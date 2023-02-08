Know Him? Man Wanted For Burglaries In Franklin Square, Valley Stream

Know him? Police are seeking assistance identifying a man who allegedly burglarized one store and attempted to break into another. Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

Police on Long Island are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a man wanted in connection with an alleged burglary and another attempted burglary.

The burglary took place in Franklin Square around 2:50 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 28 at the CardSmart store located at 326 Dogwood Ave.

According to Nassau County detectives, the man broke the front glass door of the business and removed the ATM machine, an undetermined amount of cash, a laptop, lottery tickets, and multiple cartons of cigarettes before fleeing the scene in a dark-colored SUV.

On Sunday, Jan. 29, at 3:37 am, officers also responded to the Quick Value Deli & Grocery, located at 1048 Franklin Ave. in North Valley Stream for an attempted burglary, police said.

A male victim, age 60, who was inside the business at the time, heard a loud bang coming from the front door. When he approached, he saw that it was shattered and an unknown man fleeing northbound, police said.

The man in both incidents is described as being approximately 40 years old, with a goatee, and glasses, and was wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt, jeans, and sneakers.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above incidents to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

All callers will remain anonymous.

