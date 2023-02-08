Read full article on original website
makeuseof.com
8 Reasons Not to Buy the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
The Galaxy S23 Ultra is finally here, and we couldn't be more excited. Given the success of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, we're eager to see how its successor improves on its best qualities.
Samsung Galaxy S23 hides a nasty storage secret
Samsung's new Galaxy S23 appears to be full of unnecessary bloatware that wastes a significant amount of storage space
Digital Trends
Samsung accidentally reveals price of its 77-inch QD-OLED TV
Usually, when new TVs are announced at CES, it can take months for companies to reveal pricing and availability. And perhaps Samsung was planning to do just that with its 77-inch S95C, its largest QD-OLED TV to date. But the company seemingly let the cat out of the bag on January 26, by including the new model — and its price — on its U.S. website, according to Sammobile.
TrustedReviews
Here’s how you can get the Galaxy S23 Ultra on the cheap
The Samsung Galaxy S23 has seen a massive discount over at Mobile Phones Direct, and it’s perfect for spreading out the cost of the phone. Samsung recently announced its latest batch of Galaxy S handsets, and we’ve found a fantastic deal on the flagship model. You can buy the Galaxy S23 Ultra handset from Mobile Phones Direct with a £699 upfront fee and a monthly payment of £25 over two years.
Phone Arena
Apple's iPad Pro 11 (2022) beast is on sale at a never-before-seen discount with 256GB storage
Remember those incredible $200 discounts Amazon recently offered on a bunch of different 11-inch iPad Pro (2022) variants with a lot of storage and insanely high list prices? To the surprise of absolutely no one the least bit familiar with Apple deals, all the deeply discounted M2 powerhouses are marked down no more, but believe it or not, the aforementioned e-commerce giant is outdoing itself right now.
Samsung begins rolling out the February 2023 update to Galaxy phones
Samsung has begun issuing the February 2023 security update. So far, Samsung has not detailed the changes included in the update.
TrustedReviews
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has already seen two major price drops
If you’re interested in the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, there’s no need to wait around for a discount. We’ve already spotted two tempting deals. Whether you’re looking to shop SIM-free or on an unlimited data plan, we’ve already spotted two offers for the premium Galaxy. This is despite the fact the phone only launched yesterday.
Phone Arena
Samsung has permanently discounted the Galaxy S22, but not the S22+ and S22 Ultra
Unless you've been hiding under a (remote) rock somewhere in the Appalachians for the last couple of weeks, chances are you know everything there is to know about Samsung's hot new Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra powerhouses. But what about last year's S22 family?. Obviously, the specs and...
Another major Samsung Galaxy S23 spec confirmed
For all the talk of the Samsung Galaxy S23‘s potential camera advancements, one of the biggest improvements might be the new display glass. Today Corning confirmed its new Gorilla Glass Victus 2 technology will be debuted within the Samsung Galaxy 23 series, which is set to be announced at Unpacked on February 1. The current Galaxy S22 series currently packs the Victus+ tech.
Phone Arena
Why would anyone buy the new Galaxy S23! Galaxy A54 is the best-looking $400 Samsung phone ever
With the official announcement of Samsung’s Galaxy S23 flagship phones upon us, it’s easy to ignore another bunch of Galaxy devices that most likely will end up as some of the best-selling Android phones of 2023! One of those phones will be called “Galaxy A54”, which by all looks is just a few days away from being launched on the global market - more precisely, January 18.
ZDNet
Protect your sleek new Samsung Galaxy S23 with these cases
The Samsung Galaxy S23 is officially out! Available for preorder starting on Feb. 1, the three variations of the phone will launch in stores and online on Feb. 17. The three versions of the S23 come at different price points and they're each available in phantom black, cream, green, and lavender:
Samsung Galaxy S23 series gets Google Fi eSIM support
Google Fi first launched its eSIM with select Pixel phones, and now it has come a long way by supporting multiple Galaxy phones made by Samsung.
Samsung's Galaxy Tab A8 for just $140 is too good a deal to pass up
Samsung's Galaxy Tab A8 is the successor to the Tab A7, featuring some nice improvements over the earlier model. Its 1200p display and quad stereo speakers make it a great entertainment device. This one is limited to 32GB of onboard storage, but if that's not a deal-breaker, then this is a killer price on our favorite cheap Android tablet.
The price isn't right for the Samsung Galaxy S23
It looks awfully like EU and UK buyers will pay more for Samsung's best new phones
Phone Arena
Vote now: OnePlus 11 - hot or not?
Another big reveal is now behind us: the OnePlus 11 has made its global debut with an interesting offset camera design, some fast silicon inside, and the end of the "Pro" moniker in the series. There's another thing that OnePlus seems to be dropping, and this is the ultra premium price tag. Could the brand be returning to its "flagship killer" roots?
Top 5 Android Phones For Gaming In 2023
Gaming phones can do everything a regular phone does but also boast high refresh rate displays, powerful processors, and exceptional cooling mechanisms.
Android Headlines
Galaxy A54 5G storage and color options leaked ahead of launch
Fresh from the Galaxy S23 flagship launch, Samsung is now gearing up to open the floodgates for its 2023 mid-range and budget models. The Galaxy A54 5G is expected to arrive next month as the most powerful mid-range Galaxy smartphone this year. Ahead of the impending launch, a reliable tipster has revealed the phone’s colors and storage variants.
OnePlus 11 deal at Amazon includes free $100 gift card right now
Amazon is offering a $100 gift card with pre-orders of the new OnePlus 11 5G.
The best OnePlus 11 deals: Where to buy OnePlus's latest and greatest
The OnePlus 11 gives us the affordable price and supreme battery life that the Galaxy S23 couldn't, but OnePlus is not ubiquitous and widely sold as Samsung or Google, especially here in the U.S. This means your buying options for OnePlus's super-shiny flagship are limited, but there are still a few deals to be found. We're hunting for more, but with no carriers selling the phone this year, we have fewer ways to get the phone for a significant discount.
OnePlus Teases New Folding Phone To Give The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Some Competition
OnePlus just launched its latest flagship phone, and during the announcement, it teased an upcoming pair of foldable phones. We have all the details.
