Check Out This Foam Eating Box That Just Arrived At Bridgewater State UniversityDianna CarneyBridgewater, MA
Somerville starts ‘consolidated rental waitlist’ for affordable housingThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Taco John’s Set to Open First Location In LawrenceMadocLawrence, MA
The Trailblazing Tremont House: The Birth of the Modern American Hotel Industry in 1829CJ CoombsBoston, MA
More and More Insiders Blowing the Whistle on Biden’s Top-Secret Document ScandalThe Veracity ReportBoston, MA
The City Of Boston Appoints Members To Its New Reparations Task Force
Over the next 18 months, the task force members will meet and work on proposing recommendations to Mayor Wu for reparative solutions for the descendants of enslaved persons. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has announced the appointment of 10 members to the city’s newly formed Reparations Task Force, which was implemented to study the lasting impact of slavery in Boston.
When protesting at the Massachusetts State House can lead to arrests
More than a dozen climate activists left the Massachusetts State House in handcuffs Thursday evening, intently focused on their mission of civil disobedience and resolved at being arrested in their unsuccessful plea to Gov. Maura Healey to stop new fossil fuel infrastructure projects. The State House is a public building...
universalhub.com
Founders of oldest church in Roxbury were slaveowners
In a report for and on the First Church in Roxbury, Aabid Allibhai chronicles some of the horrible exploits of the colonial founders of the church, including its founding minister, as enslavers of both Blacks and natives, from their involvement in the slave trade to owning slaves themselves, to giving away newborn Black children "like puppies."
Four weapons brought into two schools in Boston on Thursday
According to NBC10 Boston, students at two Boston schools brought weapons into school on Thursday. BPD was called to the James Condon School after the knife was confiscated by staff. “Unfortunately, firearms and knives are far too accessible to our young people and the pandemic continues to have lingering effects...
Two Green Line operators placed on paid leave after college student trapped under train, loses leg
Two Green Line operators have been placed on paid leave in connection with an MBTA trolly incident that left a Boston college student without a leg.
WCVB
Boston mayor's administration and finance director charged with money laundering
BOSTON — The administration and finance director in Boston Mayor Michelle Wu's office is on unpaid administrative leave, facing two charges. Freda Brasfield was indicted by a grand jury on December 15 on one count of money laundering and one count of conspiracy. She was arraigned on Friday, entered a plea of not guilty, and released on personal recognizance.
Boston saw a 104% jump in high-income renters — but not as much as this Mass. city
Nationally, the Hub landed at 10th on RentCafe's list of millionaire hotspots. The number of Boston renters earning more than $150,000 a year doubled between 2015 and 2020, according to a report listing database RentCafe released Friday, but another Massachusetts city saw a whopping 125% increase. Hello, Worcester, we see...
whdh.com
Boston police seek public’s help in search for missing Boston woman
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police asked for the public’s help Friday in a search for a Boston woman reported missing. Police said Janet Waclawski, 69, was last seen at about 3:30 p.m. on Monday around 1240 Washington St. in Boston. Police said Waclawski suffers from mental health issues. Police...
NECN
Student Brings Meat Cleaver, Taser, Kitchen Knife to Boston Charter School, Police Say
Safety concerns were mounting on Friday after several weapons were found inside Boston schools Thursday, including a meat cleaver, two knives and a taser. No one was hurt, but parents were outraged and wondering how the potentially dangerous items ended up in schools to begin with. At the Condon School...
Serious crash on Route 9 in Wellesley closes traffic to one lane, victim transported by MedFlight
A serious crash on Route 9 in Wellesley closed down traffic to one lane, Saturday morning.
Marshfield Restaurant Cancels Booking Planned as Fundraiser for Lindsay Clancy
A Marshfield restaurant has canceled an event that was booked and promoted as a fundraiser for Lindsay Clancy, the Duxbury mother who allegedly murdered her three children. According to a Facebook post from Haddad’s Ocean Restaurant in Marshfield, the planned February 20 event – which was not being put on by the restaurant, but rather by a group that had booked the space – was canceled after the restaurant received further information as to the purpose of the event.
WCVB
Boston firefighters battle vehicle fire inside I-93 tunnel
BOSTON — Rush-hour traffic in downtown Boston was impacted Thursday afternoon by a vehicle fire in the Interstate 93 tunnels that travel underneath the city. According to Massachusetts State Police, the vehicle caught fire on the southbound side of the highway just south of the exit for the Mass. Pike.
whdh.com
Revere woman wins $1M Mass. lottery prize on ticket sold in Boston
Katherine Weddleton of Revere has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Lucky Bucks” $20 instant ticket game. Weddleton opted to receive her prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). She plans on using some of her winnings to go on a Disney cruise.
Boston Mayor’s finance director charged with money laundering in alleged prison drug scheme
The Administration and Finance Director in Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s office was arraigned Friday on charges of money laundering in connection with an alleged prison drug smuggling scheme. Boston 25 News broke the news that Freda Brasfield was arraigned in Woburn Superior Court Friday on charges of money laundering...
8 Boston Apartments Under $1,200 a Month
Boston, MA. - The city of Boston is one of America's most expensive places to live. In fact, the city's cost of living is over 50% higher than the national average. And the cost of housing, especially apartment rentals, is a major contributor to that figure.
Meat Cleaver Among Several Weapons Taken From Students At 2 Boston Schools
Several weapons – including a meat cleaver, a TASER device and a knife – were recovered from students at two Boston schools this week, according to officials and reports. First, a knife was confiscated from a student at the James Condon School in South Boston on Thursday morning, Feb. 9, school off…
universalhub.com
Temporary addition to the Boston skyline
Adam Castiglioni was walking down State Street this morning when he looked up and saw a gigantic ship in Boston Harbor. It was the Iberica Knutsen, a Norwegian LNG tanker that had probably pumped out a huge load of LNG along Chelsea Creek and was now heading back across the Atlantic to pick up some more.
Body pulled from Charles River Thursday identified as 55-year-old missing man
Authorities have launched an investigation after State Police pull a body from the Charles River on Thursday afternoon.
Record warmth forecasted today following record lows last week
Well if you don’t like the weather in New England…we all know the saying, but it certainly holds true.
