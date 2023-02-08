Read full article on original website
APW Central School District Early Dismissal, Friday 2/10/23
ALTMAR, PARISH, WILLIAMSTOWN – Following is a message from the APW Central School District concerning early dismissal for the Junior and Senior High School:. Tomorrow, Friday, February 10, 2023 APW JSHS will dismiss at 10:58 a.m. and the Elementary will dismiss at 12:10 p.m. for Parent Teacher Conferences. There will be no a.m. or p.m. UPK.
cnycentral.com
Sandy Creek Central School District will pay superintendent $73k after his departure
SANDY CREEK, N.Y. — Another Central New York superintendent is getting a lot of money to leave a school district mid-year. Kyle Faulkner was the superintendent of the Sandy Creek Central School District. On November 8th, the district Board of Education voted to appoint high school principal Kevin Seymour as the temporary acting superintendent without going into detail as to why Faulkner was not available for his job.
wwnytv.com
Electrician calls Watertown Golf Club wiring a ‘real crappy job,’ Lundy pushes back
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We have our first look at the electrical works at the city of Watertown’s newly-acquired golf club clubhouse. 7 news obtained photos of the building’s ground floor wiring from city hall via the state’s Freedom of Information Law. (See the photos below the article)
U-Haul Trailer Missing Out Of Syracuse Area Mysteriously Returned 14 Years Later
How did you miss this story from 2018? A missing U-Haul trailer was returned 14 years later after going missing in Syracuse. Weird right?. Where was this trailer for more than 14 years? Was it truly moving across America? Over the weekend, I stumbled into a YouTube rabbit hole of missing objects showing up long after they go missing. I was starting to fall asleep when a video about Syracuse caught my little ears.
Union sues Upstate University Hospital to reinstate nurse fired for refusing Covid shot
Syracuse, N.Y — A union is suing SUNY Upstate University Hospital to make it reinstate a nurse fired for failing to get a state mandated Covid vaccination. The Public Employees Federation, which represents nurses at Upstate and other state hospitals, filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Upstate in Onondaga County Supreme Court.
Oswego County Offices Closed For Presidents’ Day
OSWEGO COUNTY – All Oswego County offices, solid waste transfer stations, the Bristol Hill Landfill and the Materials Recovery Facility will be closed on Monday, Feb. 20, in observance of Presidents’ Day.
House of the Week: Both a ‘great home and lake house,’ owner calls her Baldwinsville property a ‘jewel’
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. – Speaking with Susan Janowski on a bitterly cold Syracuse morning about her home, it is hard to not begin daydreaming of summer. Located along 478 feet of waterfront on a private channel on the Seneca River and with its own heated gunite in-ground swimming pool on a paver and flagstone patio, the property is ready for some serious summer entertaining.
Upstate NY town code enforcement officer threatened to shoot person with gun, troopers say
Theresa, N.Y. — A town code enforcement officer from Jefferson County was charged Thursday with threatening a person with a gun, troopers said. Terry L. McKeever, who worked for the town of Theresa, pulled out the pistol while attempting to serve paperwork, said Trooper Jack Keller, a state police spokesman.
cnycentral.com
Onondaga County owed over $400,000 in hotel-motel room occupancy tax revenue
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Onondaga County is owed more than $420,000 after an audit on the county’s hotel-motel room occupancy tax. The Onondaga County Hotel Room Occupancy Tax Law (ROT) permits the county to collect a seven percent room rental tax on the per diem rental charge. In 2022,...
Central NY grandparents scammed out of $24k; money recovered from Syracuse Airbnb
Throop, N.Y. — Two Cayuga County grandparents sent more than $24,000 to help a caller they believed was their grandson who was down on his luck. The caller, claiming to be their grandson, said he was in a jail cell after a car crash and needed bail money. The couple went to their bank and took out $9,500.
waer.org
Letter from NYS Commission of Correction spells out requirements to close Jamesville
Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon’s office has until Tuesday to provide details to the state on how it plans to close the Jamesville Correctional Facility. The requirements are made clear in a letter from the Commission of Correction. Commission Chair Allen Riley says the commission first learned of the...
Local Students On SUNY Oswego Honor Rolls
SUNY Oswego recently recognized several Oswego County residents as high academic achievers on its President’s List and Deans’ List for the fall 2022 semester. President’s List students are those attaining semester grade-point averages of 3.8 or higher while carrying required academic credits. Students on the President’s List include:
Judges order new trial for Syracuse teen convicted of killing teen during $40 pot sale
Syracuse, N.Y. — At 15 years old, Benjamin T. Kemp was accused of killing a man he decided to rob during a $40 marijuana sale. Kemp was convicted, but after serving a year and seven months in prison he’s now going to get a new trial.
therealdeal.com
Exclusionary zoning roiling Syracuse, Onondaga County
A new report puts zoning restrictions at the forefront of housing issues in Onondaga County, home to cities such as Syracuse. CNY Fair Housing published a report digging into the zoning laws across 34 municipalities in the county, Syracuse.com reported. The nonprofit’s report discovered a persistent problem of “exclusionary zoning” spread across the county, blocking development options beyond single-family housing and reinforcing racial segregation.
Top state engineer on $2.25 billion I-81 project retires
Mark Frechette, the lead engineer on the $2.25 billion project to replace the aging Interstate 81 through Syracuse, is retiring, the state Department of Transportation announced Wednesday. He will be replaced by Betsy Parmley, who joined the team in 2021 as a project manager. She was the first female resident...
DOT shares exactly how many trucks have hit the bridge over Onondaga Lake Parkway
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — From the attention it gets on the internet, it feels like another truck hits the railroad bridge over Onondaga Lake Parkway every other week. New data released by the State Department of Transportation to NewsChannel 9 shows exactly how many times it’s happened. On February 8, the first strike of 2023 […]
syracuse.com
Now we know the real reason Jamesville prison is closing: It’s the land (Your Letters)
Regarding “Onondaga County legislature votes to merge Jamesville prison and downtown jail,” Feb. 7, 2023):. The real reason for Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon’s push to close Jamesville Correctional Facility was revealed Tuesday when the legislature passed a one-year moratorium on sale of the land. It has never been about understaffing, getting inmates (excuse me, incarcerated persons) to court on time, or any of the other reasons they gave. The real reason, and the reason for the rush, is the land. There is a growing housing community behind the current Jamesville facility. They need the land.
Republicans won’t run for Syracuse Common Council seats in 2023 election
Onondaga County Republicans gathered Thursday night to designate the party’s candidates for the 2023 election with some notable exceptions. The GOP did not choose a candidate for any of the seven seats up for election this November on the Syracuse Common Council.
Upstate NY town assessor used hidden camera to eavesdrop on employees, troopers say
Webb, N.Y. — A town assessor from Herkimer County used a hidden camera to eavesdrop on employees, state troopers said. Justin D. Masters, 47, of Old Forge, was charged recently with one count of eavesdropping, said Trooper Jack Keller, a state police spokesman. Masters placed the camera in town...
Cozy upscale dining took us by surprise at Oak & Vine (Dining Out Review)
Auburn, N.Y. — We didn’t know what to expect heading into Oak & Vine, but on the way home, with a full belly, all we could feel was satisfied. I frequent Auburn in the warmer months for ice cream and walks around Owasco Lake, but this quaint city west of Syracuse doesn’t usually come to mind when I want a cozy winter date night. We were pleasantly surprised by the creativity and thought going into Oak & Vine’s upscale menu.
