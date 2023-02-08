Read full article on original website
Winter Storm Warning issued for Avery, Haywood, Mitchell, Yancey by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-13 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet, and ice are expected or occurring. Strong winds are also possible. This will make travel very hazardous or impossible. Only travel in an emergency. If you must travel, keep a flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. Please report snow and ice accumulations by calling the National Weather Service toll free at...1...800...2 6 7...8 1 0 1. Leave a message with your observation and the specific location where it occurred. You can also post your report to National Weather Service Greenville Spartanburg Facebook or tweet your report using hashtag nwsgsp. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or your favorite source of weather information for the latest updates. Additional details can be found at www.weather.gov/gsp. The latest state road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Avery; Haywood; Mitchell; Yancey WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT EST SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 8 inches and ice accumulations of around two tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Avery, Yancey, Mitchell and Haywood Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to midnight EST Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.Gusty winds could combine with the wintry precipitation to knock down some trees and power lines. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is still some uncertainty regarding the expected temperatures. A small change still could lead to more freezing rain or sleet and less snow.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Buncombe, Graham, Macon, Madison, Northern Jackson by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-13 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet, and ice are expected or occurring. Strong winds are also possible. This will make travel very hazardous or impossible. Only travel in an emergency. If you must travel, keep a flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet, or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. Please report snow and ice accumulations by calling the National Weather Service toll free at...1...800...2 6 7...8 1 0 1. Leave a message with your observation and the specific location where it occurred. You can also post your report to National Weather Service Greenville Spartanburg Facebook or tweet your report using hashtag nwsgsp. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or your favorite source of weather information for the latest updates. Additional details can be found at www.weather.gov/gsp. The latest state road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Buncombe; Graham; Macon; Madison; Northern Jackson; Southern Jackson; Swain; Transylvania WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT EST SUNDAY NIGHT ABOVE 3500 FEET WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT EST SUNDAY NIGHT BELOW 3500 FEET * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 7 inches and ice accumulations of around two tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Madison, Swain, Buncombe, Graham, Jackson, Macon, and Transylvania counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to midnight EST Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could combine with the wintry precipitation to knock down some trees and power lines. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is still some uncertainty regarding the expected temperatures. A small change still could lead to more freezing rain or sleet and less snow.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Blount Smoky Mountains, Cocke Smoky Mountains, Johnson by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 23:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-12 23:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Blount Smoky Mountains; Cocke Smoky Mountains; Johnson; Sevier Smoky Mountains; Southeast Carter; Southeast Greene; Southeast Monroe; Unicoi WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT EST SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Lower elevations below 3,000 feet may see up to 3 inches. Locations above 3,000 feet are expected see 3 to 8 inches. * WHERE...Portions of east Tennessee. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to midnight EST Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Highland, Western Highland by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-12 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-12 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Eastern Highland; Western Highland WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 10 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of one to three inches with localized amounts up to four inches along the higher ridges. Total ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...In Virginia, Western Highland and Eastern Highland Counties. In West Virginia, Western Grant, Western Pendleton and Eastern Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 10 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-14 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains; East Glacier Park Region; Elkhorn and Boulder Mountains; Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains; Gates of the Mountains; Little Belt and Highwood Mountains; Snowy and Judith Mountains; Southern Rocky Mountain Front; Upper Blackfoot and MacDonald Pass WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 10 inches possible at pass level, with 10 to 20 inches possible over the higher peaks. Winds could gust over 40 mph at times. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and southwest Montana. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to slippery roads and significantly reduced visibility. Tire chains may be required for some vehicles. Those in the backcountry should ensure they have appropriate knowledge and gear and may want to consider alternate plans. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A Pacific cold front will bring periods of accumulating snow Monday night into Tuesday morning. Then a stronger cold front moves north to south on Tuesday, bringing another round of accumulating snow, along with and gusty northerly winds.