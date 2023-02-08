ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandy Creek, NY

cnycentral.com

Sandy Creek Central School District will pay superintendent $73k after his departure

SANDY CREEK, N.Y. — Another Central New York superintendent is getting a lot of money to leave a school district mid-year. Kyle Faulkner was the superintendent of the Sandy Creek Central School District. On November 8th, the district Board of Education voted to appoint high school principal Kevin Seymour as the temporary acting superintendent without going into detail as to why Faulkner was not available for his job.
SANDY CREEK, NY
WIBX 950

U-Haul Trailer Missing Out Of Syracuse Area Mysteriously Returned 14 Years Later

How did you miss this story from 2018? A missing U-Haul trailer was returned 14 years later after going missing in Syracuse. Weird right?. Where was this trailer for more than 14 years? Was it truly moving across America? Over the weekend, I stumbled into a YouTube rabbit hole of missing objects showing up long after they go missing. I was starting to fall asleep when a video about Syracuse caught my little ears.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

House of the Week: Both a ‘great home and lake house,’ owner calls her Baldwinsville property a ‘jewel’

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. – Speaking with Susan Janowski on a bitterly cold Syracuse morning about her home, it is hard to not begin daydreaming of summer. Located along 478 feet of waterfront on a private channel on the Seneca River and with its own heated gunite in-ground swimming pool on a paver and flagstone patio, the property is ready for some serious summer entertaining.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Oswego County Today

Local Students On SUNY Oswego Honor Rolls

SUNY Oswego recently recognized several Oswego County residents as high academic achievers on its President’s List and Deans’ List for the fall 2022 semester. President’s List students are those attaining semester grade-point averages of 3.8 or higher while carrying required academic credits. Students on the President’s List include:
OSWEGO, NY
therealdeal.com

Exclusionary zoning roiling Syracuse, Onondaga County

A new report puts zoning restrictions at the forefront of housing issues in Onondaga County, home to cities such as Syracuse. CNY Fair Housing published a report digging into the zoning laws across 34 municipalities in the county, Syracuse.com reported. The nonprofit’s report discovered a persistent problem of “exclusionary zoning” spread across the county, blocking development options beyond single-family housing and reinforcing racial segregation.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Top state engineer on $2.25 billion I-81 project retires

Mark Frechette, the lead engineer on the $2.25 billion project to replace the aging Interstate 81 through Syracuse, is retiring, the state Department of Transportation announced Wednesday. He will be replaced by Betsy Parmley, who joined the team in 2021 as a project manager. She was the first female resident...
SYRACUSE, NY
syracuse.com

Now we know the real reason Jamesville prison is closing: It’s the land (Your Letters)

Regarding “Onondaga County legislature votes to merge Jamesville prison and downtown jail,” Feb. 7, 2023):. The real reason for Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon’s push to close Jamesville Correctional Facility was revealed Tuesday when the legislature passed a one-year moratorium on sale of the land. It has never been about understaffing, getting inmates (excuse me, incarcerated persons) to court on time, or any of the other reasons they gave. The real reason, and the reason for the rush, is the land. There is a growing housing community behind the current Jamesville facility. They need the land.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Cozy upscale dining took us by surprise at Oak & Vine (Dining Out Review)

Auburn, N.Y. — We didn’t know what to expect heading into Oak & Vine, but on the way home, with a full belly, all we could feel was satisfied. I frequent Auburn in the warmer months for ice cream and walks around Owasco Lake, but this quaint city west of Syracuse doesn’t usually come to mind when I want a cozy winter date night. We were pleasantly surprised by the creativity and thought going into Oak & Vine’s upscale menu.
AUBURN, NY

