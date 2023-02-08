Read full article on original website
Related
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon man jailed for contact violation
SHELDON—A 38-year-old Sheldon man was arrested Tuesday, Feb. 7, on three counts of violation of a no contact/protective order. The arrest of Christopher Allen Nell stemmed from texts he sent an individual he is not to have contact with, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Sibley attempted murder case dismissed
SIBLEY—The case has been dismissed against a 19-year-old from Michigan who was charged with attempted murder stemming from an incident in December of 2021 in Sibley. Osceola County attorney Nolan McGowan, representing the state of Iowa, requested the case against Veronica Rose Peckens of Lake Ann, MI, be dismissed “in the interest of justice” on Feb. 3.
nwestiowa.com
Rock Valley man faces charges after chase
ROCK VALLEY—A 27-year-old Rock Valley man faces numerous charges following a short chase about 10:20 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, in Rock Valley. The arrest of Jesus Timoteo Martin Chilel stemmed from an attempt to stop a 2012 Ford Escape for driving on the wrong side of the road, according to the Rock Valley Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Sibley motorist arrested for OWI, more
SIBLEY—A 22-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 11:55 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, failure to yield half of the roadway, failure to maintain a registration plate and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Eliazer Moreno Gomez stemmed from the...
nwestiowa.com
Algona motorist cited for paraphernalia
ROCK RAPIDS—A 25-year-old Algona man was cited about 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, near Rock Rapids on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding. The citing of Levi David Penning stemmed from the stop of a westbound 1999 Chevrolet C-2500 pickup for speeding on Highway 9 just east of Jefferson Avenue about seven miles west of Rock Rapids, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux County Youth Fair prepares to build
SIOUX CENTER—The Sioux County Youth Fair board gave an online update Jan. 30 to 4-H families and supporters about its plans to develop its new location at the former Sioux Center Municipal Airport. Work on the site will occur in two phases, costing a total of $26.2 million. According...
nwestiowa.com
O'Brien Supervisors address personnel matter
PRIMGHAR—The O’Brien County Board of Supervisors met in closed session for 19 minutes “to discuss litigation with counsel” early Thursday morning and released the following statement afterward. “The settlement which was the subject of the board meeting on Jan. 26, 2023, involves a personnel matter about...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center hopes to add pond to community
SIOUX CENTER—The city of Sioux Center hopes to develop a new pond within the community this year. The Sioux Center City Council set 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, to hear any public comments related to the proposed plans and specifications for the proposed Meadow Creek Detention Pond project. Assistant...
nwestiowa.com
Allan Robitaille, 90, Sheldon
SHELDON—Allan Lambert Robitaille, 90, Sheldon, died Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at Sanford Sheldon Health Senior Care Center. No service is planned at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Vander Ploeg Funeral Home in Sheldon.
nwestiowa.com
Vos: Lone death of firefighter
I think there has been only one death of a volunteer firefighter in the history of the Sheldon Fire Department, which was organized in 1872 and changed its name to Sheldon Fire Co. in 1884. Richard “Dick” Coates lost his life Tuesday, Sept. 28, 1915. F.C. Butterell and...
nwestiowa.com
Lyon set to repeal pipeline right-of-way
ROCK RAPIDS—Lyon County will likely rescind the right-of-way permit it previously granted to the Summit Carbon Solutions CO2 pipeline, a move aligned with the board of supervisors’ long-running skepticism of the project. “We approved a permit for a pipeline that hasn’t been approved yet,” said county engineer Daryl...
nwestiowa.com
Something Special blooms in Rock Valley
ROCK VALLEY—Jodi Anderson has been in the flower business for three decades, but for as long as she can remember, she has loved the way blooming things can bring life to a room. “They just add a spruce of life,” the 47-year-old said. At home, Anderson has a...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center Christian receives $40,000 grant
SIOUX CENTER—The Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council recently announced Sioux Center Christian School as one of the 37 schools awarded the STEM BEST (Businesses Engaging Students and Teachers) + HD (High Demand) Grant. “We’re ecstatic about receiving this grant from the Iowa STEM advisory council,” said Sioux Center...
nwestiowa.com
Winter Blues Blast, Design Challenge return Feb. 18
SIBLEY—Community members can shake off that seasonal slump and tap into their creative side by participating in the upcoming Winter Blues Blast on Saturday, Feb. 18. Sibley Chamber of Commerce director Ashley Ackerman is once again organizing the event as a way to inject some fun into what’s been a wearisome winter season. The main activities and voting for the contest winners take place 5-7 p.m. at Drink Me Brewing Company in Sibley.
nwestiowa.com
Lidiak to retire after 34 years in education
SANBORN—You can’t yell fire in a crowded theater, but you can burn a flag or a cross as an expression of free speech within our constitutional framework. Making the distinction between free speech and limitations on freedom of speech in Tom Lidiak’s eighth-grade civics class at Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn Middle School in Sanborn recently, students were assigned the task of making a poster with three examples of freedom of speech.
nwestiowa.com
Fire put out at plumbing, heating business
SHELDON—After a light January, the Sheldon Fire Co. was kept busy the first two nights of February as the firefighters responded to a business fire last Wednesday, Feb. 1, and then dug out more than 100 fire hydrants from the snow on Thursday, Feb. 2. At about 6:05 p.m....
Comments / 0