ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley Stream, NY

Know Him? Man Wanted For Burglaries In Franklin Square, Valley Stream

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pSknE_0kgPY0nN00
Know him? Police are seeking assistance identifying a man who allegedly burglarized one store and attempted to break into another. Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

Police on Long Island are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a man wanted in connection with an alleged burglary and another attempted burglary.

The burglary took place in Franklin Square around 2:50 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 28 at the CardSmart store located at 326 Dogwood Ave.

According to Nassau County detectives, the man broke the front glass door of the business and removed the ATM machine, an undetermined amount of cash, a laptop, lottery tickets, and multiple cartons of cigarettes before fleeing the scene in a dark-colored SUV.

On Sunday, Jan. 29, at 3:37 am, officers also responded to the Quick Value Deli & Grocery, located at 1048 Franklin Ave. in North Valley Stream for an attempted burglary, police said.

A male victim, age 60, who was inside the business at the time, heard a loud bang coming from the front door. When he approached, he saw that it was shattered and an unknown man fleeing northbound, police said.

The man in both incidents is described as being approximately 40 years old, with a goatee, and glasses, and was wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt, jeans, and sneakers.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above incidents to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

All callers will remain anonymous.

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Bank Robbery Spree: Suspect Nabbed After String Of Incidents In Nassau County

A suspect has been apprehended after a string of bank robberies and attempted robberies on Long Island that started in early January. At about 1:15 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, the suspect, identified as Willian Andrade Jordan, age 31, entered the Bank of America in Baldwin, at 2300 Grand Ave., approached a teller, passed a note threatening a gun and a knife and demanded three thousand dollars, Nassau County Police said.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
riverheadlocal

Riverhead Police blotter Feb. 9, 2023

A total of 91 incidents were reported by Riverhead Town Police on Feb. 9, 2023, among them:. 12:13 a.m. Disturbance report, Hilton Garden Inn, Riverhead. Officer reports no charges filed. 4:57 a.m. Disturbance report, West Main Street and Kroemer Ave, Riverhead. Officer reports one person transported to PBMC. 7:55 a.m....
RIVERHEAD, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Customer shot trying to stop late-night robbery at Brooklyn deli

NEW YORK -- A customer at a Brooklyn deli wound up in the hospital after they were shot trying to stop a late-night robbery. According to detectives, one suspect held up a gun while another took money from the cash register as the deli on Myrtle Avenue in Clinton Hill was about to close Friday. A 48-year-old man intervened and got into an argument with the suspects, investigators said. He was shot and taken to the hospital in stable condition. Police have not made any arrests or released descriptions of the suspects. An officer was keeping watch inside the deli Saturday morning. 
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

Milford Man Charged In Arson Of RV

A 23-year-old man from Milkford has been arrested in connection with setting fire to a recreational vehicle, authorities said. John R. Kopitskie, 23, of Milford, was charged with aggravated arson and burglary on Monday, Feb. 6, according to Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson. A joint investigation revealed that...
MILFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Four Charged In Hoboken Street Fight That Went Viral (UPDATE)

Four men are in hot water after authorities in Hoboken say they participated in a late-night brawl that went viral on social media in October of last year. Joseph Cosenza was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, while an arrest warrant was issued for Samuel Sorce, 25, of Florham Park, in the Oct. 23 street fight on Hudson Street and Hudson Place, Hoboken police spokesperson Marci Rubin said.
HOBOKEN, NJ
Daily Voice

Motive In PSE&G Killing Revealed

Authorities in Somerset County have announced a motive for this week's fatal shooting of a PSE&G employee. Gary T. Curtis is believed to have shot Russell D. Heller outside of the company's Weston Canal Road facility in Somerset due to "prior employment disciplinary actions between subordinate and supervisor," Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
longisland.com

At Two-Year Anniversary of Horrific Acid Attack on Elmont Resident, Legislator Solages, Nassau PD Announce $50K Reward for Assailant’s Arrest

Nearly two years after Nafiah Ikram was the victim of a horrific acid attack in the driveway of her Elmont home, her assailant remains at large, and her case remains unsolved. Nassau County Legislator Carrié Solages (D - Lawrence) joined Nafiah Ikram and her family, County Executive Bruce Blakeman, police officials and government colleagues at NCPD headquarters in Mineola on Wednesday, Feb. 8 to announce that the total reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who attacked Nafiah has been increased to $50,000.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
475K+
Followers
66K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy