Related
1 dead, 2 wounded in North County shooting
A man suspected of killing one and wounding two in a Fallbrook shooting Friday is in law enforcement custody, authorities said.
Fallbrook plant nursery shooting | 1 dead, 3 shot, suspect in custody
FALLBROOK, Calif. — San Diego Sheriff's and additional first responders responded to reports of several people suffering from gunshot wounds in Fallbrook Friday afternoon. At least one person was confirmed to have died on the scene due to gunfire, and at least two others were injured, according to Captain John Choi with North County Fire Protection District.
Police Name Chula Vista Officer, Suspect in Fatal Shooting of Homeless Man
Authorities on Thursday released the names of the South Bay officer who shot and killed a homeless man who had been seen threatening another man last weekend. The suspect has been identified by San Diego police as Perri Sammarco, 37, who died at a local hospital Monday. The officer, Alfonso...
Suspect identified in Fallbrook shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured
A man has been taken into custody in connection with a shooting in North San Diego County that left a person dead and two others injured by gunfire Friday afternoon.
Oceanside Police Report Arrest Made in December Gang Killing in Park
An 18-year-old man suspected of shooting and killing a 29-year-old man in Oceanside last December has been arrested, the Oceanside Police Department announced Friday. Just after 4 p.m. on Dec. 9, police responded to Balderrama Park after a call regarding a man spray-painting gang graffiti in the area, according to police.
Officer identified in deadly Chula Vista shooting
San Diego Police have identified the Chula Vista Police officer involved in a deadly South Bay shooting over the weekend.
Suspects in creek bed shoot man: police
A man was shot in Lincoln Park on Wednesday night, said the San Diego Police Department.
Driver Sentenced to Year in Jail, Probation for Killing Pedestrian in El Cajon
A woman who ran down a pedestrian on an El Cajon roadway was sentenced this week to one year in county jail and two years of probation. Reeta Haythim Mansour, 21, pleaded guilty to a vehicular manslaughter count for striking Roodi Shattah, 25, with her car on March 12, 2021.
Deputies arrested after bar fight in East County
Two deputies were arrested following a bar fight in East County on Saturday, said the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
SD County Sheriff speaks on arrests of deputies, department transparency
SD Sheriff addresses deputies being arrested and transparency. Latest incident involved two deputies being arrested following fight in a Ramona bar last Saturday.
Police: Man stole $60,000 in tools, sold them on OfferUp, Facebook Marketplace
Police said that they recovered more than 230 items stolen from Home Depot, worth more than $50,000.
Two deputies arrested following fight at Ramona bar
Two deputies were arrested over the weekend following a fight at a Ramona bar, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
crimevoice.com
Suspect Arrested in Fatal Shooting of San Diego Man; Investigation Continues
On January 20, 2023, an incident took place in the heart of downtown San Diego when shots were fired in the area of 600 L Street. At 4:25 a.m., the San Diego Police Communications Center received a call about the incident and immediately dispatched officers from Central Division, according to a San Diego PD press release.
NBC San Diego
Two San Diego Deputies Arrested After Off-Duty Fight at Bar in Ramona
Two off-duty San Diego sheriff's deputies were arrested after a fight at a bar in Ramona over the weekend, marking a third and fourth deputy arrest in the last month. Deputies Tara Heath and Shawn Kobs were taken into custody Feb. 4 just after 8 p.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. The deputies were involved in an argument with another group which turned physical, and both were arrested for public intoxication and booked at the Vista Detention Facility, the department said.
Driver arrested, woman and child in car unhurt after chase
A high-speed chase that began in the Miramar area ended with a car fully engulfed in flames and the arrest of the driver.
COLD CASE: Motive unknown in murder of UCSD researcher
Dr. Saitoh and his team were working to learn more about the brain. His co-worker Phyllis Lessin said he was on track to make a major breakthrough to help Alzheimer’s patients.
Pedestrian killed in East County vehicle collision
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in East County on Friday, said the San Diego Police Department.
Escondido woman working to recover after brutal domestic violence attack
The woman's boyfriend stabbed and cut her with a knife 25 times all over her body, including in the face, stomach, and arm.
Sheriff asks for help to identify, find suspect in Lakeside attempted kidnapping
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help to identify and find the person who tried to kidnap a child walking to school Tuesday morning.
Pedestrian hit by car, killed on Lake Murray roadway
A man died early Friday morning after San Diego Police said he was struck by a car on Mission Gorge Road and killed.