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Alleghany, Ashe, Watauga by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 20:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-13 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: This Winter Storm Warning for heavy snow and ice means severe winter weather conditions are expected. Significant amounts of snow are forecast that will make travel dangerous. Only travel in an emergency. If you must travel...have a winter survival kit with you. The public is encouraged to report snowfall amounts...ice accumulation or wind damage to the National Weather Service via email at rnk.skywarn@noaa.gov...through Facebook or Twitter...or by calling 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Pictures are greatly appreciated. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Alleghany; Ashe; Watauga WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT EST SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy wet snow expected and some ice. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches, with amounts of 6 to 10 inches possible above 4000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In North Carolina, Ashe, Alleghany NC and Watauga Counties. In Virginia, Grayson County. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to midnight EST Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy, wet snow and gusty winds are expected and this may result in downed tree limbs and scattered power outages.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Buchanan, Dickenson by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-12 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-12 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Additional information can be found at https://www.weather.gov/rlx as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Buchanan; Dickenson WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...In Virginia, Dickenson and Buchanan Counties. In West Virginia, McDowell and Wyoming Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northwest Pocahontas, Southeast Fayette, Southeast Nicholas by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-12 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-13 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Additional information can be found at https://www.weather.gov/rlx as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Northwest Pocahontas; Southeast Fayette; Southeast Nicholas; Southeast Pocahontas; Southeast Raleigh; Southeast Randolph; Southeast Webster WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT EST SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of the central and northern mountains of West Virginia. * WHEN...From 7 AM Sunday to midnight EST Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Wind Advisory issued for Northern St. Tammany, Southeast St. Tammany by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 16:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-12 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern St. Tammany; Southeast St. Tammany; Southwestern St. Tammany WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...In Louisiana, Southeast St. Tammany, Northern St. Tammany and Southwestern St. Tammany Parishes. In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Dust Advisory issued for Riverside by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 12:55:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-09 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside THE DUST ADVISORY FOR RIVERSIDE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 100 PM PST The blowing dust that prompted the advisory has dissipated. Therefore, the dust advisory will be allowed to expire. Areas of light blowing dust may continue to produce low visibility at times.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Russell, Washington, Wise by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-12 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-13 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Russell; Washington; Wise WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT EST SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of a dusting to 2 inches with up to 4 inches possible in the highest peaks above 3,000 feet. * WHERE...Wise, Russell and Washington VA Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM Sunday to midnight EST Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Marion by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 14:28:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-11 15:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Central Marion A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Marion County through 330 PM EST At 256 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Moss Bluff, or 7 miles southwest of Juniper Springs, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds around 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Salt Springs, Juniper Springs, Lynne, Ocklawaha, Moss Bluff, Silver Springs Shores, Lake Weir, Burbank and Summerfield. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Burke Mountains, Caldwell Mountains, Henderson by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-13 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet, or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. Please report snow and ice accumulations by calling the National Weather Service toll free at...1...800...2 6 7...8 1 0 1. Leave a message with your observation and the specific location where it occurred. You can also post your report to National Weather Service Greenville Spartanburg Facebook or tweet your report using hashtag nwsgsp. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or your favorite source of weather information for the latest updates. Additional details can be found at www.weather.gov/gsp. The latest state road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Burke Mountains; Caldwell Mountains; Henderson; McDowell Mountains; Polk Mountains; Rutherford Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT EST SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Henderson, Caldwell Mountains, Burke Mountains and McDowell Mountains Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to midnight EST Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could combine with the wintry precipitation to knock down some trees and power lines. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is still some uncertainty regarding the expected temperatures. A small change still could lead to more freezing rain or sleet and less snow.