KCRG.com
Marion approves creating plans in case of an emergency
Marion, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marion City Council approved a strategy to respond to natural disasters that might hit in the future. The city approved both an Emergency Operations Plan & Continuity of Operations Plan. The Emergency Operations Plan (EOP) is a plan of action, which includes structure and processes...
Pen City Current
County to consider hiring freeze
LEE COUNTY - With budget woes weighing heavily on the minds of county officials, supervisors will consider a seven-month hiring freeze at Monday’s regular meeting. Supervisors will consider a resolution freezing any hiring by county department heads from March 1 through Sept. 30, 2023 as a way to help control additional county expenditures.
KCJJ
Iowa City’s cohousing neighborhood filling up
Ten years after the founders bought an 8-acre parcel off Benton Street in Iowa City, the Prairie Hill cohousing development is constructing the last of 11 buildings. Four of five units have already been sold, with homeowners expected to move in by June. Iowa’s first cohousing neighborhood will soon have...
KWQC
Bettendorf neighborhood pushes back on Devils Glen and Forest Grove
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A group of Bettendorf residents pushed back at a plan that could bring new commercial and multi-family units to the neighborhood at an informal meeting Wednesday. The development site is on the corner of Devils Glen Road and Forest Grove Drive. Rock Island-based E&A Enterprises LLC...
kciiradio.com
Washington City Council Official Statement on Mayor Rosien
The Washington City Council met Tuesday in regular session. The meeting began with an item, not on the agenda. Mayor Pro Tem Millie Youngquist read a statement from Mayor Rosien, “I am the Mayor Pro Tem, and I have a statement to read to you tonight. This is dated Monday, February 6th. Council, in light of individual conversations with you about what you feel would be best, I respectfully offer my formal leave of absence without pay. Pending a resolution of the charges that have been made against me, Jaron Rosien.” The Council had a statement prepared in response to Rosien’s. Youngquist then stated, “We accept this leave of absence, and it is our expectation that this leave means that Mr. Rosien will no longer be leading or attending meetings with the city or acting on behalf of the City of Washington in any way. This message is to all the citizens of Washington. I think I can speak for all of our council that we deeply regret recent events. But we cannot allow elected officials, or any other person working for or representing the city, to behave in ways that are illegal, unethical, or immoral. Whether alleged, or pending, of those offenses. We will work together to keep the city government of Washington afloat, balanced, and going in a forward direction. Thank you for your support.” Rosien’s statement references charges against him from an alleged incident that occurred on January 7th. Rosien was charged with Sexual Abuse in the 3rd Degree a Class C Felony. The case is ongoing. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.
ourquadcities.com
QC native Kari Lake speaks in Bettendorf
Arizona gubernatorial candidate and Eldridge native Kari Lake spoke Friday at noon to the Scott County Republican Women’s organization. She spoke to a packed audience at the Tanglewood Hills Pavilion in Bettendorf. Despite losing by more than 17,000 votes, Lake has maintained that she was the winner of November’s...
eaglevoice.com
Iowa City campus closing: President announces move to Regional Center in Coralville
Kirkwood Community College President Dr. Lori Sundberg recently announced the closing of the Iowa City Campus. Starting in the Fall of 2023, the campus will relocate to the Kirkwood Regional Center at the University of Iowa in Coralville. In an e-mail to students, Sundberg stated, “The college came to this...
Eastern Iowa Radio Station Becomes The First With Brand Name Vodka
For almost 23 years, B100, the Quad Cities #1 Hit Music Station, has been blasting 100,000 watts of hits high above the corn at 1,578 feet above sea level in Wilton, IA, and Muscatine County. For almost a quarter of a century, B100 (call letters, KBEA) has called Muscatine its city of license since it first went on the air on April 5, 2000.
KWQC
Kari Lake comes home to Scott County and makes an appearance in Bettendorf on Friday
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Iowa’s own Kari Lake had a meet and greet event at the Tanglewood Hills Pavilion in Bettendorf on Friday. People from all around the Quad Cities gathered to show their support. Lake has been announced as the Ronald Reagan Dinner Speaker at Conservative Political...
Restaurants Within Walking Distance of Vibrant Arena in Moline [LIST]
The next time you're headed to see a concert at Vibrant Arena in Moline and you want to grab some dinner beforehand, you have plenty of options! Here are some of the restaurants within walking distance of the arena:. 1300 River Drive. Hours. Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to...
KCRG.com
Iowa committed to paying $1.4 Million in expenses related to C6-Zero explosion
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The state of Iowa has committed to spending more than $1.4 Million to fire departments and a private company incorporated in Texas for expenses related to a fire at a C6-Zero plant in Marengo. The fire, which injured at least 10 people, happened in December...
Maquoketa company fined for burning tires along with trees
An eastern Iowa company was fined $4,500 for placing waste tires among tree debris to hasten its burning in December, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Someone reported on Dec. 5 a sudden accumulation of tires and a subsequent fire in a rural area north of Clinton near the Mississippi River, DNR records […] The post Maquoketa company fined for burning tires along with trees appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
bleedingheartland.com
Iowa leaders, don't ruin kids' lives
Aime Wichtendahl is a member of the Hiawatha City Council and first openly trans woman elected to government in Iowa. When Iowa Republicans gained a trifecta in 2017, I told our city manager, “I don’t know what their economic agenda is, but I bet it has something to do with gay marriage and abortion.”
This Iowa Beach Will Reopen This Summer With A New Inflatable Playground
After being closed last summer, a Scott County beach will open again this year with some new additions. Over 3 years of restoration work has gone into the lakes at West Lake Park. Finally, this summer, the West Lake Beach will reopen. In case you forgot, we were in a...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious every day of the week, so definitely give them a try if you have never been to any of them before.
cbs2iowa.com
City of Cedar Rapids cancels glass recycling and yard waste collection for Thursday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — All yard waste and glass recycling collection has been canceled in Cedar Rapids for Thursday, February 9th. Glass recycling and yard waste will not be collected until the regularly scheduled day of collection next week, February 19th. Garbage and recycling is on...
The Lengthy Wait for New Cedar Rapids Restaurant is Nearly Over
Finally! A new restaurant is almost ready to open... some three-and-a-half years after we first learned it was coming to Cedar Rapids. It was late in September of 2019 that I revealed that the popular Raising Cane's restaurant chain was coming to Cedar Rapids. Tick, tick, tick has gone the days and months since then.
Country Style Ice Cream to move Utica Ridge location to Bettendorf
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Country Style Ice Cream will be closing its Utica Ridge location in Davenport and moving to a new Bettendorf spot located at 3591 Tanglefoot Lane. The popular ice cream shop announced on Thursday, Feb. 9, that the new Bettendorf location will open sometime this spring. The...
Iowa Dog Caught On Video Cruising Down The Road
An Iowa TikToker caught an unusual sight while on 151 North heading to Cedar Rapids from Dubuque. She saw a dog sitting on the back of a truck while going about 70 miles an hour. "I honestly thought it was fake at first!" Said the TikToker. This video was taken...
KCRG.com
4 Iowa stores among nationwide Bed, Bath & Beyond closings
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, Bed Bath & Beyond said it will be shuttering 150 more stores in the country. The announcement came after the company based said it had raised about $1 billion through offerings of preferred stock and warrants to purchase the company’s common stock. The funds will be used to pay off its debt, it said.
