Boothbay Harbor, ME

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wiscassetnewspaper.com

Habitat ReStore/7 Rivers Maine art auction returns

Habitat ReStore/7 Rivers Maine is holding its “Love to Build” art auction once again. Live online bidding will be held Feb. 14 through Feb. 28. Visit habitat7rivers.org to view the artwork. The large collection of donated art is also available to view on the second floor of the...
TOPSHAM, ME
WMTW

Biddeford winter fest family fun day is back outside.

BIDDEFORD, Maine — The annual Biddeford Winter Fest in Southern Maine, set for the first weekend of February, brings together the community for a fun weekend in the snow. Postponed due to last week'sarctic chill the event is back outside this weekend. "We're getting ready for an awesome day....
BIDDEFORD, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

A Celebration of Wayne Closson’s Life

Please join us tomorrow, Saturday, February 11 from 3 to 6 PM at Brady’s for a celebration of J. Wayne Closson Jr.’s life. Wayne was a treasured member of our community, and all are welcome to join. If you are unable to be there in person but would...
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
wabi.tv

All day chocolate festival in Central Maine

FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - The Central Maine 4th of July committee is hosting an all day chocolate festival at the Fairfield Community Center on February 12th. Kevin Douglas President of The Great American Celebration says the free event is about bringing the community together. He says there would be lots...
FAIRFIELD, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Renovations continue, tentative opening during Windjammer Days

A recent poll shows that most Americans give up their New Year’s resolutions by early February. The Maine State Aquarium is well on its way towards keeping its resolution to open in 2023. The new floor with water-resistant seal is currently being installed, to improve the safety of our staff and visitors. To do this, we had to completely empty the space – tanks, stands, walls, etc. – to prevent any further floor damage. This was no small feat; the rock wall itself weighed over 11,000 pounds! Next electricians will come in to repair the electrical issues from saltwater corrosion over the past 30 years. Unfortunately, the damage behind the walls meant walls need to come down, including the mural of Boothbay Harbor by Bob McKay. After talking with Bob, we agreed photographing the mural was a good way to preserve it, and a professional photographer has done so. What will go on the wall next, you ask? We will take visitors on a deep dive of the Gulf of Maine as we highlight cutting-edge DMR research. You’ll have to visit in person to find out more!
MAINE STATE
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Cove’s Edge, Zimmerli Pavilion and Gregory Wing to transition to new facility in 2025

By the end of this month, Clippership Landing Development LLC will submit a certificate of need (CON) application to Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) for a 102-bed skilled nursing facility in Damariscotta, seeking to transition current licenses from LincolnHealth’s Cove Edge, Zimmerli Pavilion and Gregory Wing to a development jointly owned by Sandy River Company and North Country Associates, according to Daniel Maguire, managing partner of Sandy River. Approval of the CON is needed before construction can begin on the 19.98-acre site on Piper Mill Road.
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
Down East

Kate Stookey’s Favorite Maine Place

Rocky Lake, on the Orange River watershed, in Whiting, where MCHT maintains a cabin. “It was my first time up there. One of the most gorgeous places I’ve ever seen.”. Singer-songwriter Noel Paul Stookey, the “Paul” of trio Peter, Paul and Mary. ON HER INEVITABLE HOMECOMING.
MAINE STATE
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Wiscasset Senior Center

The next public supper will be Wednesday, March 1. Menu will be lentil soup, rolls, salad, baked stuffed chicken breasts, mashed potato, gravy, broccoli, and cheese cake. Cost is $10 for members, $12 for non-members. Please call 882-8230 for reservations and more information. Suppers are well attended. Reservations are encouraged, to ensure adequate meals.
WISCASSET, ME
mainebiz.biz

Unique bike café and winery among top SoPo business award recipients

An eclectic new business that offers coffee, wine and e-bikes is among the recipients this year of the South Portland Business & Economic Development Awards. Lincoln & Main Electric Bike Café & Winery is the New Business of the Year Award winner. The shop was established last year by co-owners Thaddeus St. John and Doug Watts, and offers bagels, coffee, wine, and an extensive e-bike selection. The space on the corner of Lincoln and Main streets is also available for private rental for events.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Manmade Lake in Maine?

Located in the North Maine Woods, Chesuncook Lake is the largest manmade lake in Maine. Covering 26,200 acres, the lake is actually the third largest lake overall in the state, trailing only Moosehead Lake and Sebago Lake. The Making of a Lake. Chesuncook Lake was formed by a succession of...
MAINE STATE
WDEA AM 1370

The Little Known Maine Restaurant Has The Best View In The State

As a premiere east coast tourist destination, it should not be a big surprise that Maine has hundreds of amazing restaurants. Portland, of course, is a foodie paradise. But, lately, we are seeing some amazing restaurants pop up in unexpected places. Some people, for example, are saying Biddeford is quickly becoming one of the state’s go-to culinary towns. And, most of our towns and cities have at least a handful of great restaurants.
MAINE STATE
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Wiscasset seeks more TextMyGov signups

In the recent extreme cold, TextMyGov announced the warming center at Wiscasset Community Center for people and pets. The new texting service is free, and the town would like more signups, Town Manager Dennis Simmons said Feb. 7. Simmons told selectmen the service is working as intended, including receiving messages;...
WISCASSET, ME
CBC News

'Day or night' deer sightings prompt Yarmouth to search for solutions

When Yarmouth Mayor Pam Mood comes home from work each night, there's usually a group of six to eight four-legged visitors waiting for her. "If it's dark out, I have to put my lights on because sometimes I open my door and they kind of scoot by on the pavement and scare the life out of me," she said. "I've jumped, like, 10 feet high [three metres] more times than I can count."
YARMOUTH, ME

