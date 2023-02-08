Laura DiBella Takes Over as President of Enterprise Florida

This week, the Enterprise Florida, Inc. (EFI) Board of Directors unanimously voted to approve Laura DiBella as the new president and CEO of Enterprise Florida.

DiBella will also serve as Florida’s Secretary of Commerce, becoming the first female secretary of Commerce in the state’s history.

“I’m beyond humbled and grateful to both the governor and EFI Board for what truly is the opportunity of a lifetime,” said DiBella “Florida is in an enviable position representing the gold standard for business freedom, all while being incredibly well positioned for even greater success. I’m excited and look forward to championing and leading the outstanding efforts of the entire EFI team, in lockstep with our statewide partners, to really capitalize on this amazing snapshot of time.”

“It has been an honor to work alongside Laura during her time at Enterprise Florida,” said Holly Borgmann, the vice chair of the EFI Board of Directors. “In the past few months, she has hit the ground running showcasing Florida as the best place for business. With her incredible background and passion for Enterprise Florida’s mission, I am confident she will lead EFI well and look forward to all she accomplishes as Secretary.”

Serving as deputy secretary of Commerce since July 2022, DiBella has led the charge of helping companies expand and relocate to the Sunshine State. Prior to joining the Enterprise Florida team, DiBella served as the first full-time executive director of the Florida Harbor Pilots Association, where she ensured the uninterrupted flow of commerce through Florida’s 14 operating deepwater seaports as the pandemic disrupted the supply chain worldwide. In addition to working at the Florida Harbor Pilots Association, DiBella served as the executive director of the Nassau County Economic Development Board, as well as port director for the Port of Fernandina, Ocean Highway, and Port Authority of Nassau County. While serving both roles she oversaw a number of high-profile recruitment and expansion projects encompassing manufacturing, corporate headquarters, healthcare, and logistics, coupled with many millions in grant funding awards. She was also instrumental in the Federal Marine Highway designation awarded to the Port of Fernandina in 2019.

Gov. Ron DeSantis nominated Freddie Figgers to run the EFI Board of Directors as vice chair. Figgers, who currently serves as a member of the EFI Board, is the founder of Figgers Communication, the Figgers Foundation, and FiggHealth. The EFI Board will vote to confirm Figgers as vice fhair at the upcoming Board of Directors meeting on March 28.

“I want to thank Governor DeSantis for this nomination,” said Figgers. “I look forward to working with Secretary DiBella and sharing ideas for her vision to bring the best to Florida. I am extremely confident she will lead EFI forward.”