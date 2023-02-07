Read full article on original website
Rising restaurant chain opens another new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
Carolina Complete Health Hosts Groundbreaking Community Baby Shower for Expecting Mothers and FamiliesJot BeatCharlotte, NC
Chinese surveillance device targets the Carolinas todayBarbara WashingtonCharlotte, NC
‘Native Gardens’ opens in 2 weeks
Feb. 10. The Davidson Community Players 2023 season kicks off with “Native Gardens” and tickets are on sale now. The production will run Feb 23. – March 12 at the Armour Street Theatre, 307 Armour S., Davidson. Synopsis. Pablo, a high-powered lawyer, and doctoral candidate Tania, his...
If Cornelius were a port on a cruise, here’s what I’d do
MODERN DAD | By Jon Show. Feb. 10. The New York Times recently brought back its “36 Hours” travel column after pausing it for two years due to COVID. The longtime weekly feature suggests to readers how to spend 36 hours in destinations throughout the world like the Matterhorn, Majorca and Tbilisi (yes that’s an actual place).
Summer camp registrations coming soon
Feb. 9. Details of Cornelius Parks & Recreation Department summer camps will be posted online in the next week, in to make choices before registration begins. Registration to Cornelius residents for their 2023 summer camps begins 7 am Wednesday, March 1. Registration will open to the general public 7 am Wednesday, March 8.
Davidson College Symphony Orchestra concert features Saint-Saëns’s Organ Symphony Feb. 16
Feb. 10. Charles-Camille Saint-Saëns was a musical prodigy who made his concert debut at the age of 10. After studying at the Paris Conservatoire he became a church organist, first at Saint-Merri, Paris and, at the ripe old age of 23, at La Madeleine, the official church of the French Empire.
Charlotte Hornets Foundation award its hunger grant
Feb. 8. The Charlotte Hornets Foundation has donated $25,000 to Angels & Sparrows. The donation was made to help the Huntersville-based organization purchase a new convection oven, induction range and ice maker for its year-round community kitchen, which serves more than 450 marginalized families in North Mecklenburg County. The upgraded...
Weekender Feb. 9-12 : Boat show, Bowling Day, brews and bands
Trying to figure out what to do? Here are some of the best options in Lake Norman. 8 pm Feb. 10-11; 3 pm Feb. 12 | Free Reign Theatre Company presents Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. Students, $15; general admission, $20. Historic Rural Hill,4431 Neck Rd., Huntersville. Noon – 9...
Fountain coming back to Birkdale Village
Feb. 9. The fountain at Birkdale Village will return when the weather warms up, village owners say. North American Properties removed the splash fountain last year during renovations to the lifestyle center that features restaurants and retail, along with open areas and a big screen. Then a ground fault interrupter...
2 Scout trailers stolen from Bethel Presbyterian parking lot
Feb. 9. Two trailers—valued at roughly $10,000—have been stolen from the Boy Scouts at Bethel Presbyterian Church. “We believe the trailers went missing between Wednesday Jan. 11 and Sunday Jan. 15,” said Troop 72 Scoutmaster Charlie Rittenberry, explaining that Cornelius Police have canvassed the area to no avail.
