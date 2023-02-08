ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette County, MO

One killed in semi crash on I-70 in Lafayette County

By Sydnie Savage
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

ODESSA, Mo. —  At least one person was killed in a crash involving two semi-trucks in Lafayette County Wednesday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Interstate 70 near the I-70 Speedway in Odessa.

Westbound lanes of I-70 were temporarily blocked at Route H due to the crash. As of 10:30 a.m., all lanes of traffic were reopened.

The victim has been identified as 39-year-old Anthony Meunier of Oak Grove.

