. 9. Details of Cornelius Parks & Recreation Department summer camps will be posted online in the next week, in to make choices before registration begins. Registration to Cornelius residents for their 2023 summer camps begins 7 am Wednesday, March 1. Registration will open to the general public 7 am Wednesday, March 8.
CORNELIUS, NC
corneliustoday.com

Charlotte Hornets Foundation award its hunger grant

Feb. 8. The Charlotte Hornets Foundation has donated $25,000 to Angels & Sparrows. The donation was made to help the Huntersville-based organization purchase a new convection oven, induction range and ice maker for its year-round community kitchen, which serves more than 450 marginalized families in North Mecklenburg County. The upgraded...
CHARLOTTE, NC
corneliustoday.com

Weekender Feb. 9-12 : Boat show, Bowling Day, brews and bands

Trying to figure out what to do? Here are some of the best options in Lake Norman. 8 pm Feb. 10-11; 3 pm Feb. 12 | Free Reign Theatre Company presents Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. Students, $15; general admission, $20. Historic Rural Hill,4431 Neck Rd., Huntersville. Noon – 9...
CHARLOTTE, NC
corneliustoday.com

Fountain coming back to Birkdale Village

Feb. 9. The fountain at Birkdale Village will return when the weather warms up, village owners say. North American Properties removed the splash fountain last year during renovations to the lifestyle center that features restaurants and retail, along with open areas and a big screen. Then a ground fault interrupter...
CORNELIUS, NC
corneliustoday.com

2 Scout trailers stolen from Bethel Presbyterian parking lot

Feb. 9. Two trailers—valued at roughly $10,000—have been stolen from the Boy Scouts at Bethel Presbyterian Church. “We believe the trailers went missing between Wednesday Jan. 11 and Sunday Jan. 15,” said Troop 72 Scoutmaster Charlie Rittenberry, explaining that Cornelius Police have canvassed the area to no avail.
CORNELIUS, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy