Local wine and beer garden celebrates three years

– The Backyard on Thirteenth, a family and dog-friendly outdoor wine and beer garden located in downtown Paso Robles celebrates its three-year anniversary on Feb. 14, 2023.

Offering 28 beverage options on tap and over 100 selections of beer, wine, champagne, cider, and kombucha, along with live music, family bingo night, karaoke, tap takeovers, and other fun events, it has become a popular hangout for locals and visitors. As the largest outdoor venue available in downtown Paso, The Backyard has also become a favorite spot to reserve space for events such as wedding welcomes and rehearsal dinners, birthdays, work offsites, graduations, retirements, and team celebrations.

“The past three years have been both very challenging and very rewarding,” said Russell Baker, owner. “Some of the highlights of this past year include celebrating our PRHS 30-year class reunion, hosting a star-studded wedding rehearsal dinner, and donating over $20,000 to local organizations. We are so grateful for our dedicated Backyard team who has helped keep the beer garden running on a daily basis while my wife and I continue to focus on our day jobs. We are proud of what we have created in our hometown, and look forward to what the future holds.”

To celebrate their anniversary, The Backyard will be showing the Super Bowl on the big screen with the sound on in the patio including many customer contests for both adults and children on Sunday, Feb. 12, and will be offering 30% discounts on merchandise and beverages on Monday, Feb. 13.

On their actual anniversary and Valentine’s Day, The Backyard will have 2-for-1 draft drinks all day on Tuesday, Feb. 14. In addition, Donny and Jess, a local musical couple, will play live music from 5-8 p.m.

Roots on Railroad, the independently operated onsite restaurant, also celebrates its three-year anniversary and is planning to have fun menu offerings throughout the weekend.

“One of my favorite times at the beer garden is when we hold our special events, especially bingo nights because our employees and customers both have such a good time,” said Amy Baker, owner. “I also love that people reserve our different spaces for their celebrations with family and friends. I feel honored that so many people have chosen to celebrate their important life moments at our venue. We wanted The Backyard to be a place where everyone can relax, enjoy, and feel comfortable, and I believe we have accomplished that.”

Check out details on thebackyardpaso.com, facebook.com/thebackyardpaso/, or instagram.com/the_backyard_paso/