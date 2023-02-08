Cam Thomas makes NBA history with yet another 40-point night

Cam Thomas joined LeBron James as the youngest players in NBA history to log back-to-back 40-point games, and 24 hours later, Thomas now stands alone.

The 21-year-old put up yet another 40-point masterpiece on Tuesday night, becoming the youngest player in the league’s history to reach 40 points in three straight games. It was in a Nets loss, but Thomas became just the second player ever to score 40 points or more in three straight games before turning 22 years old, a feat that only Allen Iverson has ever accomplished.

“I'm just glad to have my name in the history books, being this young,” Thomas said. “Obviously, I'd rather have the win cause it sounds better when you have these 40-point games with the two wins that we lost.”

Thomas poured in 43 points on Tuesday against the Suns, shooting 48 percent from the field while getting to the free throw line 20 times, and making 18 of his attempts. Over his last three games, Thomas is averaging 44.7 points per game while shooting 56 percent from the field and from downtown. It is a torrid stretch that Thomas will look to continue on Thursday night, though Brooklyn will be looking to get back in the win column.

