The Tea Lab Closes Its Downtown Location at the 5th Street Arcades

Kate Rose Catanese says it was serendipity that brought her and fellow West Parker Donaldson Hill together to forge a grassroots neighborhood effort to improve Impett Park. Impett Park is a regularly-used city green space in West Park, a neighborhood on Cleveland’s far west side, that includes tennis courts and an outdoor swimming pool. Its playground equipment is adequate but has not been updated for a long time. The large, quiet park includes a much-loved woodsy area that dates back to the private ownership of the land – Bessie Impett owned a 35-acre farm there until the city purchased the land after her death in 1950. The open grass and baseball diamonds are used by Irish football leagues and other sports as a home base.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO