Opening Day Set For First Long Island Location Of Popular Eatery

The wait is almost over for those eagerly anticipating the opening of Long Island’s first Crumbl Cookies store.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the popular cookie chain will open its newest location, located in Levittown at 3511 Hempstead Turnpike, on Friday, Feb. 10, according to a company spokesperson.

Crumbl is known for its weekly, rotating menu of cookie flavors, including classics like milk chocolate and pink sugar. For its grand opening, the Levittown store will also offer more adventurous ones like Kentucky Butter Cake and Peanut Butter Banana.

The locally owned and operated store is being helmed by partners Lori Rung and Tara Costa, and will bring over 65 jobs to the area, the company said.

Costa, who grew up in Bethpage, said she’s excited to bring the fast-growing company to a town so close to her childhood home.

“As local business owners, we are excited to bring the joy of family and service to this community by sharing delicious cookies with our neighbors,” she said in a statement.

Founded in Utah in 2017, Crumbl Cookies has since grown to over 500 locations across the United States. The company also has two locations in Manhattan, as well as three stores in Western New York.

The Levittown Crumbl store will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday.

Find out more on the company’s website .