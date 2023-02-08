Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in MaineEast Coast TravelerMaine State
The Best Festivals in Maine That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversMaine State
Things to do This Weekend 1/14 and 1/15 in MaineThe Maine WriterAugusta, ME
Related
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Wiscasset Senior Center
The next public supper will be Wednesday, March 1. Menu will be lentil soup, rolls, salad, baked stuffed chicken breasts, mashed potato, gravy, broccoli, and cheese cake. Cost is $10 for members, $12 for non-members. Please call 882-8230 for reservations and more information. Suppers are well attended. Reservations are encouraged, to ensure adequate meals.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Habitat ReStore/7 Rivers Maine art auction returns
Habitat ReStore/7 Rivers Maine is holding its “Love to Build” art auction once again. Live online bidding will be held Feb. 14 through Feb. 28. Visit habitat7rivers.org to view the artwork. The large collection of donated art is also available to view on the second floor of the...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Wiscasset seeks more TextMyGov signups
In the recent extreme cold, TextMyGov announced the warming center at Wiscasset Community Center for people and pets. The new texting service is free, and the town would like more signups, Town Manager Dennis Simmons said Feb. 7. Simmons told selectmen the service is working as intended, including receiving messages;...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Cove’s Edge, Zimmerli Pavilion and Gregory Wing to transition to new facility in 2025
By the end of this month, Clippership Landing Development LLC will submit a certificate of need (CON) application to Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) for a 102-bed skilled nursing facility in Damariscotta, seeking to transition current licenses from LincolnHealth’s Cove Edge, Zimmerli Pavilion and Gregory Wing to a development jointly owned by Sandy River Company and North Country Associates, according to Daniel Maguire, managing partner of Sandy River. Approval of the CON is needed before construction can begin on the 19.98-acre site on Piper Mill Road.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Edgecomb reaches 1-year deal with CLC Ambulance
Edgecomb is in the final year of a contract with Central Lincoln County Ambulance. In the past five years, Edgecomb has paid $17,000 annually, but beginning July 1 that will end. On Feb. 7, selectmen reached a one-year agreement with CLC Ambulance for $58,925. Selectman Ted Hugger said exploding business costs resulted in the huge increase.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Feb. 11 update: Midcoast adds 32 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Commissioners hire 3 new county employees
After a lengthy search, Lincoln Academy has a new school resource officer. On Feb. 7, Lincoln County commissioners approved Mark Fortin as a new deputy sheriff. Sheriff Todd Brackett reported Fortin would also serve as the Lincoln Academy SRO. Other hires included Nicholas Rioux as a dispatcher for Lincoln County Communications starting Feb. 10. County Administrator Carrie Kipfer reported Rioux previously worked as a Bowdoin College security officer and served as an emergency dispatcher for the college.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Trustees discuss plans for combating BRES closure
After two days of assessing and re-assessing water damage from the elementary school flooding the weekend of Feb. 4-5, Community School District trustees heard administrators’ initial plans Feb. 7. Boothbay Region Elementary School Principal Shawna Kurr said the school would be closed Feb. 6-10. On Feb. 13, pre-kindergarten to fifth grade would resume classes in the high school, and grades six through eight would attend class in Boothbay Region YMCA.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
CTL students win high honors in Mathcounts competition
The Center for Teaching and Learning in Edgecomb participated in our chapter's regional Mathcounts competition at Kennebec Valley Community College on Saturday, January 28, and won several high honors. Middle schoolers Jojo Shea, Gigi Sato-Papagiannis, Fina Record, and Ori Taylor, CTL's official team, took second place in the competition. They...
Comments / 0