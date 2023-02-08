SIBLEY—Community members can shake off that seasonal slump and tap into their creative side by participating in the upcoming Winter Blues Blast on Saturday, Feb. 18. Sibley Chamber of Commerce director Ashley Ackerman is once again organizing the event as a way to inject some fun into what’s been a wearisome winter season. The main activities and voting for the contest winners take place 5-7 p.m. at Drink Me Brewing Company in Sibley.

SIBLEY, IA ・ 9 HOURS AGO