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Grayson by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 20:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-13 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: This Winter Storm Warning for heavy snow and ice means severe winter weather conditions are expected. Significant amounts of snow are forecast that will make travel dangerous. Only travel in an emergency. If you must travel...have a winter survival kit with you. The public is encouraged to report snowfall amounts...ice accumulation or wind damage to the National Weather Service via email at rnk.skywarn@noaa.gov...through Facebook or Twitter...or by calling 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Pictures are greatly appreciated. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grayson WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT EST SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy wet snow expected and some ice. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches, with amounts of 6 to 10 inches possible above 4000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In North Carolina, Ashe, Alleghany NC and Watauga Counties. In Virginia, Grayson County. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to midnight EST Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy, wet snow and gusty winds are expected and this may result in downed tree limbs and scattered power outages.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bland, Carroll, Floyd, Giles, Montgomery, Pulaski, Roanoke by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 20:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-13 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow...sleet...or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities...and use caution while driving. The public is encouraged to report snowfall amounts...ice accumulation or wind damage to the National Weather Service via email at rnk.skywarn@noaa.gov...through Facebook or Twitter...or by calling 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Pictures are greatly appreciated. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bland; Carroll; Floyd; Giles; Montgomery; Pulaski; Roanoke; Smyth; Tazewell; Wythe WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT EST SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 5 inches, with isolated higher amounts possible. Ice accumulations of less than one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Virginia and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to midnight EST Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow and gusty winds are expected and this may result in downed tree limbs and isolated power outages.
Flood Watch issued for Coastal Wakulla by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 01:45:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-12 03:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Coastal Wakulla FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Big Bend Florida and Georgia, including the following areas, in Big Bend Florida, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Coastal Wakulla, Gadsden, Inland Franklin, Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor, Inland Wakulla, Leon, Liberty and Madison. In Georgia, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Colquitt, Cook, Grady, Irwin, Lanier, Lowndes, Thomas, Tift, Turner and Worth. * WHEN...Through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - An additional 1 to 2 inches of rainfall are forecast through tonight with isolated higher amounts across the Watch area. The most vulnerable locations are in southwest Georgia and the Florida Big Bend near the state line. Flash flooding is possible from training storms or where rainfall accumulates in a short period of time. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Gadsden, Inland Franklin, Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 17:04:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-11 17:45:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Gadsden; Inland Franklin; Inland Jefferson; Inland Taylor; Inland Wakulla; Leon; Liberty; Madison FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Big Bend Florida and Georgia, including the following areas, in Big Bend Florida, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Coastal Wakulla, Gadsden, Inland Franklin, Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor, Inland Wakulla, Leon, Liberty and Madison. In Georgia, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Colquitt, Cook, Grady, Irwin, Lanier, Lowndes, Thomas, Tift, Turner and Worth. * WHEN...Through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - An additional 1 to 2 inches of rainfall are forecast through tonight with isolated higher amounts across the Watch area. The most vulnerable locations are in southwest Georgia and the Florida Big Bend near the state line. Flash flooding is possible from training storms or where rainfall accumulates in a short period of time. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Virginia Blue Ridge, Northern Virginia Blue Ridge by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-12 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-12 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Central Virginia Blue Ridge; Northern Virginia Blue Ridge WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 10 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of two to four inches with localized amounts up to five inches south of Interstate 64. Total ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Northern Virginia Blue Ridge and Central Virginia Blue Ridge. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 10 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Red Flag Warning issued for Ford, Hodgeman by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 13:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-11 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Ford; Hodgeman RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 064 AND 078 The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect until 6 PM CST this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Kansas, Fire Weather Zone 064 Hodgeman and Fire Weather Zone 078 Ford. * WINDS...South 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 12 percent.
Wind Advisory issued for Central Plaquemines, Eastern Orleans, Lower Jefferson by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 16:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-12 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Plaquemines; Eastern Orleans; Lower Jefferson; Lower St. Bernard; St. Charles; Upper Jefferson; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Western Orleans WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...St. Charles, Upper St. Bernard, Lower St. Bernard, Western Orleans, Eastern Orleans, Upper Jefferson, Lower Jefferson, Upper Plaquemines and Central Plaquemines Parishes. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
