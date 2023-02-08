Ravens Coordinator Hire: Harbaugh's 'Next-Level' History

The Ravens are looking for another offensive coordinator after parting. ways with Greg Roman. How's coach John Harbaugh's track record here?

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh is looking for his seventh offensive coordinator since taking over in 2008, with some big names involved in talks and in visits.

But what about Harbaugh's history Some of those previous coaches found success, while others could not take the offense to the next level.

Here's a breakdown of those coordinators.

Greg Roman

Service: 2019-2022

Team's Record: 43-23

Background: Roman produced the NFL's most prolific offenses in 2019 when he was named the AP Assistant Coach of the Year. Quarterback Lamar Jackson was the unanimous league The Ravens also had 3,296 rushing yards, the most rushing yards in a season. However, the offense regressed from there and Roman could not establish a dominant passing attack. Baltimore was just 1-3 in the postseason with Roman as the coordinator.

Marty Mornhinweg

Service: 2017-2018

Team's Record: 19-13

Background: Mornhinweg redesigned the Ravens when Joe Flacco went down with a hip injury and Lamar Jackson took over as the starter. The Ravens went on a 6-1 run to finish to the regular season but lost to the Chargers in the playoffs as the offense sputtered. The Ravens finished ninth in total offense in Mornhinweg's final year. Mornhinweg was given the option to remain with the team in a reduced role but he decided to leave. The team hired Roman to further the development of Jackson.

Marc Trestman

Service: 2015-2016

Team's Record: 13-19

Background: Trestman was just the second offensive coordinator fired by Harbaugh during the season. In Trestman's final year, the Ravens ranked in the bottom 10 in points scored (23rd), total yards (23rd), third-down conversion (24th), and offensive penalties (eighth-most). He was never able to strike the correct balance with the offense.

Gary Kubiak

Service: 2014

Team's Record: 10-6

Background: Kubiak installed a West Coast offense that worked wonders in Baltimore. He helped Flacco have his best year as a pro, throwing for 3,986 yards, 27 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He had a passer rating of 91,0 — the second-highest in his career. The Ravens lost to the Patriots 35-31 in the AFC championship game. Kubiak left to take the head coaching job in Denver.

Jim Caldwell

Service: 2013

Team Record: 8-8

Background: Caldwell was promoted to offensive coordinator on Dec. 10, 2012, and helped the Ravens complete their Super Bowl run. He did a solid job mentoring Flacco, who joined Joe Montana as the only NFL quarterback to throw 11 touchdowns and no interceptions in a single postseason. Overall, Caldwell was the Ravens' offensive coordinator for 23 games before being hired as the head coach of the Detroit Lions.

Cam Cameron

Service: 2008-2012

Team Record: 54-26

Background: Harbaugh made a surprise move to fire Cameron when the team was 9-4, replacing him with Caldwell. However, the offense was inconsistent under Cameron and the head coach had to make a change. At the time of Cameron's firing, the Ravens ranked 18th in the NFL in total offense — 16th in passing and 17th in rushing. Baltimore averaged 19.25 points over their last four games before Cameron was let go. "My charge — our responsibility as a coaching staff — is to maximize the opportunities for our team to win and we can still reach all of our goals for this season," Harbaugh said at the time.

