National City, CA

CBS 8

Fallbrook plant nursery shooting | 1 dead, 3 shot, suspect in custody

FALLBROOK, Calif. — San Diego Sheriff's and additional first responders responded to reports of several people suffering from gunshot wounds in Fallbrook Friday afternoon. At least one person was confirmed to have died on the scene due to gunfire, and at least two others were injured, according to Captain John Choi with North County Fire Protection District.
FALLBROOK, CA
crimevoice.com

Suspect Arrested in Fatal Shooting of San Diego Man; Investigation Continues

On January 20, 2023, an incident took place in the heart of downtown San Diego when shots were fired in the area of 600 L Street. At 4:25 a.m., the San Diego Police Communications Center received a call about the incident and immediately dispatched officers from Central Division, according to a San Diego PD press release.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Two San Diego Deputies Arrested After Off-Duty Fight at Bar in Ramona

Two off-duty San Diego sheriff's deputies were arrested after a fight at a bar in Ramona over the weekend, marking a third and fourth deputy arrest in the last month. Deputies Tara Heath and Shawn Kobs were taken into custody Feb. 4 just after 8 p.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. The deputies were involved in an argument with another group which turned physical, and both were arrested for public intoxication and booked at the Vista Detention Facility, the department said.
RAMONA, CA

