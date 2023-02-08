Wendy Williams opens up about her ex and his mistress. In an emotional videoWendy Williams let fans know the root of all of her recent issues. The former talk show host was crying as she outlined the heartbreak that came after Kevin Hunter let her for his mistress and the way he handled the situation. During the interview Wendy says she saw her ex-husband's mistress Sherina Hudson in the passenger seat of her Rolls Royce Ferrari and in the midst she had to remain calm as a mother to her son Kevin and hold her self together each morning on her talk show. This was a lot of pressure and Wendy is to be commended for handling things as well as she did.

3 DAYS AGO