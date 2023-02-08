ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Local wine and beer garden celebrates three years

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11J3cO_0kgPYBQ700

Roots on Railroad, the independently operated onsite restaurant, also celebrates its three-year anniversary

– The Backyard on Thirteenth, a family and dog-friendly outdoor wine and beer garden located in downtown Paso Robles celebrates its three-year anniversary on Feb. 14, 2023.

Offering 28 beverage options on tap and over 100 selections of beer, wine, champagne, cider, and kombucha, along with live music, family bingo night, karaoke, tap takeovers, and other fun events, it has become a popular hangout for locals and visitors. As the largest outdoor venue available in downtown Paso, The Backyard has also become a favorite spot to reserve space for events such as wedding welcomes and rehearsal dinners, birthdays, work offsites, graduations, retirements, and team celebrations.

“The past three years have been both very challenging and very rewarding,” said Russell Baker, owner. “Some of the highlights of this past year include celebrating our PRHS 30-year class reunion, hosting a star-studded wedding rehearsal dinner, and donating over $20,000 to local organizations. We are so grateful for our dedicated Backyard team who has helped keep the beer garden running on a daily basis while my wife and I continue to focus on our day jobs. We are proud of what we have created in our hometown, and look forward to what the future holds.”

To celebrate their anniversary, The Backyard will be showing the Super Bowl on the big screen with the sound on in the patio including many customer contests for both adults and children on Sunday, Feb. 12, and will be offering 30% discounts on merchandise and beverages on Monday, Feb. 13.

On their actual anniversary and Valentine’s Day, The Backyard will have 2-for-1 draft drinks all day on Tuesday, Feb. 14. In addition, Donny and Jess, a local musical couple, will play live music from 5-8 p.m.

Roots on Railroad, the independently operated onsite restaurant, also celebrates its three-year anniversary and is planning to have fun menu offerings throughout the weekend.

“One of my favorite times at the beer garden is when we hold our special events, especially bingo nights because our employees and customers both have such a good time,” said Amy Baker, owner. “I also love that people reserve our different spaces for their celebrations with family and friends. I feel honored that so many people have chosen to celebrate their important life moments at our venue. We wanted The Backyard to be a place where everyone can relax, enjoy, and feel comfortable, and I believe we have accomplished that.”

Check out details on thebackyardpaso.com, facebook.com/thebackyardpaso/, or instagram.com/the_backyard_paso/

Comments / 0

Related
Paso Robles Daily News

Upcoming events in Paso Robles wine country

Tickets for signature events now on sale, early bird tickets end soon. – Tickets are now on sale for Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance consumer events in 2023. Tickets for two marquee grand tastings as well as special winemaker dinners and collaborative excursions into wine country are on sale at pasowine.com. Events include BlendFest on the Coast (Feb. 23-26), the Paso Robles Wine Country Virtual Auction (March 13-18), and Paso Wine Fest (May 18-21).
PASO ROBLES, CA
anemeraldcitylife.com

Best dessert combo to order from Madonna Inn in SLO

Maybe you’ve seen the Madonna Inn from viral videos on the internet and they’ve popped up in my instagram feed too but I had no idea I would ever visit. This is a hotel famous for its over the top decor and individually decorated rooms-there are 110 of them! I was on a trip to SLO sipping a hojicha latte at Field Day Coffee (this cafe is really cute with delicious coffee and pastries too) and chatting with two lovely new friends I’ve made from their tourism bureau and I mentioned that I loved banana desserts. One of them immediately told me YOU MUST go to Madonna Inn, it’s only about 5 minutes away and they have the best banana cream pie.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Easter Bunny returns to downtown April 1

–The Easter Bunny will be a guest of the Downtown Paso Robles Main Street Association on Saturday, April 1, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The public is invited to come downtown to the City Park Holiday House at Park and 12th streets. Bring a camera and take a picture behind the Happy Easter board. The Easter Bunny will also be giving out Easter prizes.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Obituary of Marjorie Maxine McCulley, 97

– It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Marjorie McCulley on Jan. 2, 2023. She was 97 years old. Marjorie Maxine Mapes was born Nov. 15, 1925, in Maywood, Calif., the only child of Edith Giesey Mapes and Harry Francis Mapes. Her early childhood was spent in the Bay Area, first in San Francisco, later in Oakland. A senior in high school, the family moved to Southern California where she graduated from South Gate High School as Valedictorian, and went on to UCLA, graduating in 1947. She married Walter McCulley in 1946, shortly after he returned from Navy duty overseas.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Jan. 8 – Feb. 7

Steven Arsenault, age 76, a resident of Morro Bay, passed away on Feb. 6. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Felipe Gonzalez, age 80, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Feb. 7. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Ronald Richardson, age 67, of Paso...
PASO ROBLES, CA
calcoastnews.com

Paso Robles plans to double parking rates, eliminate free parking

Paso Robles wants to double its downtown parking rates to make up for money the city is losing on its parking program. In 2019, the city began charging $1 an hour for parking in the downtown area, with the first two hours free. The plan was to manage the demand for downtown parking with a program that would become cost neutral in five years.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy