Popular Hollywood Actor with Black ancestry who passed off as white till she published her autobiography in 2002
Carol Channing is a popular theater artist known for her role as an intelligent matchmaker Dolly Levi in the musical Hello Dolly!, who had African heritage but passed off as white. She was unfortunately born in times when one had to be white to shine in Hollywood.
Ancient Tablet Discovered in 1868 Has Finally Been Deciphered – And a Stunning Confirmation of Biblical Narrative Found
A new examination of an old Levantine item may have uncovered a reference to a prominent individual from the Bible's Old Testament. According to the Jewish News Syndicate, two French experts claim to have discovered a reference to the "House of David" on the Mesha Stele, a basalt rock with writings dating back to the ninth century before Christ.
Complex
Idris Elba Addresses Racism in Hollywood, No Longer Labels Himself as a ‘Black Actor’
Idris Elba had a lot to say about racism in Hollywood and how he identifies with the label of “Black actor.”. “I stopped describing myself as a Black actor when I realized it put me in a box,” the 50-year-old entertainer told Esquire. “If we spent half the time not talking about the differences but the similarities between us, the entire planet would have a shift in the way we deal with each other.”
Complex
20 Canadian Artists to Watch in 2023
It’s perhaps never been tougher to identify Canadian artists bubbling up, but it’s in no way due to lack of talent in this country. The pandemic, and especially touring grinding to a halt, messed with the momentum of countless artists and we’re still feeling the reverberations. For instance, it hasn’t gone unnoticed that an international festival like Coachella only featured a handful of Canadian artists, all of them known quantities. It can be tough for artists in smaller markets to break through the almighty algorithms on social channels, but then again, artists from here have managed to find their audiences.
Complex
Central Cee Samples A 2000s Slow Jam For “Me & You”, Just In Time For Valentine’s Day
Central Cee is back with a future hit for all you lovebirds out there. As adept as he is at whipping up a mosh-pit with viral hits and singalong anthems—often with a timely sample underpinning it all—recent months have seen Cench concern himself more with matters of the heart. Back in December, the rapper sampled Passenger’s 2012 track, “Let Her Go”, to tell a story of love and betrayal on “Let Go”, and today Cench returns with another emotive number in “Me & You”.
Complex
Phoebe Philo Teases Launch of New Brand in September
After first teasing a return to fashion back in 2021, Phoebe Philo has publicly set a launch date for a new brand. Per a statement shared to the newly launched @phoebephilo Instagram account, the label’s inaugural collection will be revealed this September. Simultaneously, the collection will also be made available via the official Phoebe Philo site. The statement, seen below, also notes that registrations will open in July.
Complex
Sequels to ‘Toy Story,’ ‘Frozen,’ and ‘Zootopia’ on the Way, Disney Confirms
Disney has green-lit sequels to Frozen, Toy Story, and Zootopia. The announcement was made by CEO Bob Iger during the company’s Q1 earnings call on Wednesday. “Today I’m so pleased to announce that we have sequels in the works from our animation studios to some of our most popular franchises, Toy Story, Frozen, and Zootopia,” Iger said, as reported by Deadline. “We’ll have more to share about these productions soon, but this is a great example of how we’re leaning into our unrivaled brands and franchises.”
Complex
Watch the First Trailer for ‘Fast X’
The Fast & Furious franchise begins its journey toward finality with this May’s Fast X, the first trailer for which was rolled out on Friday. At a special trailer reveal event on Thursday, per a report from Variety, star and producer Vin Diesel teased his choice for who should be the next actor to be initiated into the soon-to-end Fast & Furious franchise. As previously reported, the next film after Fast X is expected to be the final entry in the main franchise.
Complex
Adidas Spezial Taps British Actor Stephen Graham For Pre-Spring 2023 Campaign
Adidas Spezial is back for Spring/Summer 2023 with a function-based apparel, footwear and accessories offering that looks to the wonders of the great outdoors. Founded in 2015 by brand consultant and designer Gary Aspden, adidas’ premium sub-line is dedicated to creating and updating sought-after editions of heritage products from the Three Stripes archive.
Complex
Marta Del Rio and KitchenAid Stage New York Presentation to Celebrate New Color of the Year
Hibiscus was placed at the center of a special event that took place on the eve of New York Fashion Week on Thursday. KitchenAid has announced the color as its fifth annual Color of the Year, a distinction celebrated in product form (the brand’s Artisan Stand Mixer and K400 Blender) and with the aforementioned presentation. The latter marks a collaboration with Marta Del Rio and featured involvement from a group of guest designers, Tia Adeola among them.
Complex
Japanese Label Goldwin Goes In On Tech For Spring/Summer 2023
Outdoor specialist Goldwin has just unveiled the Spring/Summer 2023 lookbook for its latest collection which combines outdoor functionality with Japanese minimal design for a complete connection with nature and the world. From lightweight fabrications to sophisticated colourways, the collection includes a series of technically-focused garments which have been designed to...
Complex
Henrie Kwushue Lands In Kingston For Part 3 Of Spotify ‘Who We Be’ Tour
Toward the end of last year, we brought you the first two parts of Henrie Kwushue’s globe-trotting Who We Be series, an extension of the long-running podcast she’s been co-hosting. The three-part tour started right on her doorstep at Notting Hill Carnival before she flew out to Accra, Ghana, and now, for the final leg, she’s landed in Kingston, Jamaica.
