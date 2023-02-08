Man dead after motorcycle crash near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road late Tuesday

A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in west Phoenix late Tuesday night.

Phoenix police say they were called to a collision involving a motorcycle and an SUV near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road. Officers found the adult motorcycle driver "some distance away" from his bike.

The motorcycle driver was taken to the hospital just before midnight Tuesday, but he died of his injuries.

Detectives have since learned that the motorcycle was heading south on 35th Avenue and the SUV was turning left into a commercial property.

The driver of the SUV was evaluated for signs of impairment, but no indications were reported.

The motorcycle driver has not yet been identified.

The crash remains under investigation.